They got that break when sophomore forward Grace Landolfi provided the go-ahead goal with 11:21 left in the third period, helping the 17th-seeded Dragons outlast the 16th-seeded Chieftains, 2-0, in the preliminary round of the Division 1 state tournament at Haverhill Valley Forum.

The Dragons hoped to jump out to an early lead, but they understood it was possible the game could come down to one pivotal bounce.

Heading into Tuesday’s playoff showdown with Masconomet, the members of the Duxbury girls’ hockey team knew they would have to pepper Chieftains goalie Molly Elmore with shots to have a chance.

The Sacred Heart-bound Elmore — who will graduate with the most wins in net in program history — kept Masconomet in it, but the Dragons eventually capitalized on a favorable ricochet.

Division 1 State

Braintree 4, Westford/Littleton 1 — Senior Ally Decoste paced the Wamps (18-2-1) with two goals and an assist in the Division 1 state preliminary round.

Division 2 State

Norwood 2, Wakefield 1 — Marissa Cataldo scored the winner in the second overtime to lift the 14th-seeded Mustangs (12-7-2) to the D2 preliminary round win at Rodman Arena.

Winchester 5, Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 2 — Junior center Niki Micciche had two goals and an assist, and senior right wing Whitney Krayer had two goals for the 22nd-seeded Sachems (7-12-2). Winchester moves on to play Ursuline in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament.

Boys’ hockey

Division 2 North

Gloucester 5, Wakefield 1 — E.J. Field had two goals and two assists, and Jeremy Abreu also scored twice to lead the No. 7 seed Fishermen (13-5-3) past the No. 10 Warriors (11-7-3).

Lincoln-Sudbury 5, Danvers 3 — Tim Duffy scored twice, and Brendan Quinn notched the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the No. 2 Warriors (16-3-1) rallied past the No. 15 Falcons.

Masconomet 2, Stoneham 0 — Paul Nichols had a goal and assist, and Richie Guarino added a goal to push the top-seeded Chieftains (17-3-1) past the No. 16 Spartans (7-12-2) in a Div. 2 North first-round game.

Tewksbury 4, North Reading 0 — Campbell Pierce had two goals, notching his 100th career point on the first, and added an assist to lead the No. 3 Redmen (15-3-3) past the No. 14 Hornets (9-9-3) in a Div. 2 North first-round game.

Division 2 South

Medfield 3, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 0 — Mike Tyer scored a pair of goals and Kevin Lawson had the other to lead the No. 9 Warriors (12-5-4) past the No. 8 Falcons (14-6-1).

Medway 7, Apponequet/Bishop Connolly 0 — Declan McCarthy scored twice and Evan Monaghan made 14 saves as the sixth-seeded Mustangs (13-3-5) rolled past the Lakers (10-6-4).

Whitman-Hanson 8, Wareham/Carver 2 — Matt Solari’s two goals led a balanced scoring effort as the fourth-seeded Panthers (16-4-1) rolled past the No. 13 seed Vikings (11-9-1) in a Div. 2 South first-round game.

Boys’ basketball

Division 1 North

Waltham 90, Revere 49 — Ryan Power scored 21 points to lift the sixth-seeded Hawks (17-4), who advance to host Dual County League rival and No. 14 seed Boston Latin in the quarterfinals.

Division 2 North

Malden Catholic 59, Melrose 44 — Sophomore guard Tony Felder scored 20 points to lead the eighth-seeded Lancers (13-8).

Division 3 North

Hamilton-Wenham 59, Swampscott 57 — Ryan Hutchinson scored the go-ahead basket for the fifth-seeded Generals (14-7).

Watertown 56, Saugus 45 — Steve Harrington recorded his 400th win coaching his fourth-seeded Raiders (16-5) to a first-round victory.

Division 4 North

Cristo Rey 63, South Boston 55 — Ray Bosquet scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds to pace the sixth-seeded Knights (11-5).

Division 1 South

Attleboro 50, Brookline 49 — Down 1 point with 3.2 seconds to go, senior guard Bryant Ciccio (12 points) hit two free throws to secure the win for the Bombardiers (17-6). Senior center Qualeem Charles had 18.

