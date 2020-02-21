The Division 1 North bracket of the 2020 MIAA girls’ basketball tournament is loaded with talent. Thus, predicting a sectional champion is almost a mystery.
The Globe’s final Top 20 of the regular season list four teams from the D1 North section released on Friday. In order; seventh-ranked Central Catholic (17-3), ninth-ranked Woburn, at 19-1 the top seed, 10th-ranked Chelmsford (18-2) and 17th-ranked Cambridge (16-4) are all shooting for a trip to TD Garden for the state semifinals.
There are 16 teams in the bracket. Andover (14-6), Billerica (13-7) and Masconomet (12-7) have all been ranked or knocked off a team that had been ranked at some point during the 2019-20 season.
Advertisement
“I know the records have disparities, but I think anybody in the North could beat anyone in a given night, it’s just about who shows up and is consistent,” said first-year Masconomet coach Shannon Kirwan. “I think you’re going to see a lot of good basketball in the North for sure.”
Central Catholic has advanced to the state semifinals in each of the past two seasons, but was dealt a tough blow when star point guard Nadeshka Bridgewater broke her right hand late in the regular season. She is likely out for the tournament, but seniors Emily Downer and Juliana Porto, juniors Adrianna Niles and Claudia Porto and sophomore Claire Finney will challenge.
“Without Nadeshka we’re just trying to find our new normal,” Central Catholic coach Casey Grange said. “We’ve had time to adjust and more people are stepping up. They’ve been in some really good atmospheres the past couple of years. A lot of the tournament play is about how mentally tough you are. Having been in those situations will hopefully give us an edge.”
Woburn coach Steve Sullivan understands the deep field that awaits his top-seeded Tanners.
Advertisement
“We’re going to go in with the mind-set that we have to play very well to beat any team that we play,” Sullivan said. “The field is absolutely loaded.”
MIAA girls’ tourney
DIVISION 1 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Woburn (19-1); 2. Chelmsford (18-2); 3. Central Catholic (17-3); 4. Everett (16-4); 5. Cambridge (16-4); 6. Andover (14-6); 7. Lynn English (14-6); 8. Billerica (13-7); 9. Lexington (13-7); 10. Masconomet (12-7); 12. Belmont (11-9); 13. Reading (11-9); 14. Beverly (11-9); 15. Haverhill (10-10); 16. North Andover (10-10).
Mon., Feb. 24 — First round
Arlington at Andover, 7.
Tue., Feb. 25 — First round
North Andover at Woburn, 6; Belmont at Cambridge, 7; Beverly at Central Catholic, 7; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7; Lexington at Billerica, 7.
Wed., Feb. 26 — First round
Masconomet at Lynn English, 7; Reading at Everett, 7.
DIVISION 2 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Pentucket (20-2); 2. Marblehead (17-3); 3. Saugus (16-4); 4. Wilmington (15-5); 5. Burlington (15-5); 6. Newburyport (12-8); 7. North Reading (12-8); 8. Tewksbury (11-9); 9. Danvers (11-9); 10. Hamilton-Wenham (11-9); 11. Lynn Classical (10-10); 12. Dracut (8-12); 13. Somerville (8-12).
Mon., Feb. 24 — First round
Danvers at Tewksbury, 7.
Tue., Feb. 25 — First round
Dracut at Burlington, 7; Lynn Classical at Newburyport, 7.
Wed., Feb. 26 — First round
Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading, 7; Somerville at Wilmington, 7.
DIVISION 3 NORTH
Seeds: 1. St. Mary’s (20-2); 2. Amesbury (18-2); 3. Whittier (16-4); 4. Bishop Fenwick (14-6); 5. Lynnfield (13-6); 6. Winthrop (13-7); 7. Latin Academy (11-9); 8. Austin Prep (11-9); 9. Manchester Essex (10-10); 10. Watertown (9-11); 11. Bedford (7-11).
Advertisement
Mon., Feb. 24 — First round
Watertown at Latin Academy, 4; Bedford at Winthrop, 7; Manchester Essex at Austin Prep, 7.
DIVISION 4 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Matignon (17-1); 2. Maimonides (10-2); 3. Northeast (16-4); 4. Malden Catholic (15-5); 5. Snowden (14-6); 6. Fenway (13-7); 7. Rockport (11-7); 8. Mystic Valley (11-9); 9. KIPP Academy (11-9); 10. Lynn Tech (10-10); 11. Presentation of Mary (9-9).
Tue., Feb. 25 — First round
KIPP Academy at Mystic Valley, 7; Lynn Tech at Rockport, 7; Presentation of Mary vs. Fenway at Madison Park, Boston, 7.
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Bridgewater-Raynham (18-2); 2. Needham (18-2); 3. Plymouth North (16-4); 4. Newton South (15-5); 5. Bishop Feehan (15-5); 6. Newton North (14-6); 7. Oliver Ames (14-6); 8. Barnstable (14-6); 9. Whitman-Hanson (14-6); 10. Walpole (13-7); 11. Quincy (14-8); 12. King Philip (12-8); 13. New Bedford (10-10); 14. Braintree (10-10); 15. Attleboro (10-10).
Tue., Feb. 25 — First round
Attleboro at Needham, 6:30; Braintree at Plymouth North, 6:30; King Philip at Bishop Feehan, 6:30; New Bedford at Newton South, 6:30; Quincy at Newton North, 6:30; Walpole at Oliver Ames, 6:30; Whitman-Hanson at Barnstable, 6:30.
