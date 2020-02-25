The 6-foot-5 junior responded to his pregame discovery with a dominant performance. Stewart scored on the block, cleaned up misses on the offensive glass, and affected shots on the defensive end with his massive wingspan.

Stewart picked up that the Rams rarely defended opponents inside the paint with a double team, so he knew he would have an advantage down low with one-on-one matchups.

Taunton big man Tyler Stewart noticed a trend while watching film before Tuesday’s Division 1 South first-round tilt against Marshfield.

The final result was a 23-point, 20-rebound stat line, his efforts pacing 10th-seeded Taunton to a convincing 64-44 win over seventh-seeded Marshfield.

“He’s got some athleticism, he’s not a stiff down there,” Taunton coach Charlie Dacey said. “Obviously his size was an advantage.”

When Marshfield did attack Stewart with double teams, he adjusted accordingly and found his guards on the perimeter.

Sophomore Trent Santos knocked down a pair of triples and finished with 10 points, while Faisal Mass and Nigel Choate combined for 15 points off the bench to supplement Stewart.

“I know my teammates can hit shots and I trust them to make it,” Stewart said.

The Tigers came out firing from the perimeter, knocking down five of their first six 3-point attempts. Taunton led 20-8 after one and 31-22 at the half before pouring it on in the third quarter.

Stewart had 10 points and 8 rebounds in the third alone, as Taunton outscored Marshfield 21-4 in the frame to take control.

Junior guard Josh Lopes netted all nine of his points in the second half to contribute to the second-half outburst, and also did an outstanding job guarding the Rams’ dynamic backcourt of Mike Walsh and Trey O’Connor.

Taunton held Marshfield (15-6) to 21 percent shooting (12 for 58) from the field and 24 percent (8 for 33) from behind the arc.

Up next for the youthful Tigers (15-6), who don’t play a senior in their rotation, is a quarterfinal matchup at No. 2 Brockton (17-4) on Friday.

“These kids are sky high for Brockton,” Dacey said.

Division 1 South

Attleboro 50, Brookline 49 — Down one with 3.2 seconds to go, senior guard Bryant Ciccio hit two free throws to secure the win for the Bombardiers (17-6). Ciccio had 12 points on the night, and senior center Qualeem Charles had 18.

BC High 73, Bridgewater-Raynham 63 — Sophomore Mike Loughnane scored a game-high 35 points to lift the third-seeded Eagles (17-4).

Needham 60, Plymouth North 57 — Senior Will Dorian and freshman Nick Petronio each scored 12 points for the No. 4 seed Rockets (17-4) as they escaped No. 13 seed Plymouth North’s upset bid. Needham will face fifth-seeded Newton North in the quarterfinals.

Newton North 70, King Philip 48 — Up only two points at the half, the fifth-seeded Tigers (16-5) turned on the jets and scored 28 points in the third quarter to power themselves to the next round. Senior guard Tyson Duncan scored 22 points and senior forward Grayson Hargens added a season-high 15.

Division 4 South

Nantucket 72, Holbrook 54 — Junior Malique Bodden scored 24 points to lead the No. 17 seed Whalers (11-10) to the win. The Whalers will face top-seeded Bishop Connolly on Thursday.

Division 1 North

Waltham 90, Revere 49 — Ryan Power scored 21 points to lift the sixth-seeded Hawks (17-4), who advance to host Dual County League rival and No. 14 seed Boston Latin in the quarterfinals.

Division 2 North

Malden Catholic 59, Melrose 44 — Sophomore guard Tony Felder scored 20 points to lead the eighth-seeded Lancers (13-8).

Division 3 North

Hamilton-Wenham 59, Swampscott 57 — Ryan Hutchinson scored the go-ahead basket and the fifth-seeded Generals (14-7) buckled down defensively to survive.

Watertown 56, Saugus 45 — Steve Harrington recorded his 400th win while coaching his fourth-seeded Raiders (16-5) to the victory.

Division 4 North

Cristo Rey 63, South Boston 55 — Ray Bosquet scored 23 points with 15 rebounds to pace the sixth-seeded Knights (11-5).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.