His stirring 5-3 victory over Brockton’s Domenic Cirignano capped what has been a challenging two-year run at the Division 1 tournament. Goodall claimed the 145-pound title as a sophomore. But last year, in his first match of the tournament, he suffered an injury that still leaves him hobbled.

Competing as he has all season with a torn posterior cruciate ligament, as well as a partially torn ACL and MCL in his right knee, Goodall captured the 152-pound title at the MIAA Division 1 wrestling championships Saturday afternoon.

METHUEN — Chelmsford senior Evan Goodall grimaced as he lunged to the top step of the podium in the Methuen High field house. But once he was there, the pain did not matter.

He chose to put off surgery in order to wrestle as a senior. He’s 39-2.

The pain never stopped for Evan Goodall, but it also never stopped him. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Goodall earned the decision over Cirignano only after calling two injury timeouts to nurse his braced and heavily-taped knee. He survived one final 30-second onslaught to hang on for the win. Keeled over from the pain, Goodall wasn’t even sure the referee had raised his hand at the end of the match.

“I was sitting [in coach Bruce Rich’s] corner, I looked up and asked ‘Did I win?’ ” Goodall said. “I’ve got a good amount of pain. I’ve just pushed through it. At this point, you just have to suck it up. If I go down, I’m getting back up.”

Rich said he has never had a kid deliver that kind of effort.

“He’s a warrior; there’s no doubt about it,” said Rich. “He’s going to go far.”

Goodall, who is scheduled for reconstructive surgery in April, will continue on to the All-State championships next weekend back in Methuen. Evan Kinney (113 pounds) also took the top step for Chelmsford, claiming his third state title.

Springfield Central repeated as D1 team champion with 173 points thanks to eight top-5 finishers. St. John’s Prep (117) was second, followed by Brookline (109.5) and Franklin (93.5).

“The happiness never gets less, I don’t care how many times you win it,” said Central coach Darby McLaughlin. “These kids have to start at the beginning every year and do it all over again. It doesn’t carry over. I thought we had our best tournament of the year right here and that’s what you strive for.”

His son, Darby, won at 195 pounds, along with Mahari Miller at 145.

St. John’s Prep, which claimed State Coaches Duals and D1 North championships and was 34-0-1 in the regular season, could not complete the trifecta after a tough Day 1. The Eagles advanced five wrestlers to the finals out of 12 qualifiers, with four gunning for state titles. Sophomore Adam Schaeublin (106) and freshman Rawson Iwanicki (138) earned top places.

“[Friday] we had a rough day, we lost some matches we probably should have won,” Prep coach Manny Costa said. “Springfield Central, tip your hat to them. They won those matches . . . But I can’t complain about having four in the state finals, you can’t complain about being in the top two. I’m proud of my guys.”