TechBoston (14-7) will look to snap second-seeded Westwood’s 19-game win streak in a sectional quarterfinal.

The 10th-seeded Bears overcame a 12-point deficit over the final five minutes of a Division 2 South first round matchup, edging seventh-seeded New Mission, 59-58, on a last-second free throw from sophomore Chris Norman.

When it looked like TechBoston’s magical three-year run would come to an end Thursday night at rival New Mission, the Bears showed the determination that has made them two-time Division 2 state champions.

“When New Mission and TechBoston plays, this is what’s going to happen every time,” said TechBoston coach Johnny Williams.

“It’s always a playoff atmosphere whether we’re playing for first or last, it’s a championship-caliber game. It’s do-or-die and both teams are going to put their hearts on the line.”

New Mission (14-7) went on a 13-3 run to take a 32-22 halftime lead. The Titans dominated the paint with freshmen Kenmar Morgan (4 points, 16 rebounds, 5 blocks) and Hassan Jenkins (9 points, 6 rebounds) leading the way, while senior Abubakar Aden (16 points, 4 assists) and eighth grader Ramses Burgos (7 points) excelled on the perimeter.

After some inspired defense in the fourth quarter, Aden hit a corner 3 to put the Titans up, 52-40, with 4:45 remaining.

But TechBoston’s seniors responded, with Alan Nunez (13 points) draining a pair of triples and Shamar Browder (14 points, 4 assists) coming up with a steal, score, and two assists to trim the deficit to 56-54.

“I never thought [our] run was over,” said Williams. “That’s what being a two-time defending state champion is about, being poised down the stretch. As long as there’s air in our lungs, we have a chance.”

Nunez fouled out, but Browder kept the pedal down with a strong take to tie it, 58-58, with 45 seconds remaining.

Following a defensive stop, Norman drove hard to the hoop and earned two free throws with 1.8 seconds to go. He missed the first and drained the second to send a packed gym into a frenzy.

“It was a crazy win,” said Nunez. “I knew my brothers had my back and they gave me everything they got. [Norman’s] played a big role with this team since he was in eighth grade. He’s filled some big shoes. For him to end the game like that, he just saved my season.”

