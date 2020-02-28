On Thursday, Edgehill’s historic career seemed to be coming to a close until he provided another defining moment to keep it alive.

A pair of Division 1 state final appearances as a baby-faced freshman and sophomore, the miraculous 8-point performance in 20 seconds on the parquet floor at TD Garden, and his status as Franklin’s all-time leading scorer in boys’ basketball.

Chris Edgehill has been through it all during his four years at Franklin (17-5).

With the Panthers trailing, 61-55, and less than two minutes left, Edgehill (20 points) dribbled up the court and calmly sank a 3-pointer.

A possession later, Edgehill drilled a step-back 3 from the top of the key that tied the score and left a capacity crowd at Natick High in awe.

As the game hung in the balance on the ensuing trip down the court, Edgehill saved the ball from going out of bounds and found his sharp-shooter, Declan Walmsley, in the corner. Walmsley cashed the go-ahead triple with a fortuitous bounce.

Edgehill’s splendid performance in the final minutes helped sixth-seeded Franklin end the game on a 16-4 run and defeat third-seeded Natick, 66-63, in a highly entertaining Division 1 Central quarterfinal.

“He knows this hasn’t been the best of his four years at Franklin, but he’s always there for the big moments,” Franklin coach CJ Neely said. “He’s always been a guy who’s been willing to take the shot.”

Franklin only got to that point because of a ferocious second half comeback from host Natick. After the Panthers dominated the first half of play and led 41-29 at the half, the Redhawks (16-5) controlled the second half.

Natick junior Jake Dunlap (15 points) made a pair of 3-pointers and completed a 3-point play to spark the comeback and tie the score at 46 after three quarters.

Nick Ofodile (11 points) began the fourth with a mini 7-0 run of his own, and freshman Ryan Mela (15 points, 6 steals) converted a behind-the-back layup to send the Natick faithful into a frenzy with a 59-50 lead and just four minutes remaining.

But Brayden Sullivan (9 points) started the game-defining run for Franklin with five straight points before Edgehill took over.

“We wanted to do it for each other for us as a family,” said Edgehill, who co-teaches a gym class at Franklin High with Natick coach Michael Masto. “They’re up nine with four minutes left, we love that comeback, we love that win.”

After Walmsley (13 points) put the Panthers ahead, 64-63, with his 3-pointer, he sank a pair of free throws to make it 66-63.

Ofodile attempted a game-tying 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer, but it clanked off the rim as Franklin’s “Rattle City” student-section stormed the court to celebrate.

Franklin (17-5) advances to play Worcester South in the semifinals on Sunday at WPI.

“Chris and I talked at the beginning of the year that we wanted to go out on a good note together,” Neely said. “We said we wanted to be able to look back when we’re old and talk about the good times. It’s been a wild roller coaster between the two of us. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Division 2 South

North Quincy 41, Dighton-Rehoboth 37 — Junior guard Steve Dalla led all scorers with 14 points and senior center Colby St. Marie and junior forward Agu Ugwu each contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for the Red Raiders (14-7) in the first-round win.

Scituate 80, Stoughton 67 — Senior captains Jack Poirier (27 points) and Tom Connor (24 points) led the way for the fourth-seeded Sailors (19-2). Scituate will host fifth-seeded Hingham in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Whitman-Hanson 85, Somerset Berkley 54 — Junior Nate Amado (25 points) paced all five starters in double figures for the third-seeded Panthers (21-2) in the Division 2 South quarterfinal win. Stevie Kelley was immense with 12 points, 12 assists, and nine reobunds.

Boys’ hockey

Division 3 North

Swampscott 2, Essex Tech 0 — Senior Drew Olivieri scored two goals as the 13th-seeded Big Blue (10-11) upset the fourth-seeded Hawks in the first round. .

Division 1 South

Duxbury 3, Mansfield 2 — Junior forward T.J. Jones scored once in the first and once in the second period, and junior forward Will Nolan provided the eventual winner late in the second to lift the fourth-seeded Dragons (13-6-4) to a first-round win over the 13th-seeded Hornets (7-8-6) at Gallo Arena in Buzzards Bay. Mansfield senior forward Chris Jenkins tied the game at 1 late in the first, and sophomore forward Liam Anastasia sliced the deficit to 3-2 with 5:47 left in the third, but goalie Stevie Pisani helped Duxbury cement the win. The defending Division 1 state champion Dragons will face the Braintree/Walpole winner in a quarterfinal Saturday at the Canton Ice House. It’s a very, very deep Division 1 South tournament, Duxbury coach John Blake said. We’re just going to have to go game by game and win the next one and just move on to the next round.

Walpole 2, Braintree 1 — Senior Marc Hirshom scored two power-play goals, including the go-ahead goal with roughly 12 minutes remaining, to lead the 12th-seeded Rebels (10-8-5) over the fifth-seeded Wamps at the Canton Ice House. Walpole will face Duxbury in the quarterfinals.

Wellesley 2, Marshfield 0 — Drew Cohen connected at 3:55 of the opening period, and enabled the 11th-seeded Raiders (11-8-2) to pull off the upset of the Rams (11-7-4).

Girls’ basketball

Division 2 Central

Medway 53, Hudson 36 — Lauren Beach (20 points) and Amy Johnston (14) propelled the second-seeded Mustangs (19-2) to a quarterfinal win.

Division 4 North

Malden Catholic 49, Snowden 37 — Sophomores Lily Mineo (23 points) and Kayla Jackson (10 points and 12 rebounds) powered the fourth-seeded Lancers (16-5) past the fifth-seeded Cougars in the quarterfinals.

Division 3 South

Rockland 57, Fontbonne 26 — Julia Elie (17 points and 10 rebounds) and Caroline Elie (11 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists) lifted the second-seeded Bulldogs (20-2) over the 10th-seeded Ducks in the quarterfinals.

Division 4 South

West Bridgewater 54, Bristol-Plymouth 23 — Colleen O'Toole scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lift the ninth-seeded Wildcats (14-7) to a first-round win against the eighth-seeded Craftsmen.

