When the race ended, the Patriots still led with 22 points, making them indoor state champions for the first time in school history. Despite not winning a single individual event, Concord-Carlisle accumulated points with top-10 finishes in the mile, 1,000 meters and 4x800 relay.

“We were nervous,” Concord-Carlisle coach Hanna Bruno said. “It’s not like when you are nervous when you can control it. . . . It’s different when you are just watching other teams. You don’t want to wish badly on them, but you want to win.”

Heading into the girls’ 4x400 meter relay, the final girls’ event of Saturday afternoon’s MIAA All-State Indoor Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center, Concord-Carlisle held a slim, one-point lead. However, the Patriots had no runners in the event, thus no control over their destiny.

“We didn’t know we were close to winning until the 4x800,” Bruno said. “We didn’t have a [4x400], so we weren’t sure we could do it, so we kind of held on. They just ran great. Our 4x800 [finished third, 9:31.14] really gutted it out for us and did a great job.”

Austin Prep, Woburn, and Newton North all tied for second place with 21 points.

Coming into the meet, Newton South senior Lucy Jenks’s goal was to break the meet record in the mile (4:49.14). Jenks powered down the final straightaway, finishing in 4:48.22 to break the record, which had stood since 2013.

“Our plan in the mile hasn’t been to go out and lead the race and initiate the fast pace,” said Jenks, who is committed to run at Stanford next year. “[Newton South coach Steve McChesney] talked about going out and getting a fast pace from the gun. . . . We came out with a plan and it was to get that record.”

Jenks anchored Newton South’s 4x800 meter relay team that won in 9:19.90, the fastest time in the state this season.

When Austin Prep senior Lauren Sablone settled into the starting blocks for the final heat of the 55-meter dash it marked only the fifth time she had run the event. Despite the lack of experience, she edged out the best sprinters in the state to be crowned champion (7.23).

“I was saying to my coach, ‘It’s my senior year. Please let me run it,’ ” said Sablone, who will play softball next year at Princeton. “I got to run it at Last Chance [Meet], qualified for states, made it past states and here we are.”

Tewksbury junior Makayla Paige continued her dominance in the 600 meters — having already set the top time in the country this season — by being crowned state champion (1:30.71) for the second year in a row.

