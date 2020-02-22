“This one definitely means a lot,” said Masconomet junior Gracy Mowers, who won the all-around title (38.325) just five days after capturing the same at the State Coaches individual meet. “We’re trying to just go back and do what we did last year. Today, we just kept building off of each other. One hit just led to the next, and it was really exciting for us. It got us motivated, and just wanting to do more.”

Racking up 148.975 points, the Chieftains swept Saturday’s North sectional meet at Algonquin Regional, advancing to their third straight final alongside the same contingent that advanced a year ago — Newton South (143.525), Reading (143.475), and Chelmsford/Billerica/Tyngsboro (141.075).

NORTHBOROUGH — The Masconomet girls’ gymnastics team is carrying its undefeated season right into next Saturday’s MIAA all-state championship.

Mowers claimed every event with the exception of bars, which went to North Andover’s Kasey Burke (9.500). Other top finishers for Masco included Emma Quirk on floor (9.500, tying for second), Sarah Aylwin on beam (9.425, third), and Nicole Bonacorso on bars (9.350, third).

Coach Alicia Gomes had her sister, Heather, a former Globe All-Scholastic at Beverly, on the sideline as a volunteer coach. Her assistant coach, Jana (Reardon) Mowers, is the mother of Gracy and Greta, a freshman.

Masco’s beam rotation, which placed third, was pivotal.

At the halfway point, Reading had advanced ahead of Masconomet in the standings. But the Chieftains received a 9.625 from Gracy Mowers, a 9.425 from Aylwin, along with a 9.325 from Greta Mowers for 37.500 points to nose out Reading (37.450).

“We try to just stay calm,” Gracy Mowers said. “We know what we’re doing. Just going out there and doing our best, that’s all that matters.”

Reading’s third-place finish included a second in the floor exercise (37.150). Standout freshman Sophia Isbell injured her right foot on her vault dismount and did not participate in the final rotation. But her runner-up finishes on beam (9.625) and floor (9.500) helped pace Reading, alongside Hannah Whitney, who finished third in the all-around (36.125) and fourth on bars (9.400).

Newton South claimed second behind top finishes on vault from Isabella Valente (9.475, second) and Claire Slack (9.400, T-third).

Chelmsford/Billerica/Tyngsboro, the latter of which is a new addition this year, advanced to its second championship in its second year of existence after an undefeated Merrimack Valley Conference season. CBT’s performance was highlighted by third-place finishes on beam (36.125) and vault (35.525).

“[Winning a state title] is going to take the same thing as today,” Gomes said. “Focusing in on what we can do, putting out our best effort on the events that we’re on, and hitting those events. We can’t win without hitting.”

South — Headed into the final rotation just three-quarters of a point away from qualifying for the state meet, Mansfield knew it needed to bring everything it had into the vault.

There was no way around it. It was hit, or nothing.

So the Hornets hit.

Senior captains Kira Goldman and Lily Goulding had strong runs to set the stage for junior Erin Hurley, who strung together a 9.775 to win the event and help the Hornets finish as the fourth and final qualifier (141.250).

“We were down by so little, so it was the important stuff that mattered the most,” Hurley said. “I just wanted everyone to do their best and try their hardest, and just really focus on the little things.”

A year after placing second, Algonquin claimed the South title behind another standout performance from sophomore Lizzy Debroczy. She earned a 9.800 on beam to win the event in the final rotation and added bars (9.550) and all-around (38.475) titles.

“This is the best feeling ever,” Debroczy said. “We’ve been working really hard all season. We came into this event seeded fourth, and the fact that we could climb three spots is insane.”

Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater finished second at 143.750, with second-place finishes on floor (36.825), vault (36.540), and beam (36.075). Senior Olivia Keyes captivated the crowd when her floor routine ended up being the final event in the meet, and she earned a 9.775 to win the event and placed third in the all-around (37.675).

North Attleborough also qualified, placing first on bars (35.325) to couple with third- and fifth-place performances on floor from Lindsay Robinson (9.350) and Kate Gallagher (9.325).

