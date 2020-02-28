The current set-up — a four-section format that divides the state into North, South, Central, and West — will end after being in place since 1978.

The vote passed, 193-140, during a session attended by representatives from 333 of the 380 MIAA member schools.

Proponents of the statewide tournament say it will make the path to a title fairer. In the current system, some teams in eastern Massachusetts have to play more games than teams in western Massachusetts because of the density of schools on the eastern side of the state.

Critics of the proposal cited travel among the top concerns. Will schools on Cape Cod need to travel to western Mass. during the school week?

Preceding the vote, which began at 10:45, MIAA officials led a presentation and question-and-answer session.

Nate Weitzer also contributed. Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com