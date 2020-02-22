The University of Connecticut-bound senior nosed out Clarke by .02 seconds, 6.37 to 6.39, in capturing the first of his two individual titles at the Reggie Lewis Center, propelling the Lowell boys to their second straight MIAA All-State Indoor Track & Field Championship.

Kwaateng just kept his head down and told himself to power through.

In a split-second finish, Lowell sprinter Richmond Kwaateng had his first state title clear in sight. But Jonas Clarke, a fleet-footed sophomore from South Hadley, loomed right behind in the 55-meter race.

The Raiders (46.5) outdistanced Division 2 champion Wellesley (42.0) and Newton North (35) for the championship.

“This was one of my best starts so I knew I just had to finish and follow through,” said Kwaateng, who set the state record for the 55-yard dash (6.30) at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship earlier this month.

“It’s all mental work during practice, during meets. [This is] definitely a blessing.”

Kwaateng praised Clarke for pushing him all the way to the finish.

“[Clarke] is a good runner,” Kwaateng said. “He’s only a sophomore, so he definitely pushed me to run all the way through the line.”

Runner-up Wellesley won the 4x200 (1:30.93) and the 4x800 (7:58.34). Newton North ruled the 4x400 (3:23.70).

King Philip senior Michael Griffin, who willl run collegiately at Tennessee, repeated in the mile with a personal-best time of 4:16.

“Winning last year was a huge surprise to me, I didn’t expect to win it,” said Griffin. “Being able to do it twice is just awesome, I have no words for it.”

However, by the end of the meet, Kwaateng had stolen the show, clinching Lowell’s second consecutive title with his first-place leap of 22 feet, 11¾ inches in the long jump.

“[Richmond] is the pulse of our team,” Lowell coach Scott Ouellet said. “He sets the tone — both in his performance, but also his work ethic at practice every day. He basically demands that everyone practices at his level, which is a 10-out-of-10 every day.”

MIAA All-State Championship

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Richmond Kwaateng, Lowell, 0:06.37; 2. Jonas Clarke, South Hadley, 0:06.39; 3. Andrew Howard, North Andover, 0:06.49; 4. Jerimil German, Lawrence, 0:06.56; 5. Jonathan Chery, Canton, 0:06.57.

55m hurdles — 1. William Lord, North Reading, 0:07.38; 2. David Peters, Stoughton, 0:07.43; 3. Jordany Volquez, Lawrence, 0:07.51; 4. Easton Tan, Winchester, 0:07.55; 5. Samuel Mutiso, Lowell, 0:07.59.

300m — 1. Stephen Harris, Billerica, 0:34.27; 2. Derek Chalmers, Wellesley, 0:34.64; 3. Jacob Kao, Acton-Boxborough, 0:35.2; 4. Godot Gaskins, Marblehead, 0:35.54; 5. Alexander Sherman, Newton North, 0:35.64.

600m — 1. Joshua Backert, Lexington, 1:20.19; 2. Justin Levy, Newton South, 1:20.64; 3. Peter Diebold, Weston, 1:21.37; 4. Reed Cherry, Littleton, 1:22.1; 5. Clay McDonald, Marshfield, 1:22.59.

1000m — 1. Shane Grant, Walpole, 2:30.05; 2. Jackson O'Toole, Wellesley, 2:30.26; 3. Nicholas Calitri, Franklin, 2:31.48; 4. Andrew McGovern, Lexington, 2:32.26; 5. Antonio Craveiro, Peabody, 2:32.82.

Mile — 1. Michael Griffin, King Philip, 4:13.55; 2. Tyler Brogan, Franklin, 4:17.76; 3. Stephen Jackson, St. John’s Prep, 4:20.1; 4. Zachary Barry, Wellesley, 4:20.65; 5. William Kenney, Manchester Essex, 4:21.67.

2-mile — 1. William Chaffin, Concord-Carlisle, 9:15.44; 2. Sean Kay, Arlington Catholic, 9:22.84; 3. Michael Norberg, King Philip, 9:25.4; 4. Ian Horsburgh, Newton North, 9:27.31; 5. Micah Benson, Lexington, 9:27.96.

High jump — 1. John McNeil, Medfield, 6 feet 9 inches; 2. Mike Mazzocca, Xaverian, 6-4; 3. Kenan Wilson, Burlington, 6-4; 4. Kenny Okoye, Saugus, 6-4; 5. John Lung, Acton-Boxborough, 6-4.

Long jump — 1. Richmond Kwaateng, Lowell, 22 feet 11.75 inches; 2. Eddy Gonzalez, Lawrence, 22-2.25; 3. Brady Sorensen, Plymouth North, 22-2; 4. Patrick McManus, Sharon, 21-9.25; 5. David Peters, Stoughton, 21-7.5.

Shot put — 1. Joseph Rivers, Lunenburg, 57 feet 8 inches; 2. Sam Maloof, Xaverian, 51-8; 3. Luis Cadime, Lowell, 51-8; 4. Curtis Rocheleau, Sutton, 51-7.75; 5. Ronan Folan, Weymouth, 51-6.

4 x 200 — 1. Wellesley, 1:30.93; 2. Lowell, 1:31.24; 3. North Andover, 1:31.44; 4. Newton North, 1:31.5; 5. Methuen, 1:31.92.

4 x 400 — 1. Newton North, 3:23.7; 2. North Andover, 3:23.89; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 3:24.79; 4. Stoughton, 3:27.96; 5. BC High, 3:28.4.

4 x 800 — 1. Wellesley, 7:58.34; 2. Lexington, 7:58.35; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 8:01.02; 4. Franklin, 8:04.97; 5. Lowell, 8:05.09.

Team results — 1. Lowell, 46.5; 2. Wellesley, 42; 3. Newton North, 35; 4. Lexington, 27; 5. Acton-Boxborough, 21.5; 6. Stoughton, 21; 7. Lawrence, 19; 7. Franklin, 19; 9. King Philip, 16; 10. Xaverian, 15.

Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at michael.kotsopoulos@globe.com.