Senior Brendan Jones scored the tying goal early in the second period, then set up Anthony Messuri for the game-winner just 45 seconds into the third. From there, the Spy Ponders (17-1-4) locked it down and set up a second-round matchup with fourth-seeded St. John’s Prep on Sunday, either at Stoneham Arena or Gallo Ice Arena.

Much was made in the past few days about Arlington having to play No. 8 seed Framingham on its home ice at Loring Arena in an opening-round game. But the Spy Ponders eventually settled into the raucous atmosphere and pulled out a 2-1 victory Thursday night.

FRAMINGHAM — Top-seeded Arlington started its road to the Garden with a victory in the Super 8.

Framingham (15-6-2) will play Xaverian in an elimination game, also Sunday at Stoneham or Gallo.

On the winning goal, Messuri took the puck into the Framingham zone before pulling up and sending a pass into the right corner. Jones, his lifelong friend, retrieved it and then sent the return pass to Messuri in the mid slot. The senior, who is committed to Northeastern, fired the puck past the blocker of Flyers goalie Jake Handy (19 saves) inside the left post.

“Dad’s on my butt all the time about trying to get the puck deep,’’ Messuri said of his father, Arlington coach John Messuri. “[Jones] saw me right away, and we just have that energy on the ice where we can feel where each other are.”

From there the Spy Ponders went into lockdown mode, holding Framingham mostly without a shot on net until the final minute, when Framingham finally was able to get Handy out of the net for an extra attacker. An icing and a pair of Flyers faceoff wins led to a pair of shots on net that Arlington goalie Nate Brennan (16 saves) turned aside as time expired, sending the Spy Ponders and their fans into celebration.

“At first it was a little bit overwhelming,” Anthony Messuri said of the crowd and having to play in Framingham’s packed house. “It was something I’ve never experienced before . . . The noise, the atmosphere, people yelling through the glass. It was great, it took time to settle in.”

It looked like the teams would skate through a scoreless first period until Will Trischitta, the hero of Framingham’s double-overtime win Sunday against Reading in the play-in game, took a stretch pass down the left wing and beat Brennan from the left circle to the top right corner with 15.1 seconds left in the period.

“[Framingham coach Will Ortiz] is a good coach, gets a ton out of his kids,” John Messuri said of his Framingham counterpart. “Plays good systems, makes it hard, and we knew it would be 10 times harder playing on the road.”

Arlington finally tied it 4:55 into the second on the power play, when Jones took a great diagonal pass through the slot into the left circle and had plenty of daylight to beat Handy blocker side.

“I didn’t think he saw me,” Jones said of Messuri. “No-look pass, tape to tape. It’s all him.”

Pope Francis 6, Catholic Memorial 1 — Ryan Leonard does not talk like a freshman, and he certainly does not play like one either.

After a glowing Super 8 debut, which included a hat trick in Pope Francis’s impressive first-round win over Catholic Memorial Thursday night at Loring Arena, the first-year standout was all about team.

“It felt great, but I’m more happy to get the win,” Leonard said. “It’s good for me and it’s good for the team. We all chipped in certain opportunities we needed. It’s all a team game for us.”

“He’s a freshman? I don’t think he knows he’s a freshman,” Pope Francis coach Brian Foley said with a grin and a laugh. “At this point in the year, all of these guys elevate. Freshmen become sophomores, sophomores become juniors. He’s really elevated the last month of the season.”

Third-seeded Pope Francis (14-4-2) will square off against second-seeded BC High Sunday (at either Gallo Arena in Bourne or in Stoneham). Catholic Memorial (9-7-6) will face Burlington Sunday in an elimination game.

After CM’s Jonny Nichols opened the scoring at 3:03 of the first, the Cardinals answered with the next six. Brandon Spaulding evened things up at 5:39 and Matthew Pelletier scored from the point on the power play — the first of three markers on the man advantage — at 13:37 to push the Cardinals in front.

Adding on to a five-goal third period Pope Francis posted against CM on Feb. 15 in a 7-4 win, the Cardinals have outscored the Knights 11-1 in their last four periods of play.

“We got embarrassed out there tonight, and I can’t accept that,” Catholic Memorial coach Larry Rooney said. “I won’t accept that, my coaching staff won’t accept that. And I know the guys that did show up tonight — and there weren’t many of them — they won’t accept that. But there were some no-shows out there tonight and it’s difficult to accept.”

Leonard tallied the only two goals in the second, and turned his capped his hat trick with a power-play goal at 14:00 of the third period.

Connor Wodecki also scored for the Cardinals. Ben Zaranek made 25 saves for Pope Francis. Dom Walecka allowed five goals on 17 shots before being swapped for Ethan Bartucca in the third.

“I think our whole team made a great statement tonight,” Leonard said. “They know that our team was really great last year, but this year we’re even better.”

