Mannion, the 75th player in state history to net 2,000 career points, closed out her terrific career with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists. But the 10th-seeded Raiders (10-11) matched that production with Lambo (22 points, 15 rebounds) and Monahan (10 points), who drained a pair of key 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter.

But the Raiders did enough on D, and received stellar performancs from sophomores Taylor Lambo and Ellie Monahan to pull out a 46-36 victory over the host Dragons in a Division 3 North first-round game Monday night.

The Watertown girls’ basketball team was willing to concede points to Fiona Mannion, though not for a lack of effort in trying to defend the high-scoring Latin Academy senior.

“We did as good a job as we could,” Watertown coach Pat Ferdinand said. “We threw a lot of bodies at [Mannion] to try and wear her down a little bit.”

Lambo, a 5-foot-10 forward, played like a seasoned veteran.

“I knew I had to get a lot of touches. I knew I needed to score,” Lambo said. “We just knew what we had to do.”

Lambo and Mannion both displayed tenacious rebounding skills and deft passing abilities out of the post. After the game they congratulated each other on strong performances, showing sportsmanship and respect.

“[Mannion] obviously played well, really well,” Lambo said. “We did enough to win. That’s all I really care about.”

Mannion, who has committed to play at Adelphi, a Division 2 program in the Northeast-10, finished with 2,109 points, 44th on the state’s career scoring lists for a boy or girl.

“Just a superstar and very unselfish too,” Latin Academy coach Bill Dever said. “She could’ve scored 3,000 points, but the most unselfish player I ever coached in my life.

“Just the leadership skills, talent, the kind of kid she is. Crazy.”

Latin Academy’s Fiona Mannion (right) and teammate Nellie Conklin (left) team up to trap Watertown’s Ashley Shaughnessy in the first half on Monday night. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Mannion was the only Dragon to score in the game’s first 10 minutes of play as Watertown surged to a 20-15 lead at the half. There were five ties and seven lead changes in the first 16 minutes, with the Raiders taking the lead for good on a jumper by senior Brittany Catsoulis with 4:05 left.

Monahan buried the second of her two treys with 2:09 left for a two-possession advantage. One came on a on-the-money dish out of the post from Lambo.

“She’s a big shooter, those 3s made everyone feel more comfortable,” Lambo said. “When I pass out to her, I know she’ll make it.”

Free throws down the stretch extended the Watertown advantage to the final 10-point cushion.

Watertown will play at second-seeded Amesbury (18-2) in the quarterfinals on Friday night at 7 pm.

“The feeling to not lose, to keep going, is what really drives it,” said Ferdinand, whose squad will travel to second-seeded Amesbury (18-2) for a quarterfinal matchup Friday night. “We respect every single competitor that we step into.”

Watertown girls’ basketball coach Pat Ferdinand (left) greets his players as the trot off the cour. From left: Ashley Shaughnessy (4), Brittany Catsoulis (3), Ellie Monahan (15), Taylor Lambo (53) and Brianna Williams (21) get a hand from their coach after their 46-36 victory over Latin Academy. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 4 South

Nantucket 37, Falmouth Academy 27 — Senior Malika Phillip scored 16 points to power the visiting Whalers (10-11) past the Mariners (9-10) in the D4 South preliminary round. Nantucket will play St. John Paul II Thursday at 4.

Cape Cod Academy 41, Coyle & Cassidy 27 — Lili Shanahan scored 13 points as the 15th-seeded Seahawks (11-10) flew past the Warriors (4-17) in the D4 South preliminary game.

