“I tell the kids, “It’s a blessing to be here, never mind win,’” Southeastern coach Mark Cabral said. “This game could’ve easily gone either way.”

The Mayflower League champion Hawks (16-4-2) overcame a slow start, netting two second period power-play goals to turn a 1-0 deficit to a 2-1 lead.

With its pristine power-play execution, the Southeastern/West Bridgewater boys’ hockey team captured its fourth straight Massachusetts vocational school championship with a 3-1 victory over Shawsheen Tech on Sunday night at Boston University’s Walter Brown Arena.

The Commonwealth Conference champion Rams (13-8-1) came out buzzing, but couldn’t respond after a sluggish second frame.

Shawsheen controlled the first period, staking to a 1-0 lead on a goal from sophomore and Wilmington resident Dillon Timmons less than three minutes in.

Southeastern responded with second-period dominance and two power-play goals.

“When you put us on the power play, you can’t score, or you have less of a chance or likelihood to score,” Cabral said. “It was giving us opportunities and it totally changed the game.”

Freshman Kurt Heath scored tied it at one with a shot from the point 70 seconds into the second period on a 5-on-3 advantage, and junior Adam Falcione scored the go-ahead tally with 7:33 to play in the second.

“Couldn’t do it without the team, couldn’t do it without the coaches, it’s amazing,” Falcione said.

Southeastern senior captain Matt Lavoie added an insurance goal with 11:50 to play. Junior goalie Colton Teague made 27 saves.

Shawsheen faces the winner of the Latin Academy/Northeast Regional matchup in the Division 3 North quarterfinals at Watertown, with time and date to be determined.

Southeastern/West Bridgewater will face Scituate on Wednesday at 4 pm at Gallo Arena in the first round of the D2 South sectional.

“That game gives us a lot of momentum moving forward into the playoffs,” Falcione said. “The boys are in [the locker room] hyped, we’re going to [celebrate] now then go get ‘em in the playoffs.”