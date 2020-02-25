Ruff connected on seven 3-pointers as part of her game-high 27 points, while Vital posted 15 points, 9 assists, 6 steals and 5 rebounds as the fifth-seeded Falcons (17-4) pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The Cambridge junior caught and shot her way to provide a deluge from distance, and sophomore Sophia Vital added an all-around effort as the host Falcons outlasted Belmont, 65-52, in a Division 1 North first-round game Tuesday night at War Memorial Recreation Center.

Kizziah Ruff is told to catch and shoot.

“It’s been my role since freshman year, shooting, shooting, shooting,” Ruff said. “I can go to the basket and stuff, but shooting is my strength.”

Sophomore Nina Minicozzi’s 12 points and 9 rebounds led the 12th-seeded Marauders (11-10).

Ruff got Cambridge going with an early 3-point barrage, connecting on all four of her first-quarter attempts. Her last two were the final baskets of the quarter, giving her 14 points in the opening frame en route to a 20-14 Cambridge advantage.

Once the first one hit, the message from Cambridge coach Reece Freeman was simple.

“Just keep shooting, I tell her that all the time even if she’s missing,” Freeman said. “When she hits like that, it helps us tremendously.”

Ruff connected on another triple late in the second quarter, as Cambridge fought off a furious Belmont comeback for a 30-28 halftime lead. Ruff hit another timely triple late in the third quarter, again boosting the Falcons just when they needed her.

“Once I hit like two, I could feel it,” Ruff said, “Like, ‘OK, I got it.’”

Cambridge senior Selah Harris (10 points) nailed back-to-back triples in the fourth to extend the lead to 12 with less than six minutes to play. That’s all they needed.

Vital scored 12 of her points in the second half, finding driving lanes when defenders committed to Ruff on the 3-point line.

“When I get people open and they hit shots it feels good,” Vital said. “When I’m open, I get my shots up because they’re guarding the other people.”

Cambridge fell to Woburn on a buzzer-beater at home last year in the first round, but changed fate this year. The Falcons play the winner of Everett and Reading in the Div. 1 North quarterfinals.

“They had a little bit more of a sense or urgency tonight knowing that it could end in one game,” Freeman said.

Added Ruff: “We have unfinished business still.”

Division 1 North

Billerica 64, Lexington 52 — Sydney Sartel led the No. 8 seed Indians (14-7) with 26 points.

Central Catholic 45, Beverly 31 — Adriana Niles (13 points) and Claudia Prto (11 points) led the third-seeded Raiders (18-3) to the win.

Woburn 54, North Andover 32 — Senior Ashlyn Pacheco (12 points, 8 rebounds) led the way for the top-seeded Tanners (20-1), who will play No. 8 seed Billerica in the quarterfinals.

Division 2 North

Dracut 60, Burlington 58 — Freshman guard Ashlee Talbot came up with a crucial steal and the winning layup with just 7.2 seconds left in overtime to seal the win for the Middies (9-12).

Division 3 South

Archbishop Williams 76, Bishop Stang 46 — Meg Marcel scored a game-high 19 points and Camille Minor had 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Bishops (14-7) rolled.

Bourne 52, Seekonk 38 — Senior Kaya Fernandes (18 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists) led the fourth-seeded Canalmen (15-6), who will face Ursuline in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

