With his position at Winchester filled, he joined Melrose, first as an assistant, and then head coach.

“I was going to retire to Florida but then I got an announcement that my son’s [wife is] having a baby, so my wife told me, ‘I’m not going back to Florida,’ ” said Tremblay, who has 786 victories.

WAYLAND — Two years ago, after 38 seasons and seven Division 2 state titles, Larry Tremblay retired as the head coach at Winchester High and the winningest wrestling coach in state history. That was the plan.

On Saturday afternoon, his Red Raiders were dominant in the MIAA Division 3 championship at Wayland High, rolling past the host Warriors, 154.5-113, behind their dynamic duo of seniors Sean Herbert and Hunter Adrian.

At 152 pounts, Herbert pinned his way to the championship round. Facing Cohasset’s Daniel Nolan in the final, Herbert won a fourth state title by decision, 8-4, raising his season record to 36-1. He’s 196-17 in his career, with wins at 152 as a junior, 138 as a sophomore, and 106 as an eighth grader (at Saugus/Northeast Metro)

In the 120-pound final, Adrian defeated Tre Aulson of Georgetown-Ipswich, 18-3, following pins of his first three foes, for his fourth state title, but first at 120. Arguably the state’s most dominant grappler, the Brown-bound Adrian is 49-1 this season and 205-6 in his career.

“It’s a little relieving accomplishing that goal,” Herbert said of winning four state championships. “It makes all those practices worth it, and it’s awesome.”

Adrian, who won two titles at 106, and then at 113 as a junior, called it very rewarding too.

“All the hard work we have put in over the years, it couldn’t have been better,” he said.

Adjusting to Tremblay’s old-school style was not too difficult for Herbert and Adrian. Herbert’s father had coached with Tremblay in the past.

“Winning breeds winning. These guys were used to winning,” Tremblay added. “To have two four-time state champs is unheard of.”

The Red Raiders crowned another champion, sophomore Sean Thomas earning a 9-0 win at 106 pounds.

Trent Levakis can be reached at trent.levakis@globe.com.