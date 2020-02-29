“It was definitely a little bit nerve-wracking,” the two-time Globe Gymnast of the Year said. “I basically didn’t get any practice in this week. I wasn’t in school much. It was a little bit stressful. But [my coaches] calmed me down. They told me that I could do these routines in my sleep. I really wanted to do it.”

Mowers battled a 102-degree fever in the days leading up to Saturday’s meet at Algonquin. She missed most of the week from school and stayed away from the gym until Friday, when she knew she had to make it to class to be able to join her teammates in defense of their state title.

NORTHBOROUGH — Gracy Mowers had a week she mostly would rather forget. But the Masconomet junior pushed through a fever and illness and ended it by leading the Chieftains to their second straight state title, making it all worth the struggle.

Mowers did it with a first in the vault (9.825) and a fourth in the all-around (37.875) as Masconomet claimed the second state title in school history with 148.625 points.

“For her we were kind of going event to event,” Masconomet coach Alicia Gomes said. “What are we going to do with her? Are we going to let her compete or are we not going to let her compete? She did phenomenal for the week she had.”

While Mowers’s perseverance was impressive, she had plenty of support. Sophomore teammate Emma Quirk finished tied for eighth in the all-around at 36.4, including a second in the beam at 9.525. Nicole Bonacorso was fifth in the bars at 9.450 for Masconomet, while freshman Greta Mowers, Gracy’s younger sister, was fourth in the vault at 9.425, and junior Sarah Aylwin was ninth on the vault at 9.350.

“That’s the great thing about this team,” Gomes said, “is that we had so many kids who have the ability to contribute to that team score that we can make a couple of mistakes here and there.”

“I know that I have a team behind me,” agreed Gracy Mowers, who did have a late slip on the beam. “They stepped up. They did a good job. They filled in all the spots they needed to fill in. I know I can count on the rest of them.”

Algonquin sophomore Lizzy Debroczy won the all-around for the second straight year on her home floor with a 38.550. She also was first on the beam at 9.775 in helping pace her team to a second-place 145.325.

“I was very happy it was in my home gym,” she said. “I had a lot of people rooting for me here. The whole team has been working hard and just the atmosphere around all the cheering and stuff was just the best feeling ever.”

Bridgwater-Raynham/West Bridgewater senior Olivia Keyes won the floor at 9.675 and was second in the all-around at 38.275.

Mansfield junior Erin Hurley took third in the all-around (37.925).

Scott Souza