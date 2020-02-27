On Thursday, Edgehill’s historic career seemed to be coming to a close until he provided another defining moment that kept it alive.

A pair of Division 1 state final appearances as a baby-faced freshman and sophomore, the miraculous 8-point performance in 20 seconds to beat Springfield Central in the state semifinals the DCU Center in Worcester, and the status as Franklin’s all-time leading scorer.

Chris Edgehill has been through it all during his four years at Franklin.

With the Panthers trailing, 61-55, and less than two minutes left, Edgehill dribbled up the court and calmly sank a 3-pointer. A possession later, he drilled a step-back three from the top of the key that tied the game and left the capacity crowd at Natick High in awe.

As the game hung in the balance on the ensuing trip down the court, Edgehill saved the ball from going out of bounds and found his sharp-shooter Declan Walmsley in the corner. Walmsley cashed the go-ahead triple with a fortuitous bounce.

Edgehill’s splendid 20-point performance helped sixth-seeded Franklin end the game on a 16-4 run and earn a 66-63 win over third-seeded Natick in a highly entertaining Division 1 Central quarterfinal matchup.

“He knows this hasn’t been the best of his four years at Franklin, but he’s always there for the big moments,” Franklin coach CJ Neely said of Edgehill. “He’s always been a guy who’s been willing to take the shot.”

Franklin only got to that point because of a ferocious second half comeback from host Natick. After the Panthers dominated the first half of play and led 41-29 at the half, the Redhawks (16-5) controlled the second half.

Natick junior Jake Dunlap (15 points) made a pair of 3-pointers and completed a 3-point play to spark the comeback and tie the score at 46 after three quarters.

Nick Ofodile (11 points) began the fourth with a mini 7-0 run of his own, and freshman Ryan Mela (15 points, 6 steals) converted a behind-the-back layup to send the Natick faithful into a frenzy with a 59-50 lead and just four minutes remaining.

But Brayden Sullivan (9 points) started the game-defining run for Franklin with five straight points before Edgehill took over.

“We wanted to do it for each other for us as a family,” said Edgehill, who co-teaches a gym class at Franklin High with Natick coach Michael Masto. “They’re up nine with four minutes left, we love that comeback, we love that win.”

After Walmsley (13 points) put the Panthers ahead, 64-63, with his 3-pointer, he sank a pair of free throws for the final margin.

Ofodile attempted a game-tying 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer, but it clanked off the rim as Franklin’s “Rattle City” student-section stormed the court to celebrate.

Franklin (17-5) advances to play Worcester South in the semifinals on Sunday at WPI.

“Chris and I talked at the beginning of the year that we wanted to go out on a good note together,” Neely said. “We said we wanted to be able to look back when we’re old and talk about the good times. It’s been a wild roller coaster between the two of us. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Division 2 South

North Quincy 41, Dighton-Rehoboth 37 — Junior guard Steve Dalla led all scorers with 14 points, senior center Colby St. Marie and junior forward Agu Ugwu both contributing 10 points and eight rebounds for the Red Raiders (14-7) in the D2 South first-round win.

Scituate 80, Stoughton 67 — Senior captains Jack Poirier (27 points) and Tom Connor (24 points) led the way for the No. 4 seed Sailors (19-2) in the D2 South tournament. Scituate will host fifth-seeded Hingham in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Whitman-Hanson 85, Somerset Berkley 54 — Junior Nate Amado (25 points) paced all five starters in double figures for the third-seeded Panthers (21-2) in the D2 South quarterfinal win. Stevie Kelley was immense with 12 points, 12 assists, and nine reobunds.

Girls’ basketball

Division 2 Central

Medway 53, Hudson 36 — Lauren Beach (20 points) and Amy Johnston (14) propelled the second-seeded Mustangs (19-2) to the D2 Central quarterfinal win.

Division 4 North

Malden Catholic 49, Snowden 37 — Sophomores Lily Mineo (23 points) and Kayla Jackson (10 points and 12 rebounds) powered the fourth-seeded Lancers (16-5) past the fifth-seeded Cougars in the D4 North quarterfinals. Malden Catholic advances to the semifinals and will face the winner of Matignon/Mystic Valley.

Division 3 South

Rockland 57, Fontbonne 26 — Julia Elie (17 points and 10 rebounds) and Caroline Elie (11 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists) lifted the second-seeded Bulldogs (20-2) over the 10th-seeded Ducks in the quarterfinals of the D3 South tournament.

Division 4 South

West Bridgewater 54, Bristol-Plymouth 23 — Colleen O’Toole the ninth-seeded Wildcats (14-7) in their D4 South first-round win against the eighth-seeded Craftsmen. West Bridgewater advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of St. John Paul/Nantucket.

