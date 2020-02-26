Andover (11-6-4) will next face Austin Prep, which has toppled the Golden Warriors each of the past two seasons, including in last year’s semifinal.

Lauren Adams wasted little time shouldering that weight for 15th-seeded Andover. The sophomore center scored 30 seconds in to lift the Golden Warriors to a 2-0 preliminary-round win over No. 18 Barnstable on Wednesday at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.

In playoff hockey, teams often turn to the players that have been there before to lead the charge once again.

“We did so well last year so we want to keep that up and be a threat in these playoffs,” Adams said of her team’s next playoff opponent. “I think we’re ready, we’re really hyped up and we really want revenge.”

Adams, pivoting the top line for the second consecutive year, got a clear look after Hannah Rowe picked a pocket on the forecheck and fed a centering pass. Adams pushed a backhander farside past Barnstable’s Liisa Aalto for her 17th marker of the season.

“It helped get the energy up,” Adams said. “We were all incredibly excited to get going and that gave us a little extra confidence.”

But the floodgates didn’t open quite how Andover thought they would. To boot, the Golden Warriors had a goal waived off in the second for a kicking motion.

Insurance didn’t come until 6:30 of the third, when freshman Eliza O’Sullivan followed a dump in on net and pounced when it wasn’t cleanly handled. It was just her second goal of the season since hopping into the lineup due to injury.

“Not many goals have come about for us,” Andover coach Tyler Vigue said. “We get our goals based on how our forecheck is rolling and how the breakout is rolling.

“This is just opening the gates for us in the playoffs,” Vigue added. “This year, for us, we’ve seen a lot of great teams. There haven’t been any soft games or cupcakes . . . This is good for the girls to get this one behind them.”

Andover goalie Lillian Jagger earned her first career postseason shutout with 13 saves. She preserved a 1-0 lead with four saves on the penalty kill to open the third. Aalto pushed away 19.

Barnstable, which carried eight 8th graders on its roster, finishes 10-8-3.

“This is an incredibly valuable experience. We’re extremely young,” said Barnstable coach Peter Nugnes. “Our goal was to make the tournament, but I wasn’t sure we would, so I’m very proud that we battled our way here . . . No excuses, that Andover team is awesome; well-coached, big, fast. That’s a good, good team.”

Division 1 State

Hingham 5, HPNA 4 — Piper Jordan scored the overtime game-winner for the No. 32 seed Harbormen (10-11) as they upset the previously unbeaten and top-seeded HPNA (18-1-2) in the D1 State preliminary round. Hingham’s Kathryn Karo tied the game at four with around 12 minutes left in the third period to eventually send the game into overtime.

Needham 2, St. Peter-Marian 1 — Maddie Ledbury scored the winner in overtime to send the No. 11 seed Rockets (15-5-2) past No. 22 seed St. Peter-Marian.Needham will play sixth-seeded Arlington in the quarterfinals.

Belmont 4, Winthrop 2 — Emma O’Donovan completed a hat-trick to lift the seventh-seeded Marauders (14-3-4) past the 26th-seeded Vikings. Belmont will face the winner of Waltham/Whitman-Hanson-Silver Lake co-op.

Andover 2, Barnstable 0 — Lauren Adams scored 30 seconds into the game for the No. 15 seed Golden Warriors (11-6-4) and goaltender Lillian Jagger stopped 13 shots en route to the shutout. Andover will face No. 2 seed Austin Prep in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Methuen/Tewksbury 2, Longmeadow 1 — Jess Driscoll potted the winner in overtime for the No. 13 seed Red Rangers (11-4-6). Goaltender Kaia Hollingsworth stopped 28 shots for the defending D1 state champs, who will face fourth-seeded Woburn on Saturday.

Boston Latin 5, Mansfield 4 — Emma Kelly netted a hat trick, including the winner late in the third period to lift the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (14-3-4).

Non-tournament games

Nobles 5, Governor’s Academy 1 — Sophie Ensley and Katie Pyne each scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs (28-0-1) past the Governors.

Boys’ hockey

Division 1 North

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 6, Melrose 1 — Brendan Doherty and Sean Clark each scored twice for the No. 11 seed Pioneers (10-8-5). St. John’s will face No. 3 seed Shrewsbury.

Division 2 South

Brookline 7, Dedham 3 — Grayson Badger scored four goals for the No. 10 seed Warriors (14-7-1). Brookline will face the Plymouth North/Bishop Feehan winner on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Scituate 7, Southeastern/B-P/WB 3 — Brendan Boyle recorded a hat trick for the No. 12 seed Sailors (13-10-1).. Scituate will face No. 4 seed Whitman-Hanson on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Bishop Feehan 3, Plymouth North 2 — Seth Dunphy netted the winner in overtime as the No. 15 seed Shamrocks (11-8-2) upset second-seeded Plymouth North.. Bishop Feehan will play No. 10 seed Brookline on Saturday.

