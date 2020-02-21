HPNA posted a program-best 18-0-2 season, their first unbeaten finish. They clinched the title in the competitive Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League, their first. And as the state’s only unbeaten, earned the No. 1 seed in a 32-team D1 field when the MIAA released its pairings on Friday.

A year after failing to qualify for the MIAA Division 1 girls’ hockey tourney with a sub .500 record, the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op program soared to the top seed.

Eliana Kane (left), Hannah Keating and their teammates on the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls' high school hockey team are waiting for the puck drop as the No. 1 seed in Division 1.

HPNA has never advanced beyond the first round, but the 2019-20 squad is playing at another level. For the first time in 13 tries, HPNA bested league rival Methuen/Tewksbury, the defending state champion, in the final week of the season. The defending state champions, seeded at 10-4-6, will slot in at 13th.

A year ago, Austin Prep rode an unbeaten season all the way to the D1 state championship before falling in double overtime. But they’re back for more this year, as the No. 2 seed (17-1-2).

In Division 2, Wellesley has a chance to make it a three-peat. After two consecutive state championships and a 19-1 campaign, the Raiders are the top seed. Last year, Notre Dame Hingham was the runner-up after a tight 3-2 overtime battle. They enter the bracket as a seven-seed again.

Wellesley returns a pair of All-Scholastics, sophomore LuLu Rourke and senior blueliner Erin Fleming, in addition to a group of upperclassmen that create a “tight-knit group,” according to coach PT Donato. A “big part” of the team’s success.

“We don’t put a ton of value in it, because it’s a little bit of luck of the draw in who you play, how the brackets break out,” said Donato. “We’re happy to be the No. 1 seed, but with that No. 1 seed, every team wants to beat you. That’s the attitude that we have right now.”

The Raiders beat Canton in 2018, and the Bulldogs are back to contend again as a third-seed (16-1-4). Norwell, at 18-2, comes out of the SEMGHL as league champion, along with runner-up Bishop Stang, a 17-seed at 10-7-3.

“We like playing in close, tough games, and that’s what we’re hoping for,” Donato said. “We like to have good hockey games, and I think there’s going to be a lot of good hockey games in the state tournament over the next three weeks.

While D1 has 32 teams, D2 lists 23. The records range from HPNA’s 18-0-2 to the last seed in D2, Leominster (the Central/West B region champion), at 4-14-2.

MIAA girls’ tourney

DIVISION 1 STATE

Seeds: 1. HPNA (18-0-2); 2. Austin Prep (17-1-2); 3. Braintree (17-2-1); 4. Woburn (15-2-2); 5. St. Mary’s (14-2-4); 6. Arlington (13-2-5); 7. Belmont (13-3-4); 8. Boston Latin (13-3-4); 9. Peabody (14-5-1); 10. Waltham (12-3-5); 11. Needham (13-5-2); 12. Shrewsbury (13-5-2); 13. Methuen/Tewksbury (10-4-6); 14. Wayland/Weston (10-6-4); 15. Andover (10-6-4); 16. Masconomet (10-6-4); 17. Duxbury (10-7-3); 18. Barnstable (10-7-3); 19. Reading (10-7-3); 20. Longmeadow (8-6-3); 21. Lincoln-Sudbury (7-7-6); 22. St. Peter-Marian (10-8-2); 23. Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (10-9-0); 24. Plymouth North/Plymouth South (7-9-4); 25. Mansfield (11-9-1); 26. Winthrop (8-7-3); 27. Medway/Ashland (8-7-5); 28. Lexington (8-7-5); 29. Cape Cod Tech (8-7-5); 30. Westford/Littleton (8-8-4); 31. Franklin (7-8-5); 32. Hingham (9-11-0).

Mon., Feb. 24 — Preliminary

Duxbury vs. Masconomet at Haverhill Valley Forum, 4; Reading vs. Wayland/Weston at Rivers School, 7.

Tue., Feb. 25 — Preliminary

Westford/Littleton vs. Braintree at Zapustas Rink, Randolph, 6:30.

Wed., Feb. 26 — Preliminary

Franklin vs. Austin Prep at Merrimack College, North Andover, 5; Winthrop vs. Belmont at Skip Viglirolo Rink, Belmont, 5; Plymouth North/Plymouth South vs. Peabody at McVann-O'Keefe Memorial Rink, Peabody, 5:15; Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Shrewsbury at NorthStar Ice Sports, Westborough, 6; Medway/Ashland vs. Arlington at Ed Burns Arena, Arlington, 6; Hingham vs. HPNA at Haverhill High School, Haverhill, 7; Longmeadow vs. Methuen/Tewksbury at Methuen High School, Methuen, 7; Mansfield vs. Boston Latin at Murphy Memorial Rink, South Boston, 7; St. Peter-Marian vs. Needham at Babson College, Wellesley, 7; Lexington vs. St. Mary’s at Connery Rink, Lynn, 8.

Thu., Feb. 27 — Preliminary

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake vs. Waltham at Veterans’ Memorial Rink, Waltham, 6.

TBA — Preliminary

Barnstable at Andover, TBA; Cape Cod vs. Woburn at O'Brien Arena, TBA.

DIVISION 2 STATE

Seeds: 1. Wellesley (19-1-0); 2. Norwell (18-2-0); 3. Canton (16-4); 4. Dennis-Yarmouth (12-2-3); 5. Sandwich (17-5-0); 6. Ursuline (13-3-4); 7. Notre Dame (Hingham) (13-4-3); 8. Algonquin/Hudson (13-4-3); 9. Westwood (14-5-3); 10. Natick (14-6-0); 11. Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech (12-5-3); 12. Falmouth (10-4-5); 13. Dedham (11-7-2); 14. Norwood (11-7-2); 15. Hanover/Cohasset (9-6-3); 16. Medfield/Norton (10-7-3); 17. Bishop Stang (10-7-3); 18. Burlington (10-8-2); 19. Wakefield (8-8-4); 20. Pembroke (8-10-2); 21. Wilmington (7-10-3); 22. Winchester (6-12-2); 23. Leominster/St. Bernard’s (4-14-2).

Mon., Feb. 24 — Preliminary

Bishop Stang vs. Medfield/Norton at Boch Ice Center, Dedham, 5; Pembroke vs. Dedham at Nobles, 8:30.

Tue., Feb. 25 — Preliminary

Wakefield vs. Norwood at Rodman Arena, Walpole, 4; Burlington vs. Hanover/Cohasset at Zapustas Rink, Randolph, 5; Winchester vs. Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech at McVann-O'Keefe Memorial Rink, Peabody, 5:15; Leominster/St. Bernard’s vs. Natick at William Chase Arena, Natick, 7:40.

Wed., Feb. 26 — Preliminary

Wilmington vs. Falmouth at Falmouth Ice Arena, 6:30.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.