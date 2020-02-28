The game was declared sold out 30 minutes prior to tip, and the atmosphere was electric in the third matchup of the season between Catholic Conference co-champions. In the fourth quarter, the third-seeded Eagles seemed to use the crowd as propellant while pulling away for a 56-50 victory over sixth-seeded CM.

Fans formed a line in a biting wind outside BC High’s McNiece Pavilion over 45 minutes before the Eagles hosted conference rival Catholic Memorial Friday night in a Division 1 South boys’ basketball quarterfinal.

Kurtis Henderson dropped 11 points in the first quarter and Catholic Memorial (16-6) took a 26-19 lead into halftime.

The Eagles struggled to find offense with CM blitzing sophomore point guard Mike Loughnane. But coach Bill Loughnane’s son made key adjustments in the second half by facilitating.

“It was a great atmosphere,” said Mike Loughnane. “All the students came out and packed the place. They gave us support when we were down, and it picked us back up.”

Korey Reynolds (10 points) drained a 3-pointer to give BC High its first lead, 34-33, after three quarters, and the Eagles maintained the momentum into the fourth, taking a 41-33 lead after tallying 13 unanswered points.

Drew Martin (14 points, six rebounds) added a key 3-pointer as part of that run and Loughnane (19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists) closed it out, finishing 8 for 8 from the free throw line.

“CM played terrific defense,” said Loughnane. “They got us out of everything we wanted to do.”

“It’s tough,” Loughnane said about playing a team for the third time. “We’re calling plays and they’re calling our plays. And they probably know them better than us to be honest.”

Despite a late surge led by Henderson (25 points), the Eagles were able to hang on in a defensive slugfest.

“You gotta be mentally tough against good teams,” said Loughnane. “When things aren’t going your way, you just have to find a way.”

Division 2 Central

Wayland 63, Groton-Dunstable 60 — Jack Melvin led the Warriors (12-7) with 17 points in a narrow D2 Central quarterfinal triumph over the Crusaders (15-6). Gavyn Davies (14 points) and Noah Lee (12) also contributed to the victory.

Division 1 North

Cambridge 65, Everett 52 — The point of emphasis for the Falcons was to control the pace of play against a free-flowing and athletic Everett team. The fifth-seeded Falcons (18-4) followed suit and cruised to the victory at Everett High.

Khai Smith (17 points, 21 rebounds), a 6-foot-6 senior center, dominated down low, while guards Peter Loutzenhiser (15 points) and Solomon Hearn (15 points, 6 rebounds) knocked down outside shots and attacked the rim with vengeance to pace the efficient offensive attack. Cambridge advances to play top-seeded Lowell in the sectional semifinals.

‘‘I told everybody that they had to step up,’’ Smith said. ‘‘We had to control the game. We had to play at our own pace, not their pace, and that’s how we won the game.’’ Loutzenhiser canned his first of three triples to put the Falcons ahead, 3-2, and they never trailed again. Smith tallied 10 points and nine rebounds in the opening quarter alone, scoring on putbacks and on the low block.

Tyriq Brock (9 points) knocked down a pair of triples from each corner in the second quarter as the Falcons took a 34-25 lead into halftime. Freshman guard Roger Vasquez rattled off 12 points in the third quarter to bring the fourth-seeded Crimson (17-5) within 4, before Cambridge embarked on a 14-4 run to regain control. The Falcons went 23 for 25 from the free throw line and held Everett to 31 percent shooting from the floor and 1 for 15 from three.

‘‘We wanted to be able to keep them in front of us,’’ Cambridge coach Lance Dottin said. ‘‘They’re very good at getting downhill so we really wanted to stay in front of them.’’

Division 2 North

Beverly 81, Malden Catholic 60 — Senior Jack Crowley produced 32 points and a whopping 19 rebounds to lead the host Panthers (19-2) to the quarterfinal win. Beverly will play Burlington in the D2 North semifinals.

Latin Academy 77, Gloucester 57 — Junior guards Abdulahi Aden and Tianu Santos scored 21 and 15 points, respectively, for the Dragons (20-4) in the quarterfinals of the D2 North tournament.

Division 1 South

Needham 59, Newton North 46 — In the third meeting of the season between the Bay State Conference rivals, the host Rockets (18-4) roared to the D1 South quarterfinal win in front of sold out crowd, ousting a North squad that is accustomed to deep runs under coach Paul Connolly.

“This means everything,” said Needham senior captain Will Dorion (13 points). “We've been working all year, a lot of people doubting us, not a lot of people expecting to win like this in this environment. It just shows how competitive we can be, how unselfish we are. We’re just a great team, and we’re looking to make a good run.”

After imposing their will on the glass early, the Rockets broke things open in the second quarter, sinking 4 of 6 3-point attempts off a barrage of drive-and-kick’s to take a 34-21 halftime lead.

Friday was a baptism for freshman sensation for Nick Petronio (14 points), whose 4-for-6shooting on treys helped Needham build a 17-point lead after three quarters. Led by his hot hand, Needham was 8 for 18 on threes, part of a 50 percent night from the floor. The Rockets also held a 30-21 advantage on the boards.

Division 3 South

Burke 75, Monomoy 63 — Josh Roseboro had 21 points for the Bulldogs (15-7) as they pushed their way into the semifinals, to play the winner of Wareham/Dedham.

Division 4 South

Abington 66, Cohasset 36 — Powered by 22 points and 15 rebounds from Matt Maguire, the host Green Wave (19-5) sent the Skippers (16-6) home packing in the D4 South bracket for the second year in a row. Abington used its familiarity with South Shore League rival Cohasset to its advantage.

“We always seem to be playing them for big games,” said Abington coach Peter Serino. “It’s been six times in the past two years so the kids are familiar with each other and we’re familiar with what they’re trying to do.”

The Green Wave enjoyed a huge advantage in rebounding, 44-23, thanks to the 6-foot-5 Maguire and 6-foot-8 Cam Curney (12 boards). “Rebounding is a lot of effort and these guys gave everything they had tonight,” said Serino.

Division 4 West

Lenox 65, Monson 53 — Jett Steinman paced the Millionaires (14-8) with 16 points, as Lenox moves on to face top-seeded Bay State Charter at 8 p.m. Monday.

Non-tournament games

Lexington Christian 66, Pingree 62 — Three double-digit scorers helped the Lions (17-6) grab a come-from-behind overtime win in the Eastern Independent League semifinal matchup. Sophomores Jordan Clayton, Randy Nova and Jabari Nurse scored 15, 14 and 12 points, respectively, and Clayton’s game-icing free throw helped the Lions seal the victory.

St. Sebastian’s 76, St. Paul’s 60 — Senior forward Trace Gotham scored 19 points for the Arrows (13-12).

