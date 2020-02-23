For years, navigating the Division 1 South bracket has become a gauntlet that requires several wins against championship-caliber opponents. With 14 teams in the bracket — including eight teams listed in the Globe’s most recent Top 20 — the South is as loaded as ever. The D2 South bracket, made up of 19 teams, is perhaps the clearest case of a need to alter the format and create an “equal and balanced” path to the state finals. Most of the brackets in the West or Central sections have just three rounds, but teams in D2 South could have to win four or five games to navigate their section.

Best in state?

The Division North 1 bracket presents another issue that will be addressed when the format changes in 2021. All season long, undefeated Lowell (20-0) and defending state champion Lynn English (18-2) have looked like the top teams in the state. English has not lost against in-state competition and Lowell has navigated the rugged Merrimack Valley Conference to remain unblemished. These teams seem destined to meet in the sectional final, but would it be fair to give them an equal chance to make the state final and potentially have the two top teams in Massachusetts play for a championship?

Don’t sleep on the City

While Dennis-Yarmouth (20-2) enters the tournament as the top seed in D2 South, there is a two-time defending state champion lying in the weeds. Boston City League power TechBoston (13-7), enters the tournament as the 10th seed with a mediocre record due to a tough nonconference schedule that included seven games against D1 foes. Yet it is safe to say that no team in that bracket wants to see the Bears in the early rounds. Similarly, Burke (13-7) will be the sixth seed in D3 South, but the Bulldogs should be considered one of the favorites if they can get past Bishop Stang in the first round.

Seeding system

Which brings us to the end of the current seeding process. The MIAA has used the “Walker System” (out West) in some sports and uses win percentage for basketball seedings, but that comes to an end when all sports transition to MaxPreps power ratings system for seeding starting in the fall of 2020. Schools that play in difficult conferences will welcome this change, since it may help them move ahead of schools that play in easier conferences but have better overall records. The power ratings will account for strength of wins and losses by calculating the record and strength of schedule of each opponent faced. The Tournament Management Committee plans to vote on whether point differential will be a factor once the MIAA adopts the system.

Power vacuum in D4 North

Pope John won D4 North the past two seasons, but that school is now closed. The previous six titles were won by either St. Clement (also closed), or teams that have since moved up to Division 3. That leaves the field wide open with Catholic Central Small champion Austin Prep (16-3) headlining a field of contenders. Prep’s conference rivals Cristo Rey, Saint Joseph’s Prep, Bishop Fenwick, and Lowell Catholic all have a chance to make noise regardless of their placement in this competitive bracket. Watch out for City League rep Snowden and KIPP Academy in the top half of the bracket.

An underdog again

TechBoston isn’t the only defending champion facing an uphill battle. Dracut (8-13) is coming off an historic season in which the Middies won their first sectional title and fell to Bishop Stang at TD Garden in the D3 state semifinals. Now the Middies enter D3 North as the No. 14 seed, a similar underdog role to the one they played last year as the No. 12 seed when they eventually edged top-seeded St. Mary’s, 64-63, in the sectional semifinals.

Impressive continuity

Andover is playing in the state tournament for the 31st consecutive season, a high mark in D1 North. In D1 South, Marshfield coach Bob Fisher continues an impressive personal streak by leading his team into the state tournament yet again. Formerly at the helm at Rockland and Quincy, he has steered his teams to the state tournament in 39 straight seasons. He returned to his alma mater ahead of the 2008-09 season and has since topped 650 wins for his career.

Best of the West

While the road to the state semifinals is much shorter, that takes nothing away from the talent level of the top teams west of I-495. St. John’s of Shrewsbury (18-2), the top seed in D1 Central, is loaded with talented prospects including 6-foot-9-inch sophomore T.J. Power. Springfield Central (18-1) handed SJS its only loss, 47-44, on Jan. 20, and twice defeated perennial contender Putnam. Taconic (16-4) is a candidate to emerge from D2 West and poses a much more formidable threat to Emass teams than in years past. The Braves proved their potential by beating Cambridge (61-58) and Acton-Boxborough (58-48) this past December at the BABC Holiday Classic.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.