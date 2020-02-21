Defending state champion TechBoston (13-7) and Boston City League rival New Mission (14-6) will meet in the first round after playing twice this year and four times last season, including a thrilling matchup in the D2 South final. New Mission lost a coin flip with Dighton-Rehoboth (14-6) to slide to the fourth seed, while TechBoston yielded the ninth seed to Bishop Feehan (13-7), which held a win over common opponent Attleboro.

FRANKLIN — The MIAA released the seedings for the 2020 boys’ basketball tournament Friday at association headquarters, and a first-round matchup in Division 2 South proved just how badly the system needs an overhaul.

TechBoston’s Shamar Browder (1) and New Mission’s Abubakar Aden went head-to-head in last year’s Division 2 South final. The two teams will clash in the first round of the D2 South tourney on Thursday.

“I wish they would put a common sense factor into this,” said New Mission coach Malcolm Smith.

“It takes the moral out of things a bit. We thought we’d see [TechBoston] again, but we don’t want to see each other right now. That’s a little disappointing. The tournament is about variety, and getting to travel across the state to see other teams. The magnitude of it is what makes it great. And to see [a school] that’s about 0.4 miles away from you for the [third] time, it’s just disappointing.”

Starting in the fall of 2020, seedings will be determined by a power ratings system generated by MaxPreps, so strength of schedule will be taken into account. Under that system, TechBoston would almost certainly be one of the top seeds in the bracket after facing seven D1 opponents and winning the BCL tournament.

“You have two great teams and one of us is going home early,” said TechBoston coach Johnny Williams.

“I’m glad they’re changing the format and I hope they also look at how many times teams are playing each other. The schedule we played, under the [MaxPreps] system, we could be a number one seed. Next year will be a game-changer, it just hurts this year. But we’re ready to play.”

In D1 South, Mansfield (19-3) is the top seed for the third time in four years. Brockton (16-4) won the tiebreaker over third-seeded BC High (16-4) and fourth-seeded Needham (16-4) to snare the second seed. Newton North (15-5) is fifth and Catholic Memorial (15-5) is sixth, setting up a potential second-round matchup between the Knights and Catholic Conference co-champion BC High.

Rockand (18-2) is the top seed in D3 South for the first time since 2016, while defending sectional champion Bishop Stang (10-10) won four of its last five contests to squeak into the postseason and earn the No. 11 slot. With Burke (13-7) slotted as the sixth seed, the Bulldogs will host Stang in the first round in another sectional finals rematch.

“We’ve kind of been in the state tournament the past month because we had to win so many games in a row,” said Stang coach Colbey Santos. “It’s not ideal for a first-round matchup, but it is what it is, in this format with no strength of schedule.”

Bishop Connolly (13-3) takes the top seed in D4 South, with defending finalists Abington (17-5) and Cohasset (15-5) slotting in at the fourth and fifth seeds.

In the North brackets, undefeated Lowell (20-0) took the top seed in Division 1, Beverly (18-2) leads the field in D2, St. Mary’s of Lynn (20-2) is the top seed in D3, and Austin Prep (17-4) leads D4 North in Duane Sigsbury’s first year as head coach.

Defending D1 champion Lynn English (18-2) is the second seed with two out-of-state losses. Latin Academy (19-4) is the second seed in D2 North and fifth-seeded Saint Joseph Prep makes its first state tournament appearance in D4 North.

North Andover (6-13), Swampscott (9-11), Saugus (9-11), and defending D3 North champion Dracut (8-13) qualified for their respective brackets thanks to the Sullivan Rule, which accounts for programs that play a conference schedule comprised of 70 percent or more of schools from higher divisions.

St. John’s of Shrewsbury (18-2) is the top seed in D1 Central, with Natick (16-4) snagging the third seed and Franklin (15-5) earning the sixth seed. Medway (17-3) will be the second seed in D2 Central behind Grafton (18-2), and Bellingham (15-5) earns its highest position in over a decade.

MIAA tourney

DIVISION 1 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Lowell (20-0); 2. Lynn English (18-2); 3. Chelsea (17-3); 4. Cambridge (16-4); 5. Everett (16-4); 6. Waltham (16-4); 7. Lawrence (15-6); 8. Central Catholic (14-6); 9. Haverhill (14-6); 10. Andover (13-7); 11. Peabody (11-9); 12. Methuen (11-9); 13. Revere (11-9); 14. Lynn Classical (12-10); 15. Boston Latin (12-10).

