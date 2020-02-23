The preseason favorite, Lynn English (18-2) has hit another gear after surviving close games against Acton-Boxborough and Mansfield early in the season. The rise of 6-foot-8-inch transfer Mukeba Jean-Baptiste has much to do with the Bulldogs averaging 83.5 points while yielding just 50.6 ppg this season. There is a slight chance Lawrence does the impossible and upsets English, but otherwise, we should see a packed house for a sectional final between English and second-seeded Lowell (20-0), with the winner positioned to snatch a state title.

Advertisement

Pick: Lynn English

Sleeper: Cambridge

Division 2 North

Beverly (18-2) has had a great year, but we’re picking the winner of this section to come from the other side of the bracket. Either experienced Belmont (16-4) or the young and talented Dragons of Latin Academy (19-4) could take down the Panthers in a potential sectional final matchup. Don’t sleep on eighth-seeded Malden Catholic (12-8) upending the No. 1 seed in the second round either.

Pick: Latin Academy

Sleeper: Malden Catholic

Division 3 North

The past two years have ended in heartbreak for St. Mary’s. First a rare off day in the D3 North final against Watertown in 2018, then a stunning upset at the hands of No. 12 Dracut last year. The Spartans (20-2) are once again the top seed and will likely face either Amesbury (16-4), Newburyport (15-5), or No. 14 Dracut (8-13) in the sectional final. This time, they get the job done and advance to the state semifinals at TD Garden.

Pick: St. Mary’s of Lynn

Sleeper: Dracut

Division 4 North

This could easily be considered the most balanced section with 9 or 10 legitimate contenders to punch their ticket to the Garden. Top-seeded Austin Prep (17-4) could have trouble dispatching league foe Lowell Catholic (12-8) in a potential second-round matchup. And CCL Small newcomer Saint Joseph Prep (14-6) comes in hot on an eight-game win streak. We could see a surprising run on the other side of the bracket, and we’re expecting a true cinderella matchup with eighth-seeded Lowell Catholic pulling off three upsets to win the section.

Advertisement

Pick: Lowell Catholic

Sleeper: Bishop Fenwick

Division 1 South

Per usual, this is the toughest bracket in the state from top to bottom. Mansfield (19-3) has lived in the sectional final this decade with seven trips but only one title since 2013. The Hornets are well positioned to get back there this year and we expect either BC High (16-4) or Brockton (16-4) to meet them. If BC High can get past a potential matchup with Catholic Conference co-champion Catholic Memorial (15-5), the Eagles should get to dance with Mansfield in the final at Taunton High.

Pick: Mansfield

Sleeper: Taunton

Division 2 South

New Mission coach Malcolm Smith and TechBoston coach Johnny Williams were not pleased to see their teams pitted against each other when seedings were drawn last Friday at MIAA headquarters. The defending champion Bears (13-7) will have a battle on their hands and won’t be able to rest if they get past the seventh-seeded Titans (14-6) with second-seeded Westwood (20-2) likely lying in wait. We’ll take fourth-seeded Scituate (18-2) to make the final and face third-seeded Whitman-Hanson (20-2) which has won 18 straight and looks primed for a state title run.

Pick: Whitman-Hanson

Sleeper: Foxborough

Division 3 South

The third-seeded Burke Bulldogs (13-7) won’t have to to wait long for revenge since they host No. 11 Bishop Stang (10-10) Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s sectional final. The Bulldogs should bounce back from a tough loss in the BCL semifinals to blaze back to the D3 South final, but could lose another heartbreaker to defensive-minded and top-seeded Rockland (18-2).

Advertisement

Pick: Rockland

Sleeper: Cardinal Spellman

Division 4 South

While fourth-seeded Abington (17-5) stumbled down the stretch, the Green Wave returns the core of a team that went to the state final last year. If they can get past rival Cohasset (15-5) in a potential sectional semifinal matchup, the Green Wave should roll back to the green parquet at TD Garden.

Pick: Abington

Sleeper: West Bridgewater

Division 1 Central

Franklin (15-5) is likely headed to third-seeded Natick (16-4) for an intriguing second-round matchup. The winner should advance to meet top-seeded St. John’s (18-2) in the sectional final, but the Pioneers have too much young talent and too much experience on the sidelines with Bob Foley sporting over 900 career wins.

Pick: St. John’s of Shrewsbury

Sleeper: Westford

Division 2 Central

Drew Plunkett has been MVP for Medway (17-3) in both football and basketball during his senior year, but can the 5-foot-10-inch guard lead his team through a tough section? Nashoba (11-8) is a tough first-round opponent and the Mustangs could get a peaking 11-7 Wayland team in the semifinals. We’ll take senior-laden Medway to win both games and potentially take down top-seeded Grafton (18-2) in the sectional final on March 7.

Advertisement

Pick: Medway

Sleeper: Wayland

Division 3 Central

The player to watch in this bracket is 7-footer Justin Vanderbaan on fourth-seeded Whitinsville Christian (15-5). However, the team to watch could be high-scoring and second-seeded Bartlett (18-2). Led by senior captains Logan Paranto and Wilson Aybar, the Indians play a fun run-and-gun style that could pace them to a sectional title. Junior guard Brandon Boucher is another name to watch for a team with balanced scoring. Perhaps Bellingham (15-5) can make some noise with its highest seeding in years.

Pick: Bartlett

Sleeper: Bellingham

Division 4 Central

Senior Dan Liberatore leads a second-seeded Hopedale squad that earned an impressive win over Maynard in the annual 81st Clark Tournament this past week. Playing up against higher competition should help this program navigate a smaller field and get a chance to play in the state semifinals.

Pick: Hopedale

Sleeper: Blackstone Valley

Division 1 West

Springfield Central (19-1) has dominated this section over the past few years and seems to be well ahead of its chief competitor, second-seeded Putnam (15-5), with two head-to-head wins this season. The Golden Eagles did fall to third-seeded Springfield Science and Tech (16-4) early in the year, so things could get interesting if Sci-Tech upends Putnam in the semifinals.

Pick: Springfield Central

Sleeper: Springfield Science and Tech

Division 2 West

Chicopee (16-4) got hot toward the end of the season with a nine-game win streak that included several close wins. The top seed in the bracket could wind up facing a formidable challenger in the sectional final with third-seeded Taconic (16-4) sporting an equally impressive resume. The Braves topped Chicopee last March for a second straight sectional crown and are poised for a three-peat with senior forward Isaac Percy leading the charge.

Advertisement

Pick: Taconic

Sleeper: Tantasqua

Division 3 West

At 12-8, Sabis might not seem like the strongest No. 2 seed. But the Bulldogs played a slew of Division 1 opponents this year and earned a second win over Chicopee Comp in an overtime struggle on Feb. 19. Those battles should help Sabis repeat and potentially take down top-seeded Narragansett (18-2) in a rematch of last year’s sectional final.

Pick: Sabis

Sleeper: Wahconah Regional

Division 4 West

Hopkins Academy (13-7) is back in the mix as the third seed in this section after a rare off year missing the state tournament in 2019. Hopkins could meet second-seeded and defending D4 West champion Drury (13-7) in an interesting semifinal matchup. Since Drury has already topped Hopkins and top-seeded Baystate Academy this year, the Blue Devils are the pick.

Pick: Drury

Sleeper: Hopkins

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.