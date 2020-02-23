The instincts and talent of Ryan O’Halloran set the play in motion, as the senior captain won the draw forward to himself and then found Jay open near the right post. The junior forward banged home the pass for the winning goal with 2:21 to play to give the Red Devils the 3-2 victory at Stoneham Arena.

Burlington coach Bob Conceison admits he didn’t have anything in particular in mind on an offensive zone draw late in Sunday’s Super Eight play-in game against Hingham. Instead, the adjustment he made was sending Jack Jay out as one of the wings parked right in the slot.

STONEHAM – Many coaches like to call set plays on faceoffs in critical moments of a hockey game.

“He’s a little bit better around the net,’’ Conceison said of Jay. “He just went to the right place and the puck found him.”

Jack Jay’s third-period goal that beat Hingham goalie Luke Merian proved to be the difference in Burlington’s 3-2 victory Sunday at Stoneham Arena. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Hingham (12-8-3) had a strong second half of the game, particularly the third period, and finished with a 27-22 advantage in shots overall. But after scoring twice in the first period, the Harbormen never count crack Burlington and goalie Joe Trabucco again.

“He was a little upset about his first period,” Conceison said. “But I thought he really, really shined in the last two periods.”

Grady Harrington and Terrence Concannon (power play) sandwiched the first of two goals by Burlington’s Cam Costa to give Hingham a 2-1 lead after one. Costa answered again midway through the second, tapping in a John Condon feed after a bad Hingham clearing attempt at the blue line.

Burlington's Spencer Reith (11) mixes it up with Hingham's Conor Walsh (8) in the second period Sunday at Stoneham Arena. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Hingham thought it had the go-ahead goal just 19 seconds into the third when Paul Forbes took the puck down the left side and fired a shot on net. But another Hingham player slid into Trabucco and the officials ruled the puck went in after the net was knocked off.

Instead, it was Jay who got the winner, sending the Red Devils (15-4-4) into the main part of the Super Eight double-elimination bracket, where they will face BC High on Thursday at Loring Arena in Framingham.

“To give up a goal off a faceoff, on kind of a missed assignment, is devastating,” Hingham coach Tony Messina said.

Hingham will have to regroup and drop back into the Division 1 South bracket for the first time since 2015, when the Harbormen won the state title.

“It’s tough to talk about now because everyone’s still hurting after the loss,” Messina said. “I think [Monday] we’ll kind of regroup our thoughts and go after that one. The D1 tournament is going to be just like this one.”

Scoring summary

BURLINGTON 3, HINGHAM 2

Super Eight play-in game, at Stoneham Arena

Hingham (12-8-3) 2-0-0 — 2

Burlington (15-4-4) 1-1-1 — 3

First period – H, Grady Harrington (Ronan Mulkerrin) 2:23; B, Cam Costa (Ryan O’Halloran, Sean Malone) 8:28; H, Terrance Concannon (Will Ham, Tim Carroll) pp 13:38.

Second period – B, Costa (John Condon) 6:01.

Third period – B, Jack Jay (O’Halloran) 12:39.

Saves – Paul Merian (H) 19; Joe Trabucca (B) 25.