Mon., Feb. 24 — First round

Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7; Methuen at Everett, 7; Peabody at Cambridge, 7.

DIVISION 2 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Beverly (18-2); 2. Latin Academy (19-4); 3. Belmont (16-4); 4. Burlington (16-4); 5. Winchester (15-5); 6. Billerica (12-7); 7. Gloucester (12-8); 8. Malden Catholic (12-8); 9. Melrose (12-8); 10. Wakefield (12-9); 11. Somerville (11-9); 12. Salem (11-9); 13. Woburn (12-10); 14. Reading (9-9); 15. North Andover (6-13).

Mon., Feb. 24 — First round

North Andover at Latin Academy, 7; Reading at Belmont, 7; Somerville at Billerica, 7; Wakefield at Gloucester, 7; Woburn at Burlington, 7.

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

Melrose at Malden Catholic, 7; Salem at Winchester, 7.

DIVISION 3 NORTH

Seeds: 1. St. Mary’s (20-2); 2. Amesbury (16-4); 3. Newburyport (15-5); 4. Watertown (15-5); 5. Hamilton-Wenham (13-7); 6. Shawsheen (13-7); 7. Greater Lawrence (13-7); 8. Minuteman (12-8); 9. Arlington Catholic (12-8); 10. North Reading (12-8); 11. Weston (10-10); 12. Swampscott (9-11); 13. Saugus (9-11); 14. Dracut (8-13).

Mon., Feb. 24 — First round

Dracut at Newburyport, 7; North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 7.

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

Saugus at Watertown, 7; Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham, 7; Weston at Shawsheen, 7.

Wed., Feb. 26 — First round

Arlington Catholic at Minuteman, 7.

DIVISION 4 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Austin Prep (17-4); 2. Snowden (15-4); 3. KIPP Academy (15-5); 4. Manchester Essex (15-5); 5. Saint Joseph Prep (14-6); 6. Cristo Rey (10-5); 7. Maimonides (8-4); 8. Lowell Catholic (12-8); 9. Mystic Valley (12-8); 10. Bishop Fenwick (11-9); 11. South Boston (10-9); 12. Georgetown (10-10).

Mon., Feb. 24 — First round

Mystic Valley at Lowell Catholic, 7.

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

Bishop Fenwick vs. Maimonides at TBA, TBA, 7; Georgetown at Saint Joseph Prep, 7.

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Mansfield (19-3); 2. Brockton (16-4); 3. BC High (16-4); 4. Needham (16-4); 5. Newton North (15-5); 6. Catholic Memorial (15-5); 7. Marshfield (15-5); 8. Attleboro (16-6); 9. Brookline (14-6); 10. Taunton (14-6); 11. Newton South (13-7); 12. King Philip (12-10); 13. Plymouth North (10-10); 14. Bridgewater-Raynham (10-10).

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

Bridgewater-Raynham at BC High, 6:30; Brookline at Attleboro, 6:30; King Philip at Newton North, 6:30; Newton South at Catholic Memorial, 6:30; Plymouth North at Needham, 6:30; Taunton at Marshfield, 6:30.

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Dennis-Yarmouth (20-2); 2. Westwood (20-2); 3. Whitman-Hanson (20-2); 4. Scituate (18-2); 5. Hingham (15-6); 6. Dighton-Rehoboth (13-6); 7. New Mission (14-7); 8. Randolph (14-6); 9. Bishop Feehan (13-7); 10. Tech Boston (13-7); 11. North Quincy (13-7); 12. Foxborough (13-8); 13. Stoughton (12-8); 14. Somerset Berkley (9-8); 15. Hanover (11-8); 16. Milton (11-8); 17. Nauset (11-8); 18. Oliver Ames (10-11); 19. Dartmouth (9-10).

Mon., Feb. 24 — Preliminary

Oliver Ames at Hanover, 6:30.

Tue., Feb. 25 — Preliminary

Dartmouth at Somerset Berkley, 6:30; Nauset at Milton, 6:30.

