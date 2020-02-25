“It was a hilly course, which suits both of us better,” Lucas Bodkins said. “We like the hills more than the flat course.”

Senior Lucas Bodkins won the boys’ individual state championship while his younger sister, sophomore Mica Bodkins, raced to second in the girls’ race, in the competition moved from Notchview in Windsor to Prospect Mountain because of the recent unseasonably warm weather.

WOODFORD, Vt. — It was an ideal change in course for Dover-Sherborn sibling skiers at the Nordic State Championships on Tuesday.

Lucas Bodkins, who finished seventh at last year’s states, triumphed Tuesday in dominating fashion with his winning time of 21:41 more than a minute faster than Weston’s Lucas Daly’s (22:44).

“It was pretty exciting,” Lucas Bodkins said. “I’ve been training a lot with my (Cambridge Sports Union club team). Then I just had a good race. When I was going along, my coach was yelling my splits at me. When I heard I was 30 seconds up, I was surprised. It came as a shock. I wasn’t expecting first.”

It was a battle of CSU teammates for the top spot on the girls’ side as well with Wellesley freshman Sophia Sirica finishing more than two minutes ahead of Mica Bodkins in 23:27 to Bodkins’s 25:15.

“It was nice to go up to Vermont where there was a lot of snow on the course,” Sirica said. “The coolest thing about the race was that the team had such good energy between the people racing and the people cheering. It’s definitely about the terrain and the mentality you go into it with.”

Mount Greylock won the boys’ team championship with Lenox second, Wellesley third, Westford Academy fourth and Concord-Carlisle fifth. Lenox claimed the girls’ team title with Mount Greylock second, Concord-Carlisle third and Wellesley fourth.

Wellesley’s Owen Matejka was seventh in the boys’ race in 24.16, Newton North’s Owen Hoch was eighth in 24:20 and Wayland’s Billy Caddoo was 10th in 24:22. Wayland’s Tali Wong was sixth in the girls’ race in 26:36.