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Norwood (19-1); 2. Foxborough (18-2); 3. Old Rochester (18-3); 4. Hingham (17-3); 5. Falmouth (18-4); 6. New Mission (15-4); 7. Pembroke (15-5); 8. Dartmouth (15-5); 9. Nauset (14-6); 10. Notre Dame (Hingham) (13-7); 11. Westwood (13-7); 12. Somerset Berkley (11-7); 13. OBryant (12-8); 14. Canton (13-9); 15. Dighton-Rehoboth (11-9); 16. Hanover (11-9).
Advertisement
Wed., Feb. 26 — First round
Westwood at New Mission, 5; Canton at Old Rochester, 6:30; Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxborough, 6:30; Hanover at Norwood, 6:30; Nauset at Dartmouth, 6:30; Notre Dame (Hingham) at Pembroke, 6:30; OBryant at Hingham, 6:30; Somerset Berkley at Falmouth, 6:30.
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Norwell (18-2); 2. Rockland (18-2); 3. Middleborough (15-5); 4. Bourne (14-6); 5. Burke (12-6); 6. Sandwich (12-6); 7. East Bridgewater (13-7); 8. Archbishop Williams (13-7); 9. Bishop Stang (13-7); 10. Fontbonne (13-7); 11. Dedham (12-8); 12. Ursuline (11-8); 13. Seekonk (10-10); 14. Apponequet (9-9); 15. Abington (11-11); 16. Case (10-10).
Tue., Feb. 25 — First round
Ursuline at Burke, 5; Abington at Rockland, 6:30; Apponequet at Middleborough, 6:30; Bishop Stang at Archbishop Williams, 6:30; Case at Norwell, 6:30; Dedham at Sandwich, 6:30; Fontbonne at East Bridgewater, 6:30; Seekonk at Bourne, 6:30.
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. St. John Paul II (19-1); 2. Westport (18-2); 3. Cathedral (16-4); 4. South Shore Voc-Tech (16-4); 5. Carver (15-5); 6. Old Colony (15-5); 7. Holbrook (14-6); 8. Bristol-Plymouth (12-6); 9. West Bridgewater (13-7); 10. South Shore Christian (12-7); 11. Sturgis East (11-7); 12. Blue Hills (10-8); 13. Randolph (11-9); 14. Monomoy (10-10); 15. Cape Cod Academy (10-10); 16. Falmouth Academy (9-9); 17. Nantucket (9-11); 18. Coyle & Cassidy (4-16).
Mon., Feb. 24 — Preliminary
Coyle & Cassidy at Cape Cod Academy, 6:30.
TBA — Preliminary
Nantucket at Falmouth Academy, TBA.
Thu., Feb. 27 — First round
TBA at St. John Paul II, 6:30; TBA at Westport, 6:30; Blue Hills at Carver, 6:30; Monomoy at Cathedral, 6:30; Randolph at South Shore Voc-Tech, 6:30; South Shore Christian at Holbrook, 6:30; Sturgis East at Old Colony, 6:30; West Bridgewater at Bristol-Plymouth, 6:30.
Advertisement
DIVISION 1 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Franklin (20-0); 2. Wachusett (20-0); 3. Natick (18-2); 4. Holy Name (14-6); 5. Concord-Carlisle (13-7); 6. Shrewsbury (12-8); 7. Westford (12-8); 8. Framingham (10-10).
Fri., Feb. 28 — Quarterfinals
Concord-Carlisle at Holy Name, 6:30; Framingham at Franklin, 6:30; Shrewsbury at Natick, 6:30; Westford at Wachusett, 6:30.
DIVISION 2 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Marlborough (18-2); 2. Medway (18-2); 3. Medfield (18-2); 4. St. Peter-Marian (17-3); 5. Nashoba (16-4); 6. Wayland (13-7); 7. Hudson (13-7); 8. Groton-Dunstable (12-8); 9. Grafton (12-8); 10. Doherty (10-10); 11. Hopkinton (10-10); 12. Ashland (10-10); 13. Burncoat (8-12).
Mon., Feb. 24 — First round
Ashland at Nashoba, 6:30; Burncoat at St. Peter-Marian, 6:30; Doherty at Hudson, 6:30; Grafton at Groton-Dunstable, 6:30; Hopkinton at Wayland, 6:30.
DIVISION 3 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Millbury (18-2); 2. Tyngsborough (16-4); 3. Leicester (13-4); 4. Northbridge (15-5); 5. Sutton (15-5); 6. Ayer Shirley (14-6); 7. Millis (15-7); 8. Lunenburg (13-7); 9. Littleton (13-7); 10. David Prouty (12-8); 11. Bromfield (12-8); 12. Oxford (10-10).
Mon., Feb. 24 — First round
Bromfield at Ayer Shirley, 6:30; David Prouty at Millis, 6:30; Littleton at Lunenburg, 6:30; Oxford at Sutton, 6:30.
DIVISION 4 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Maynard (16-4); 2. Hopedale (16-4); 3. Blackstone Valley (15-5); 4. Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) (15-5); 5. Advanced Math and Science (15-5); 6. Tri-County (12-6); 7. Immaculate Heart of Mary (11-7); 8. Quaboag (12-8); 9. Greater Lowell (11-8); 10. Whitinsville Christian (11-9); 11. West Boylston (11-9); 12. Monty Tech (11-9); 13. Parker Charter (11-9); 14. Abby Kelley Foster (11-9); 15. Tahanto (10-10).
Wed., Feb. 26 — First round
Abby Kelley Foster at Blackstone Valley, 6:30; Greater Lowell at Quaboag, 6:30; Monty Tech at Advanced Math and Science, 6:30; Parker Charter at Notre Dame (Tyngsborough), 6:30; West Boylston at Tri-County, 6:30; Whitinsville Christian at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 6:30.
Thu., Feb. 27 — First round
Tahanto at Hopedale, 6:30.
Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.