BC High 73, Bridgewater-Raynham 63 — Sophomore Mike Loughnane scored a game-high 35 points to lift the third-seeded Eagles (17-4).

CM 95, Newton South 62 — Kurtis Henderson had 37 points, 4 assists and 5 steals, and Ta’Quan Williams contributed 19 as the sixth-seeded Knights advanced to play BC High in the quarterfinals Friday.

Needham 60, Plymouth North 57 — Senior Will Dorian and freshman Nick Petronio each scored 12 points for the No. 4 seed Rockets (17-4). Needham will face fifth-seeded Newton North in the quarterfinals.

Newton North 70, King Philip 48 — Leading by only 2 points at the half, the fifth-seeded Tigers (16-5) scored 28 points in the third quarter to power to the next round. Senior guard Tyson Duncan scored 22 points and senior forward Grayson Hargens added a season-high 15.

Division 4 South

Nantucket 72, Holbrook 54 — Junior Malique Bodden scored 24 points to lead the No. 17 seed Whalers (11-10). The Whalers will face top-seeded Bishop Connolly on Thursday.

Girls’ basketball

Division 1 North

Billerica 64, Lexington 52 — Sydney Sartel scored 26 points to lead the No. 8 seed Indians (14-7).

Cambridge 65, Belmont 52 — Kizziah Ruff connected on seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points, and Sophia Vital had 15 points, 9 assists, and 6 steals for the No. 17 Falcons (17-4).

Central Catholic 45, Beverly 31 — Adriana Niles (13 points) and Claudia Prto (11 points) led the third-seeded Raiders (18-3).

Woburn 54, North Andover 32 — Senior Ashlyn Pacheco (12 points, 8 rebounds) led the way for the top-seeded Tanners (20-1). Woburn will play No. 8 seed Billerica in the quarterfinals.

Division 2 North

Dracut 60, Burlington 58 — Freshman guard Ashlee Talbot came up with a crucial steal and the winning layup with just 7.2 seconds left in overtime to seal the win for the Middies (9-12).

Division 3 South

Archbishop Williams 76, Bishop Stang 46 — Meg Marcel scored a game-high 19 points and Camille Minor had 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Bishops (14-7) rolled.

Bourne 52, Seekonk 38 — Senior Kaya Fernandes (18 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists) led the fourth-seeded Canalmen (15-6).

Nordic skiing

It was an ideal change in course for Dover-Sherborn’s sibling skiers at the Nordic State Championships.

Senior Lucas Bodkins won the boys’ individual state championship while his younger sister, sophomore Mica Bodkins, raced to second in the girls’ race, in the competition moved from Notchview in Windsor to Prospect Mountain in Woodford, Vt., because of the recent unseasonably warm weather.

“It was a hilly course, which suits both of us better,” Lucas Bodkins said. “We like the hills more than the flat course.”

Lucas Bodkins, who finished seventh at last year’s states, triumphed in dominating fashion with his winning time of 21:41 more than a minute faster than Weston’s Lucas Daly’s (22:44).

It was a battle of CSU teammates for the top spot on the girls’ side as well with Wellesley freshman Sophia Sirica finishing more than two minutes ahead of Mica Bodkins in 23:27 to Bodkins’s 25:15.

“It was nice to go up to Vermont where there was a lot of snow on the course,” Sirica said. “The coolest thing about the race was that the team had such good energy between the people racing and the people cheering. It’s definitely about the terrain and the mentality you go into it with.”

Mount Greylock won the boys’ team championship with Lenox second, Wellesley third, Westford Academy fourth and Concord-Carlisle fifth. Lenox claimed the girls’ team title with Mount Greylock second, Concord-Carlisle third and Wellesley fourth.

Wellesley’s Owen Matejka was seventh in the boys’ race in 24.16, Newton North’s Owen Hoch was eighth in 24:20 and Wayland’s Billy Caddoo was 10th in 24:22. Wayland’s Tali Wong was sixth in the girls’ race in 26:36.

Globe correspondent Steve Souza contributed.