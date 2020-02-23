With the teams skating 3-on-3 during the second overtime as per the MIAA format, Trischitta collected the puck near center ice and slowly skated into the Rockets zone down the right side. Trischitta patiently waited for his chance before cutting toward the net and roofing a shot top right over the glove of Reading goalie Dylan Emery.

But chances are, the Framingham senior captain and his Flyers teammates were able to sleep well Sunday night after a thrilling nightcap to the Super Eight play-in doubleheader at Stoneham Arena. Trischitta scored with 54.7 seconds left in the second overtime to lift the Flyers to a 3-2 victory against Reading.

“To be honest I was gassed. I was glad it was over,” Trischitta said of the winning goal, and the overtime in general. “It was obviously a great moment, and we’re ready for [the next game].”

Trischitta’s winning goal probably wouldn’t have been possible without the play of his teammate Jake Handy in the Framingham net. The senior made 12 of his 34 saves during the second extra period, several during a Reading power play.

“At this point we’ve almost become accustomed to it. The kid’s unbelievable,’’ Trischitta said. “We almost expect it every game, we’re a little spoiled. But we love the kid and we’re grateful for him. He’s the best player in the state, in my opinion.”

Had Reading (10-6-6) ended up the winner, the story would have been Jake Donovan, who tipped home Matthew Fiorenza’s shot from the point with 0.8 seconds left in regulation to tie it for the Rockets.

From there, the teams went back and forth through eight minutes of 4-on-4, then nearly the entire subsequent 3-on-3 session, with Handy and Emery (31 saves) trading dazzling stops before Trischitta finally found an open spot.

The postgame was an interesting contrast for the two coaches. Reading coach Mark Doherty was proud of his team’s performance and effort as they look to regroup and head into the Division 1 North tournament as the top seed.

Meanwhile, Framingham’s Will Ortiz was visibly upset with MIAA officials when it was learned the Flyers (15-5-2) would not be playing on their home ice at Loring Arena in the first round of the double-elimination bracket, as was the original plan. Instead, they will take on top-seeded Arlington at Canton Ice House, likely Thursday.

Thomas Duane scored both goals in regulation for Framingham, one in each of the first two periods. Shawn Golden tallied for Reading on a breakaway late in the first period before Donovan’s last-second tally in regulation.

While Reading carried much of the play for stretches in overtime, Trischitta said the Flyers were able to put the disappointment of the late goal behind them.

“It’s a quick turnaround. We only get a minute between the end of that third period and OT,” he said. “You’ve just got to [have] short-term memory, and luckily we rebounded quick.”

Framingham's (left to right) Thomas Duane (26), Ryan Shimelman (12), Brett Williams (3), Jared Shimelman (20) and Robbie Lopez (7) celebrate Duane’s first goal of the game early in the first period of the Flyers’ 3-2 win in double OT. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Scoring summary

Framingham 3, Reading 2 (2OT)

Super 8 play-in game, at Stoneham Arena

Reading (10-6-6) 0-1-1-0-0 — 2

Framingham (15-5-2) 1-1-0-0-1 — 3

First period — F, Thomas Duane (Jared Shimelman, Robbie Lopez) 1:23.

Second period — R, Shawn Golden (Charlie Miele) 10:39; F, Duane 12:03.

Third period — R, Jake Donovan (Matthew Fiorenza) 14:59.

Second OT — F, Will Trischitta (un.) 7:05. SAVES – Dylan Emery (Reading) 31; Jake Handy (F) 32.