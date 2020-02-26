But there was no suspense in their D3 South first-round meeting Wednesday night at Burke, as the sixth-seeded Bulldogs dominated No. 11 Stang from the opening tip for a 75-49 victory.

The past two postseasons, the Bishop Stang and Burke boys’ basketball teams have played thrillers in the Division 3 semifinals or finals.

“We can play with anybody, but we’ve had some hiccups and bad performances too,” said Burke coach Sean Ryan. “At the beginning of the year I thought we could lose in the first round or win the state title.

“That’s the kind of group I have, but they’re really focused and locked in right now. I’d be shocked if we’re not prepared for every game going forward.”

Playing at a breakneck pace, Burke opened a 26-7 lead through six minutes. Bishop Stang (10-11) kept the game relatively close with a string of 3-pointers, but the Bulldogs hit 5 of their first 9 attempts from downtown to keep their sizable lead.

In the second quarter, Burke increased the defensive pressure and provided a few highlights when point guard Josh Roseboro (11 points, three assists, three steals) lobbed an alley-oop to sophomore Ethan Daleba (17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) to make it 43-18.

Daleba later found Juwan Dawes (10 points, 12 points) for a posterizing dunk and Burke cruised into halftime with a 49-23 lead.

“We’re athletic, especially for our division,” said Ryan. “We need to rebound and defend so we can get out in the open court. I thought today we played really well from the jump.”

Just like Burke’s sectional champion team from two years ago, this team seemed to use a blowout (86-54) loss to TechBoston in the Boston City League Semifinals as a gut check.

“We had a bad loss where we didn’t respond to the challenge and we could’ve gone either way,” said Ryan. “We talked about erasing it and I thought our kids bounced back quick.”

Monomoy 49, Old Rochester 39 — Seniors Jamie Routhier (14 points) and Joseph DeMango (12 points) led the third-seeded Sharks (17-4). Monomoy will host Burke in a D3 South quarterfinal matchup on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Division 3 North

Arlington Catholic 62, Minuteman 57 — Senior Cam Garver scored 14 points to pace the ninth-seeded Cougars (13-8) over the eighth-seeded Mustangs. Arlington Catholic sets up a game against top-seeded St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Division 4 South

Cohasset 72, Sturgis West 43 — Liam Cunnie scored 29 points for the fifth-seeded Skippers (16-5).

Mashpee 62, Westport 58 — Kendall Rose scored 22 points as the 15th-seeded Falcons (12-11) upset the second-seeded Wildcats (16-5) in a first round game.

Abington 60, Blue Hills 27 — Cam Curney (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Matt Maguire (8 points, 10 rebounds) paced the fourth-seeded Green Wave (18-5).

Non-tournament games

Beaver Country Day 73, Portsmouth Abbey 45 — Steven Ward led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Beavers (14-8) defeat Portsmouth Abbey.

Middlesex 63, Tabor 58 — Senior Tyler Gelormini scored 21 points to lead the Zebras (16-8) past the Seawolves.

St. Sebastian’s 64, Milton Academy 59 — Freshman Zion Simmons scored 8 points and added a career-high seven steals for the visiting Arrows (12-12).

Girls’ basketball

Division 1 South

Newton South 57, New Bedford 43 — Junior Amaris Mills scored a game-high 33 points for the fourth-seeded Lions (15-6).

Walpole 53, Oliver Ames 45 — Senior captain Sydney Scales scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds for the No. 10 seed Rebels (14-7) in the D1 South first-round win. Walpole will play second-seeded Needham in the quarterfinals.

Division 1 North

Reading 70, Everett 53 — Sophomore Jackie Malley scored 23 points and freshman Abby Farrell added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the 13th-seeded Rockets (12-9) upset the fourth-seeded Crimson in the first round of the D1 North tournament. Reading will play the fifth-seeded Cambridge in the quarterfinals.

Division 2 South

Hingham 55, O’Bryant 26 — Grace Bennis recorded 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists to power the fourth-seeded Harbormen past the 13th-seeded Tigers in the first round of the D2 South tournament. Hingham will host fifth-seeded Falmouth in the quarterfinals.

Falmouth 63, Somerset Berkley 35 — Junior Ariana Silvia scored 26 points and added nine rebounds for the No. 5 seed Clippers (19-4) in the first round of the D2 South tourney. Falmouth will face the winner of Hingham and O’Bryant in the quarterfinals.

Pembroke 64, Notre Dame (Hingham) 34 — Katie Galligan scored 23 points to lead the seventh-seeded Titans past the 10th-seeded Cougars in the D2 South first-round game. Pembroke will play second-seeded Foxborough in the quarterfinals.

Division 2 North

North Reading 54, Hamilton-Wenham 37 — Senior Kiley McCarthy scored 12 points and junior Nasha Arnold added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 7 seed Hornets (13-8) in the D2 North first-round game. North Reading will face second-seeded Marblehead in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Non-tournament games

Tabor 77, St. Andrew’s 40 — Junior Alexandra Giannaros (25 points) recorded her 1,000th career point for the host Seawolves.