The most loaded bracket in terms of the Globe’s Top 20 teams, four of the state’s best will battle it out in this section. In order: Third-seeded and seventh-ranked Central Catholic (17-3); Top-seeded and eighth-ranked Woburn (19-1); Second-seeded and 10th-ranked Chelmsford (18-2); and Fifth-seeded and No. 17 Cambridge (16-4) all have the potential to emerge. Sixth-seeded Andover (14-6), No. 8 seed Billerica (13-7) and No. 10 seed Masconomet (12-7) are teams not to be overlooked.

The MIAA girls’ basketball tou rnament tips off Monday night. Here is the Globe’s breakdown of the brackets.

Pick: Woburn

Sleeper: Billerica

Division 2 North

Reigning Division 2 state champion and 13th-ranked Pentucket (20-2) is the clear favorite as the top seed in this bracket. Pentucket played a strong schedule this year in preparation for a repeat bid. Fourth-seeded Wilmington (15-5) closed out the season strong after dropping its first three games of the campaign.

Pick: Pentucket

Sleeper: Wilmington

Division 3 North

The top-seeded and fourth-ranked St. Mary’s (20-2) should have no problem emerging again as the sectional champions. The Spartans’ roster is deep and talented at all positions, especially with junior transfer Maiya Bergdorf of Belmont. Providence-bound senior Grace Efosa could help third-seeded Whittier (16-4) surprise.

Pick: St. Mary’s

Sleeper: Whittier

Division 4 North

Fenway (13-7) has captured three straight titles, but look for last year’s runner-up, top-seeded Matignon (17-1) to provide a compelling challenge. First-year varsity program Malden Catholic (15-5) is a bit of a mystery, but the No. 4 seed is made up of freshmen and sophomores with tons of talent.

Pick: Matignon

Sleeper: Malden Catholic

Division 1 South

In the title game of this section, look no further than a semifinal matchup from last year featuring top-seeded and third-ranked Bridgewater-Raynham (18-2) and second-seeded and sixth-ranked Needham (18-2). The latter has plenty of wins over other ranked opponents, and is a strong bet to advance to the TD Garden. Walpole (13-7) handed Needham one of its losses, and is a pesky out as a No. 10 seed.

Pick: Needham

Sleeper: Walpole

Division 2 South

Dynamic scoring junior guard Katelyn Mollica leads second-seeded and 11th-ranked Foxboro (18-2) in a bracket where their experience should help them win out. The top seed is ninth-ranked Norwood (18-2). Other top teams include fourth-seeded and No. 18 Hingham (17-3), No. 19 Falmouth (18-4), the No. 5 seed, and No. 20 New Mission (15-5), the No. 6 seed. Beyond those teams, No. 3 seed Old Rochester (18-3), No. 7 seed Pembroke (15-5) and No. 9 seed Nauset (14-6) are teams to watch.

Pick: Foxborough

Sleeper: Nauset

Division 3 South

Archbishop Williams (13-7) has captured seven straight sectional titles. They are battle tested, but look for that streak to end in 2020. Strong South Shore League squads in No. 14 Norwell (18-2), the top seed, and No. 15 Rockland (18-2), the No. 2 seed, will give the eighth-seeded Bishops all they can handle.

Pick: Norwell

Sleeper: Fontbonne

Division 4 South

At the top of this sectional is Saint John Paul II (19-1), but everyone knows second-ranked and No. 3 seed Cathedral (16-4) is the team to beat. The Panthers have enough talent to win the state championship at any division.

Pick: Cathedral

Sleeper: Carver

Division 1 Central

There’s a reason top-ranked and top-seeded Franklin (20-0) has rolled. They are deep, talented and well-coached. Wachusett (20-0) will give the Panthers their best game of the year, should they match up in the sectional title game. Franklin escaped with a 61-60 win last year.

Pick: Franklin

Sleeper: Natick

Division 2 Central

A late-season victory over reigning D2 state champion Pentucket vaulted the third-seeded and No. 12 Medfield (18-2) into serious contention. Tri-Valley League foe Medway (18-2), the No. 2 seed, is also a team that could emerge.

Pick: Medfield

Sleeper: Groton-Dunstable

Division 3 Central

Top-seeded Millbury (18-2) played well against some strong Division 1 teams during the regular season in preparation for the state tournament. In a 12 team bracket, seventh-seeded Millis (15-7) is a team to watch out for.

Pick: Millbury

Sleeper: Millis

Division 4 Central

Maynard (16-4), the top-seed in this section, edged second-seeded Hopedale (16-4) during the regular season to decide the first spot. No. 9 seed Greater Lowell (11-8) won six of its last nine games to close out the regular season.

Pick: Maynard

Sleeper: Greater Lowell

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.