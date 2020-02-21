There are 16 teams in the bracket. Andover (14-6), Billerica (13-7) and Masconomet (12-7) have all been ranked or knocked off a team that had been ranked at some point during the 2019-20 season.

The Globe’s final Top 20 of the regular season list four teams from the D1 North section released on Friday. In order; seventh-ranked Central Catholic (17-3), ninth-ranked Woburn, at 19-1 the top seed, 10th-ranked Chelmsford (18-2) and 17th-ranked Cambridge (16-4) are all shooting for a trip to TD Garden for the state semifinals.

The Division 1 North bracket of the 2020 MIAA girls’ basketball tournament is loaded with talent. Thus, predicting a sectional champion is almost a mystery.

Advertisement

“I know the records have disparities, but I think anybody in the North could beat anyone in a given night, it’s just about who shows up and is consistent,” said first-year Masconomet coach Shannon Kirwan. “I think you’re going to see a lot of good basketball in the North for sure.”

Central Catholic has advanced to the state semifinals in each of the past two seasons, but was dealt a tough blow when star point guard Nadeshka Bridgewater broke her right hand late in the regular season. She is likely out for the tournament, but seniors Emily Downer and Juliana Porto, juniors Adrianna Niles and Claudia Porto and sophomore Claire Finney will challenge.

“Without Nadeshka we’re just trying to find our new normal,” Central Catholic coach Casey Grange said. “We’ve had time to adjust and more people are stepping up. They’ve been in some really good atmospheres the past couple of years. A lot of the tournament play is about how mentally tough you are. Having been in those situations will hopefully give us an edge.”

Woburn coach Steve Sullivan understands the deep field that awaits his top-seeded Tanners.

Advertisement

“We’re going to go in with the mind-set that we have to play very well to beat any team that we play,” Sullivan said. “The field is absolutely loaded.”

MIAA girls’ tourney

DIVISION 1 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Woburn (19-1); 2. Chelmsford (18-2); 3. Central Catholic (17-3); 4. Everett (16-4); 5. Cambridge (16-4); 6. Andover (14-6); 7. Lynn English (14-6); 8. Billerica (13-7); 9. Lexington (13-7); 10. Masconomet (12-7); 12. Belmont (11-9); 13. Reading (11-9); 14. Beverly (11-9); 15. Haverhill (10-10); 16. North Andover (10-10).

Mon., Feb. 24 — First round

Arlington at Andover, 7.

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

North Andover at Woburn, 6; Belmont at Cambridge, 7; Beverly at Central Catholic, 7; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7; Lexington at Billerica, 7.

Wed., Feb. 26 — First round

Masconomet at Lynn English, 7; Reading at Everett, 7.

DIVISION 2 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Pentucket (20-2); 2. Marblehead (17-3); 3. Saugus (16-4); 4. Wilmington (15-5); 5. Burlington (15-5); 6. Newburyport (12-8); 7. North Reading (12-8); 8. Tewksbury (11-9); 9. Danvers (11-9); 10. Hamilton-Wenham (11-9); 11. Lynn Classical (10-10); 12. Dracut (8-12); 13. Somerville (8-12).

Mon., Feb. 24 — First round

Danvers at Tewksbury, 7.

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

Dracut at Burlington, 7; Lynn Classical at Newburyport, 7.

Wed., Feb. 26 — First round

Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading, 7; Somerville at Wilmington, 7.

DIVISION 3 NORTH

Seeds: 1. St. Mary’s (20-2); 2. Amesbury (18-2); 3. Whittier (16-4); 4. Bishop Fenwick (14-6); 5. Lynnfield (13-6); 6. Winthrop (13-7); 7. Latin Academy (11-9); 8. Austin Prep (11-9); 9. Manchester Essex (10-10); 10. Watertown (9-11); 11. Bedford (7-11).

Advertisement

Mon., Feb. 24 — First round

Watertown at Latin Academy, 4; Bedford at Winthrop, 7; Manchester Essex at Austin Prep, 7.

DIVISION 4 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Matignon (17-1); 2. Maimonides (10-2); 3. Northeast (16-4); 4. Malden Catholic (15-5); 5. Snowden (14-6); 6. Fenway (13-7); 7. Rockport (11-7); 8. Mystic Valley (11-9); 9. KIPP Academy (11-9); 10. Lynn Tech (10-10); 11. Presentation of Mary (9-9).

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

KIPP Academy at Mystic Valley, 7; Lynn Tech at Rockport, 7; Presentation of Mary vs. Fenway at Madison Park, Boston, 7.

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Bridgewater-Raynham (18-2); 2. Needham (18-2); 3. Plymouth North (16-4); 4. Newton South (15-5); 5. Bishop Feehan (15-5); 6. Newton North (14-6); 7. Oliver Ames (14-6); 8. Barnstable (14-6); 9. Whitman-Hanson (14-6); 10. Walpole (13-7); 11. Quincy (14-8); 12. King Philip (12-8); 13. New Bedford (10-10); 14. Braintree (10-10); 15. Attleboro (10-10).

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

Attleboro at Needham, 6:30; Braintree at Plymouth North, 6:30; King Philip at Bishop Feehan, 6:30; New Bedford at Newton South, 6:30; Quincy at Newton North, 6:30; Walpole at Oliver Ames, 6:30; Whitman-Hanson at Barnstable, 6:30.

