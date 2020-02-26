Waltham coach CJ Giordano, who affectionately refers to the junior as “Burkie”, noticed something different, too.

But her 35-save masterpiece in a 1-0 Dual County League win over Boston Latin was more impressive than any other.

Burke made saves using each of her limbs, in every corner of the net. She recalled a puck that she stopped at the last second, right at the goal line. These were saves that she never could have made, she admits, even though she has been starting goalie for the Hawks since seventh grade.

How did she do it?

“I had my angel watching over me,” Burke said.

Evalyn Rau, the daughter of Burke’s cousin, Lissy, and her husband Evan Rau, died at home on Feb. 10, at four months old, from sudden infant death syndrome.

Evalyn’s funeral and burial were held Saturday morning, Feb. 15 Burke then rode the bus to Boston with her teammates, still wearing her dress. She was in shock, she said — emotions running so high she doesn’t really remember skating out to take her place in the net, or many of the saves she made that day.

She just remembers crying under her mask, and her legs shaking so hard that she still isn’t sure how she managed to stand.

“I didn’t hesitate on coming,” Burke said. “I would do anything for this team. But it was really hard to be there. It was hard being on the ice. Every time I looked over at my mom, or someone came up to me to say ‘Good job,’ I just started crying again.”

Her teammates have helped her get through it — none more so than her close friend and classmate, Jess McPherson, who has been in the same situation.

McPherson was in fourth grade when her cousin’s daughter, Lyla Heffernan, died from SIDS at three months old, on Aug. 7, 2012. McPherson struggled with the tragedy and that she was gone so suddenly, without any explanation.

“It was the first person that I was really close with that passed,” McPherson said. “I didn’t understand. I just kept asking why.”

Burke and McPherson have known each other for years, but became close when they joined the Waltham team together as seventh graders. Burke was already familiar with what had happened to Lyla. When she learned about Evalyn, Burke immediately texted McPherson.

“I called her right away,” McPherson said. “There’s no words. You can’t say anything. There’s really no good way to comfort somebody. There’s nothing that makes it better. It’s not something you want to bond over, but it is something you can relate to. If you haven’t gone through it, you don’t know what it’s like. There’s something different about someone knowing what you’re going through and being there for you.”

“It was really tough for me to come to hockey,” Burke said. “She’s been here the whole time. Every time I walk out of the locker room, she comes out with me and talks to me and hugs me and helps me, whenever.”

“It brought up a lot for me, what she was going through,” McPherson said. “The first thing I did before the game, I said, ‘Let’s do it for our girls.’”

And they did. In the 1-0 shutout, McPherson scored the lone goal. She immediately skated to the opposite end of the ice to celebrate with Burke.

After the win, Burke headed back to see her family, gathered at her cousins’ home. She presented the game puck to Lissy and Evan, who keep it in Evalyn’s nursery.

A GoFundMe account set up in Evalyn’s honor has raised more than $70,000. The account page says Evalyn’s heart was donated to another child in need. “Her facial expressions, great little laugh, and wonderful smile would light up a room,” read her obituary.

“Everyone was so obsessed with her,” Burke said. “She was the baby that never cried. She was the perfect baby.”

Burke’s family designed stickers with Evalyn’s name, remembering the “sweetest little angel.” Both the Waltham girls’ and boys’ teams are wearing them on the back of their helmets as they each begin their postseason bouts.

Waltham (11-3-5) will host Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake in a Division 1 preliminary round game Thursday night at 6.

“They’re playing inspired hockey now,” Giordano said. “They’re playing for something. It’s more than a game right now for them.”

“It motivates the team. They’re like, ‘We need to be there.’” Burke said. “Through the tournament, I’ll be thinking about her the whole time.”

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.