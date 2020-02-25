After suffering a 88-68 loss to Newton South on Feb. 11, the Knights held an intense film session to highlight their defensive mistakes, then went on to win their final three regular-season games.

His sixth-seeded Knights exceeded his loftiest expectations Tuesday night with a 95-62 thrashing of No. 11 Newton South, setting up a rubber match at Catholic Conference co-champion and third-seeded BC High in the sectional quarterfinals Friday (6:30 p.m.).

As early as Sunday’s practice, Catholic Memorial boys’ basketball coach Denis Tobin knew his team would have a strong showing in the first round of the Division 1 South tournament.

“They didn’t like the film session from the first Newton South game,” Tobin said. “That was kind of a wake-up call and we’ve beat some pretty good teams since then. I knew we would play better [in the rematch]. I didn’t expect us to play as well as we did.”

Junior guard Kurtis Henderson scored 11 of his game-high 37 points in the first quarter, pacing CM (16-5) to a 20-4 lead.

Newton South (13-8) used hot 3-point shooting from senior Max Aicardi (29 points) to climb back into the game, but CM used defensive pressure to spark an 11-2 run, gaining a 44-25 lead by halftime.

“It all starts with [Henderson] on the offensive end and the defensive end too,” Tobin said. “He really got after it defensively and the team sees how he’s approaching it and they follow suit.”

Henderson (37 points, 4 assists, 5 steals) went from hot to scorching in the third quarter with 15 points in the frame to blow it wide open. CM shot an unthinkable 14-for-29 from 3-point range over the first three quarters.

“[Watching film of the loss to Newton South] definitely opened our eyes to see what we had to work on,” Henderson said. “Then we had three games to prove that we got better. We’re just trying to push each other every day to get better and put on a show.”