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Norwood (19-1); 2. Foxborough (18-2); 3. Old Rochester (18-3); 4. Hingham (17-3); 5. Falmouth (18-4); 6. New Mission (15-4); 7. Pembroke (15-5); 8. Dartmouth (15-5); 9. Nauset (14-6); 10. Notre Dame (Hingham) (13-7); 11. Westwood (13-7); 12. Somerset Berkley (11-7); 13. OBryant (12-8); 14. Canton (13-9); 15. Dighton-Rehoboth (11-9); 16. Hanover (11-9).

Advertisement

Wed., Feb. 26 — First round

Westwood at New Mission, 5; Canton at Old Rochester, 6:30; Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxborough, 6:30; Hanover at Norwood, 6:30; Nauset at Dartmouth, 6:30; Notre Dame (Hingham) at Pembroke, 6:30; OBryant at Hingham, 6:30; Somerset Berkley at Falmouth, 6:30.

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Norwell (18-2); 2. Rockland (18-2); 3. Middleborough (15-5); 4. Bourne (14-6); 5. Burke (12-6); 6. Sandwich (12-6); 7. East Bridgewater (13-7); 8. Archbishop Williams (13-7); 9. Bishop Stang (13-7); 10. Fontbonne (13-7); 11. Dedham (12-8); 12. Ursuline (11-8); 13. Seekonk (10-10); 14. Apponequet (9-9); 15. Abington (11-11); 16. Case (10-10).

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

Ursuline at Burke, 5; Abington at Rockland, 6:30; Apponequet at Middleborough, 6:30; Bishop Stang at Archbishop Williams, 6:30; Case at Norwell, 6:30; Dedham at Sandwich, 6:30; Fontbonne at East Bridgewater, 6:30; Seekonk at Bourne, 6:30.

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. St. John Paul II (19-1); 2. Westport (18-2); 3. Cathedral (16-4); 4. South Shore Voc-Tech (16-4); 5. Carver (15-5); 6. Old Colony (15-5); 7. Holbrook (14-6); 8. Bristol-Plymouth (12-6); 9. West Bridgewater (13-7); 10. South Shore Christian (12-7); 11. Sturgis East (11-7); 12. Blue Hills (10-8); 13. Randolph (11-9); 14. Monomoy (10-10); 15. Cape Cod Academy (10-10); 16. Falmouth Academy (9-9); 17. Nantucket (9-11); 18. Coyle & Cassidy (4-16).

Mon., Feb. 24 — Preliminary

Coyle & Cassidy at Cape Cod Academy, 6:30.

TBA — Preliminary

Nantucket at Falmouth Academy, TBA.

Thu., Feb. 27 — First round

TBA at St. John Paul II, 6:30; TBA at Westport, 6:30; Blue Hills at Carver, 6:30; Monomoy at Cathedral, 6:30; Randolph at South Shore Voc-Tech, 6:30; South Shore Christian at Holbrook, 6:30; Sturgis East at Old Colony, 6:30; West Bridgewater at Bristol-Plymouth, 6:30.

Advertisement

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Franklin (20-0); 2. Wachusett (20-0); 3. Natick (18-2); 4. Holy Name (14-6); 5. Concord-Carlisle (13-7); 6. Shrewsbury (12-8); 7. Westford (12-8); 8. Framingham (10-10).

Fri., Feb. 28 — Quarterfinals

Concord-Carlisle at Holy Name, 6:30; Framingham at Franklin, 6:30; Shrewsbury at Natick, 6:30; Westford at Wachusett, 6:30.

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Marlborough (18-2); 2. Medway (18-2); 3. Medfield (18-2); 4. St. Peter-Marian (17-3); 5. Nashoba (16-4); 6. Wayland (13-7); 7. Hudson (13-7); 8. Groton-Dunstable (12-8); 9. Grafton (12-8); 10. Doherty (10-10); 11. Hopkinton (10-10); 12. Ashland (10-10); 13. Burncoat (8-12).

Mon., Feb. 24 — First round

Ashland at Nashoba, 6:30; Burncoat at St. Peter-Marian, 6:30; Doherty at Hudson, 6:30; Grafton at Groton-Dunstable, 6:30; Hopkinton at Wayland, 6:30.

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Millbury (18-2); 2. Tyngsborough (16-4); 3. Leicester (13-4); 4. Northbridge (15-5); 5. Sutton (15-5); 6. Ayer Shirley (14-6); 7. Millis (15-7); 8. Lunenburg (13-7); 9. Littleton (13-7); 10. David Prouty (12-8); 11. Bromfield (12-8); 12. Oxford (10-10).

Mon., Feb. 24 — First round

Bromfield at Ayer Shirley, 6:30; David Prouty at Millis, 6:30; Littleton at Lunenburg, 6:30; Oxford at Sutton, 6:30.

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Maynard (16-4); 2. Hopedale (16-4); 3. Blackstone Valley (15-5); 4. Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) (15-5); 5. Advanced Math and Science (15-5); 6. Tri-County (12-6); 7. Immaculate Heart of Mary (11-7); 8. Quaboag (12-8); 9. Greater Lowell (11-8); 10. Whitinsville Christian (11-9); 11. West Boylston (11-9); 12. Monty Tech (11-9); 13. Parker Charter (11-9); 14. Abby Kelley Foster (11-9); 15. Tahanto (10-10).

Wed., Feb. 26 — First round

Abby Kelley Foster at Blackstone Valley, 6:30; Greater Lowell at Quaboag, 6:30; Monty Tech at Advanced Math and Science, 6:30; Parker Charter at Notre Dame (Tyngsborough), 6:30; West Boylston at Tri-County, 6:30; Whitinsville Christian at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 6:30.

Thu., Feb. 27 — First round

Tahanto at Hopedale, 6:30.

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.