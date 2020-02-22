Vachon’s win was Central Catholic’s lone individual state title, though it was enough to help the Raiders repeat as state champions with 118 points Saturday afternoon at Milton High.

Senior Nate Vachon served as this year’s surprising star. After finishing fifth at 126 as a junior, Vachon captured this year’s 145 title with a 9-1 major decision victory over Plymouth South’s Hunter Hasenfus.

MILTON — A year ago, the Central Catholic wrestling team captured the Division 2 state championship behind a stellar performance by Mando Binet, who evolved from a junior varsity wrestler early in his career to eventually win the 195-pound title as a senior.

“Historically, what you see at Central is the seniors come alive,” Central Catholic coach Jamie Durkin said. “We always have a few superstars, we have since the days of the Fendones and even before that. But the difference the past couple years is we’ve had seniors go from the precipice of average to really shine in this tournament.”

Nashoba finished second with 83 points, Hingham third with 81.5, while Natick (77) and Burlington (71.5) rounded out the top five.

Vachon hardly was tested during the two days of action, with his closest decision coming in a 10-7 victory over Natick’s Jake Adelmann in the quarterfinals. The championship win was especially gratifying for the senior, who had fallen to Hasenfus a couple of weeks ago at the state coaches’ dual meet.

“I lost to him by a couple points and then majored him today in the finals, so that felt good to do that,” Vachon said.

Danvers junior Max Leete was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after holding on for a 6-5 victory over Pembroke’s Ryan Parmenter in the 126 final. It marked a third consecutive championship for Leete, who won the 120 title last year after taking the 113 crown as a freshman.

“Three in a row means one more,” said Leete, looking ahead to his senior season. “I need to win that last one. That’s been my ultimate goal since my freshman year.”

Leete wasn’t the only Falcon to repeat as an individual champion. Russell Canova followed up last year’s 170-pound championship with a third-period pin of Lynnfield-North Reading’s Sean McCullough in the 182 final.

Nashoba’s Brevin Cassella earned a 14-7 win over Winchester’s Jack Kinsey in the 160 final after winning the 152 title last year, while fellow Chieftain Josh Cordio defeated Hopkinton’s Jake Sokol, 6-3, at 170.

Salem’s Calvin Dalton followed up last year’s 113 title with a 7-4 victory over Masconomet’s Ian Darling in the 120 final.

Hingham’s Paul Canniff was named the Division 2 Coach of the Year.

Brad Joyal can be reached at brad.joyal@gmail.com.