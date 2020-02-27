Despite landing just nine shots on goal themselves — four over the final two periods — the Raiders pulled off the upset, 2-0, thanks to a commitment to excellence from the red line back.

So when senior forward and captain Drew Cohen scored just 3:55 into regulation for the Raiders in Thursday’s Division 1 South first round matchup against sixth-seeded Marshfield at Gallo Arena in Bourne, it enabled No. 11 seed Wellesley to play the game on its terms.

Despite a talented back end, starting from the net out with goalie Andrew Hubbard, the Wellesley boys’ hockey team has been offensively-challenged for the majority of the season.

“It allows us to stretch the game out,” Wellesley coach Paul Donato said of scoring first. “We defend and play on the red line back as well as any team in the state. And we have the best goalie in the state.”

Hubbard notched his sixth shutout of the season for the Raiders (11-8-2), making 18 saves in the process.

“He’s the best there is,” Donato said. “He’s simply the best. The way he handles the puck, too, just negates their forecheck. He always makes the right play with the puck. He’s really special.”

Liam Jensen tacked on an empty net power play goal for Wellesley with 0:02 left in regulation, delivering the final dagger in Marshfield (11-7-4).

In addition to scoring the game’s opening goal, Cohen blocked six shots for the Raiders, and drew a tripping penalty against the Rams in the final two minutes to effectively put the game out of reach.

Wellesley will face No. 14 Archbishop Williams on Saturday in the sectional quarterfinals.

Division 1 South

Falmouth 5, Barnstable 3 — His team had no sooner skated off the ice at Gallo Arena with a first-round D1 South win over eighth-seeded Barnstable when Falmouth boys’ hockey coach Paul Moore was already past his archrival and onto the challenge looming against in the quarterfinals against top-seeded Hingham on Saturday.

“We’ve got to be more disciplined, because we’re not going to beat Hingham sitting in the box,” Moore said after his team served four minor penalties and one major. “We’ve got a good penalty kill, but that’s not going to be winning hockey in the tournament.”

The ninth-seeded Clippers (13-9-1) jumped out to leads of 3-0 and 4-1 on the strength of two goals from Eric Wainwright and singular tallies from Darren McDonald and Harry Hennessey, with a Colby Pearsall tally mixed in for the eighth-seeded Red Raiders (11-9-2).

Following Hennessey’s 4-on-4 goal 1:28 into the third, Brian Frieh scored 0:26 later shorthanded for Barnstable. He struck again at 3:26 of the final frame – both goals assisted by linemate Chris Cordeiro – but the Red Raiders could get no closer, Stone Devlin’s empty netter at 14:43 sealing the deal.

The win gave Falmouth a 2-0-1 edge in the season series over their Cape & Islands League foe.

Duxbury 3, Mansfield 2 — Junior forward T.J. Jones scored once in the first and once in the second period, and junior forward Will Nolan provided the eventual winner late in the second, lifting the fourth-seeded Dragons (13-6-4) to a D1 South first-round win over the 13th-seeded Hornets (7-8-6) at Gallo Ice Arena. Mansfield senior forward Chris Jenkins tied the game at 1 late in the first, and sophomore forward Liam Anastasia sliced the deficit to 3-2 with 5:47 left in the third, but goalie Stevie Pisani helped Duxbury cement the win. The defending Division 1 state champion Dragons will face the Braintree/Walpole winner in a quarterfinal Saturday at the Canton Ice House. It’s a very, very deep Division 1 South tournament, Duxbury coach John Blake said. We’re just going to have to go game by game and win the next one and just move on to the next round.

Walpole 2, Braintree 1 — Senior Marc Hirshom scored two power play goals, including the go-ahead goal with roughly 12 minutes remaining in the game, to lead the 12th-seeded Rebels (10-8-5) to a win over the fifth-seeded Wamps in the D1 South tournament at the Canton Ice House. Walpole will face Duxbury in the quarterfinals.

Division 3 North

Swampscott 2, Essex Tech 0 — Senior Drew Olivieri scored two goals as the 13th-seeded Big Blue (10-11) upset the fourth-seeded Hawks in the first round of the D3 North tournament. Swampscott also beat Essex Tech, 2-0, in January.

Trevor Hass contributed to this report from Bourne.