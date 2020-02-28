The Mustangs do not have a starter taller than 6 feet, but exploited holes in Nauset’s 2-3 zone, and displayed defensive intensity in rolling to a 57-33 quarterfinal win Friday night.

With three starters measuring 6 feet 1 inch or taller, the Nauset girls’ basketball team appeared a physically imposing threat to Norwood, the top seed in the Division 2 South bracket.

Norwood (21-1), which limited Nauset (15-7) to few points in the paint and no second-chance baskets, will play Hingham in a South semifinal Monday night in Taunton (7:15 p.m.).

“You could definitely tell the nerves, but we practice like this and it makes the flow of the game easier,” said Norwood sophomore Megan Olbrys. “We knew that big people are hard to play against, but it’s just about how much we prepared.” The Mustangs practice against boys to help simulate height on other teams.

Olbrys, the Tri-Valley League MVP, utilized her 5-11 frame to post 19 points and 11 rebounds. Her work under the boards along with the presence of 6-2 freshman reserve Chinenye Odenigbo (6 points) combined with a full-team effort stymied Nauset’s size. Junior Kate Earle (10 points) made timely baskets, and sophomore Erin Reen (12 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists) contributed all over the floor.

“I just loved the fight of my girls,” Norwood coach Amy Lepley said. “I can’t say enough about how proud I am.

“We may be undersized, but we have a ton of heart.”

Norwood snuck by Hanover in a first-round overtime game. This time, the Mustangs cruised.

“I think it is a lot of pressure being a No. 1 seed,” Lepley said. “The jitters of the first round were over. That other game really brought us together and was a little bit of a wake-up call.”

The game was 8-all after one quarter, but Norwood began the second with fire. A personal 6-0 run by Earle willed the Mustangs to their first multi-possession lead.

Norwood focused its attention on Nauset junior guard Avery Burns. Reen and senior Alison Giambanco took turns face-guarding Burns (7 points), who was held scoreless until 1:45 to play in the third quarter.

“Having us to be trusted on the court to faceguard them and keep the pressure on her starts the whole defense,” Reen said. “When we stop her we get everyone else going.”

The Mustangs pulled away when Olbrys found her groove.

She sandwiched two buckets around a finish by Earle for a 28-17 cushion with 5:30 left in the third quarter. After getting just one bucket in the first half, Olbrys scored from a variety of angles in the second half as Norwood pulled away.

“Two home games, we earned that” Reen said. “Now we’re just excited to keep going.”

Division 1 South

Bishop Feehan 55, Newton South 53 — The Shamrocks received a quality team effort in their quarterfinal victory at Newton.

“I’m really proud of the kids the way they pushed the ball and worked together,” said Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores. “They really worked hard defensively and that started a lot of the action for us.”

Even without their leading scorer, sophomore guard Haley Coupal, who injured her knee in the previous game, Bishop Feehan (17-5) jumped out to a commanding lead early in the first quarter. They fell behind 4-0 early, but responded with a 9-0 run, and never trailed again.

Camryn Fauria wasn’t in the starting lineup, but a big second half helped the sophomore forward finish with a team-high 15 points.

Bishop Feehan will play the winner of ninth-seeded Whitman-Hanson (15-6) and top-seeded Bridgewater Raynham (18-2). Those teams play Saturday at 6 p.m. in the D1 South quarterfinal.

Division 1 Central

Franklin 85, Framingham 37 — The top-ranked Panthers (21-0) remained undefeated with the D1 Central quarterfinal win behind a game-high 29 points from senior forward Ali Brigham, who became the program’s career scoring leader with 1,632 points. The Panthers will play Holy Name in a semifinal Monday at WPI (7:45).

Holy Name 66, Concord-Carlisle 43 — The Naps (15-6) were led by senior guard Jaini Edmonds, who recorded a game-high 20 points, to defeat the Patriots (13-8). They advance to the semifinals against undefeated Franklin at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Natick 52, Shrewsbury 41 — Senior forward Brenna McDonald led the third-seeded Redhawks (19-2) with 25 points.

Wachusett 58, Westford 43 — The Mountaineers (21-0) cruised past the Grey Ghosts, building a 13-point halftime lead and holding from there. They'll play Natick in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Division 2 North

Newburyport 40, Saugus 32 — The sixth-seeded Clippers (14-8) pulled off the upset of the No. 3 Sachems (16-5) by playing some outstanding defense. Saugus scored just 9 points in the first half and 15 through three quarters.

Division 3 North

Amesbury 49, Watertown 31 — The Indians (19-2) rolled past the Raiders (10-12) behind 27 points from Alli Napoli, never trailing after the first quarter. They'll face Winthrop in the semifinals.

Bishop Fenwick 59, Lynnfield 44 — The Crusaders (15-6) advanced past the Pioneers (13-7) thanks to an 18-point, 5-assist effort from junior Veronica Tache, and earned a matchup with top-seeded St. Mary’s in the semifinals.

St. Mary’s 75, Austin Prep 45 — Yirsy Queliz (14 points), Olivia Matela (13 points), and Maiya Bergdorf (11 points) combined to lead the Spartans (21-2).

Division 4 North

Matignon 51, Mystic Valley 47 — Sophomore guard Olivia Found scored 22 points, and senior captain Emma Found tacked on 10, as the two sisters lifted the Warriors (18-1) D4 North semifinals.

Division 2 South

Foxborough 56, Pembroke 43 — Katelyn Mollica had 20 points for the Warriors (20-2), while Lizzy Davis chipped in an additional 14 to propel their team to the semifinals.

Hingham 61, Falmouth 42 — The Harbormen (18-3) put three players in double figures in the D2 South quarterfinal win, with Ryley Blasetti (20 points, 7 assists), Grace Bennis (17 points, 8 rebounds) and Caroline Connelly (10 points, 11 rebounds). Hingham will play top-seeded Norwood in a D2 South semifinal Monday night in Taunton.

Division 3 South

Archbishop Williams 58, Norwell 37 — Jess Knight finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 blocks to power the Bishops (15-7) to their 29th consecutive sectional tournament win. ABW will play Ursuline in the semifinals Sunday in Taunton.

Division 4 South

St. John Paul II 39, Nantucket 27 — Junior Skylar Gonsalves (12 points, 16 rebounds) and senior Cait Mehl (11 points, 10 rebounds) led the Lions (20-1) to a D4 South first-round win, the program’s first postseason victory since 2014. The Lions will face West Bridgewater in the Quarterfinal.

Non-tournament games

Beaver Country Day 65, Lexington Christian 33 — The top-seeded Mariners (21-3) advanced to the Eastern Independent League final on Saturday. They'll host Pingree at 2.

Pingree 43, Winsor 39 — The Highlanders (15-9) squeaked out a close win against the Wildcats (8-9) in the Eastern Independent League semifinals. Pingree will play at Beaver Country Day Saturday for the EIL championship.

Globe correspondent Seamus McAvoy contributed from Newton. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.