Thu., Feb. 27 — First round

TBA at Whitman-Hanson, 6:30; TBA at Dennis-Yarmouth, 6:30; TBA at Westwood, 6:30; Bishop Feehan at Randolph, 6:30; Foxborough at Hingham, 6:30; North Quincy at Dighton-Rehoboth, 6:30; Stoughton at Scituate, 6:30; Tech Boston at New Mission, 6:30.

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Rockland (18-2); 2. Wareham (17-4); 3. Monomoy (16-4); 4. Norton (16-4); 5. Fairhaven (14-6); 6. Burke (13-7); 7. Dedham (13-9); 8. Archbishop Williams (11-9); 9. Marthas Vineyard (11-9); 10. Cardinal Spellman (10-10); 11. Bishop Stang (10-10); 12. Norwell (10-10); 13. Sandwich (9-9); 14. Old Rochester (10-10).

Wed., Feb. 26 — First round

Marthas Vineyard at Archbishop Williams, 4:30; Bishop Stang at Burke, 6:30; Cardinal Spellman at Dedham, 6:30; Norwell at Fairhaven, 6:30; Old Rochester at Monomoy, 6:30; Sandwich at Norton, 6:30.

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Bishop Connolly (13-3); 2. Westport (16-4); 3. Old Colony (16-4); 4. Abington (17-5); 5. Cohasset (15-5); 6. West Bridgewater (15-5); 7. Upper Cape (15-5); 8. South Shore Voc-Tech (13-6); 9. Sturgis East (12-6); 10. Southeastern (12-8); 11. Cape Cod Academy (12-8); 12. Sturgis West (10-8); 13. Blue Hills (11-9); 14. Atlantis Charter (9-8); 15. Mashpee (11-11); 16. Holbrook (10-10); 17. Nantucket (10-10).

Tue., Feb. 25 — Preliminary

Nantucket at Holbrook, 3.

Wed., Feb. 26 — First round

Atlantis Charter at Old Colony, 6:30; Blue Hills at Abington, 6:30; Cape Cod Academy at West Bridgewater, 6:30; Mashpee at Westport, 6:30; Southeastern at Upper Cape, 6:30; Sturgis East at South Shore Voc-Tech, 6:30; Sturgis West at Cohasset, 6:30.

Thu., Feb. 27 — First round

TBA at Bishop Connolly, TBA.

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

Mon., Feb. 24 — First round

Algonquin at Holy Name, 6:30; Doherty at Franklin, 6:30; Wachusett at Westford, 6:30; Worcester North at Shrewsbury, 6:30.

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Grafton (18-2); 2. Medway (17-3); 3. Groton-Dunstable (15-5); 4. Milford (13-7); 5. Westborough (13-7); 6. Wayland (11-7); 7. Nashoba (11-8); 8. Hopkinton (10-10).

Thu., Feb. 27 — Quarterfinals

Hopkinton at Grafton, 6:30; Nashoba at Medway, 6:30; Wayland at Groton-Dunstable, 6:30; Westborough at Milford, 6:30.

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Sutton (18-2); 2. Bartlett (18-2); 3. Bellingham (15-5); 4. Whitinsville Christian (15-5); 5. Tyngsborough (14-6); 6. Oakmont (13-7); 7. Greater Lowell (12-8); 8. Nipmuc (12-8); 9. Clinton (11-8); 10. Auburn (10-9); 11. Northbridge (10-9); 12. Littleton (10-10); 13. Oxford (9-10); 14. Bromfield (9-10).

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

Auburn at Greater Lowell, 6:30; Bromfield at Bellingham, 6:30; Clinton at Nipmuc, 6:30; Littleton at Tyngsborough, 6:30; Northbridge at Oakmont, 6:30; Oxford at Whitinsville Christian, 6:30.

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Bethany Christian (18-2); 2. Hopedale (16-4); 3. Advanced Math and Science (15-5); 4. Notre Dame (Fitchburg) (14-6); 5. Blackstone Valley (13-7); 6. Maynard (13-7); 7. Worcester Academy (12-8); 8. Parker Charter (11-9); 9. Main South (10-10); 10. Southbridge (8-13); 11. Millis (4-16).

Tue., Feb. 25 — First round

Millis at Maynard, 6:30; Main South at Parker Charter, 6:30; Worcester Tech at Southbridge, 6:30.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.