“I saw it breaking down 2-on-1, I thought to myself, ‘[Hanna] is going to dish it,’ ” DelPrete said. “He’s a great passer. He fed me a perfect pass and I put it in.”

Three times, the third-seeded Indians responded with a shorthanded goal to tie it up. After surging ahead for the first time in the third period — only for the 14th-seeded Red Raiders to net the equalizer — Hanover pulled out a 5-4 double-overtime win when Nate DelPrete converted a feed from Robert Hanna at the Canton Ice House.

The Hanover boys’ hockey team trailed by a goal three times Friday night in their opening round Division 3 South game against North Quincy.

Manning Morris figured in all three shorthanded goals for the Indians (17-3-1), scoring two and assisting on another by Zach Lee. It was no coincidence the lone power-play goal for North Quincy (10-9-3), scored by Mike Izzo, came with Morris in the penalty box.

“He’s a dynamic kid,” Hanover coach Jonny Abban said.

Morris completed a hat trick 4:56 into the third to give his team the lead for the first time, which didn’t last; Izzo delivered the equalizer for the Red Raiders at 10:34.

Sean Feeney scored twice for North Quincy, which lost to Hanover for the third time this season.

Division 2 North

Lincoln-Sudbury 6, Gloucester 5 — With his team trailing, 5-3, senior Angelo Venuto scored twice in the final five minutes to push the game into overtime. With just over three minutes remaining in OT, sophomore Jacob Noyes received a pass from Tim Duffy on a power-play and scored the winner for the Warriors (17-3-2). L-S will play North Andover in the semifinals Tuesday.

Division 3 South

Bishop Stang 5, Nantucket 2 — Ben Saunders recorded a hat trick as the host Spartans (11-5-5) registered the first-round win.

Foxborough 4, Abington 0 — The Warriors (11-4-5) used four third-period goals to take down the Green Wave (11-6-4) in the first-round matchup at the Canton Ice House.

Hopkinton 5, Silver Lake 3 — Kyle Rogers scored twice in a 22-second span in the first period before Ronnie Shamus scored the first goal of his career for the top-seeded Hillers at the Canton Ice House.

Hopkinton (20-1) never trailed, but struggled to close out Silver Lake (11-11-2) thanks to a whopping 17 penalties (16 minor, one major) between the teams.

“It chopped the game up,” Hopkinton coach Chris MacPherson said. “It wasn’t pretty hockey to watch, but we did what we had to do.”

The Hillers, who had nine penalties, went down 5 on 3 midway through the second period and surrendered a goal to Silver Lake’s Tyler Mason. But Shamus scored just 46 seconds later and Sean Walsh added another for the Hillers 52 seconds later.

Pavit Mehra also scored for Hopkinton in the second period to make it 5-1.

Greg Wolff and Kevin Cardarelli added goals for the Lakers.

Martha’s Vineyard 3, Somerset Berkley 2 — The 12th-seeded Vineyarders (12-7-2) overcame a 2-1 deficit early in the third period to pull off a double-overtime upset against the fifth-seeded Raiders (16-5-0) in the first round at Gallo Arena.

