Save for one blemish in the final two minutes of regulation with an extra attacker on, Dorsey-Sorofman was just as dialed in on Wednesday night in the fourth-seeded Eagles’ 2-1 over the fifth-seeded Hawks in the Super 8 opener at Loring Arena, moving the Prep to within one win of a berth at the TD Garden.

Two of the previous three instances were at the hands of St. John’s Prep and its netminder, Noah Dorsey-Sorofman, who was the lone goalie to hold the Hawks off the scoreboard for an entire game this year.

Coming into the 2020 MIAA Division 1A tournament, the Xaverian boys’ hockey team had been held to one goal or less just three times on the season.

“Once I got into the swing of things and made a few saves, it was just like any other game we’ve played this year,” Dorsey-Sorofman said after turning aside 24 Xaverian shots.

St. John’s Prep (12-4-5) got a power-play goal from defenseman Jack Gilligan at 8:00 of the second period to open the game’s scoring, followed by a wrister from forward Ryan Webb 2:55 into the third, which stood as the game-winner.

Ryan Hart (top) leaps onto the back of his St. John’s Prep teammate Ryan Webb, whose goal 2:55 into the third stood as the game-winner over Xaverian. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Equally important for the Eagles was their kill of Xaverian’s 5-on-3 power play moments later, which lasted for 1:18.

“It was speed and discipline on the penalty kill,” St. John’s Prep coach Kristian Hanson said. “They love to attack from the goal line. Credit to our PK guys.”

Ryan Pomposelli ruined the shutout bid for the Eagles with 1:33 left in regulation, but the Hawks could get no closer.

St. John’s Prep will face the winner of No. 1 Arlington vs. No. 8 Framingham on Sunday in the winners’ bracket semifinal at either Stoneham or Gallo Arena. Xaverian (13-5-3), which had its five-game winning streak snapped, will face the loser.

Burlington's Ryan O'Halloran (center) gets pinched by BC High teammates Matt Keohane (left) and Aidan Carety (right) during the first period of the Eagles 3-0 Super 8 win. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

BC High 3, Burlington 0 — Denied on a penalty shot in the second period, BC High’s Brian Bulger made sure to capitalize the next time a puck landed on his stick.

With the Division 1A tournament opener still scoreless early in the third period, Bulger snapped home a shot 2:55 into the final frame to supply the second-seeded Eagles all the offense they’d need in a 3-0 win over seventh-seeded Burlington at Loring Arena.

“We had so many chances in the first two periods, I was just happy I could put it home,” Bulger said. “It’s always a different guy every night for us, we have such a balanced roster.”

On cue, BC High (14-3-4) received contributions up and down their lineup as it began defense of its back-to-back Super 8 titles.

The Eagles broke the game open with two goals in a 0:37 span beginning at 7:04 of the third period, when Declan Joyce struck a wrister for BC High followed by a breakaway goal from Colin Norton.

Tom Kiesewetter, a freshman, recorded a 10-save shutout in his Super 8 debut for the Eagles — his second in as many games dating back to BC High’s regular season finale against Hingham.

“We wanted to make sure we built up his confidence,” BC High coach John Flaherty said of Kiesewetter. “He makes saves that he’s supposed to make, and he makes one or two extra ones and that’s all we really need of a goaltender.”

Joe Trabucco had 37 saves for the Red Devils (15-5-4).

The Eagles will face the winner of No. 3 Pope Francis and No. 6 Catholic Memorial in a winners’ bracket semifinal on Sunday, while the Red Devils will face the loser.