“It [rattled] me at first, but I just had to refocus,” Kwaateng said of the awkward start.

Then, on the re-start, there was a false start, forcing the sprinters to reset again.

The first time the gun sounded for the boys’ 55 meters at Saturday’s New England Indoor Track & Field Championships, the starting blocks for Lowell senior Richmond Kwaateng popped out of place, causing him to slip and fall.

Kwaateng realigned, set for the third time and then sprinted to the New England title in 6.34 seconds. His dash to victory was the start of a stellar day at the Reggie Lewis Center.

He teamed up with Aaron Morris, Franco Recto, and Jalen Dibbles to win the 4x200 relay (1:30.6) and also broke his own school record in the long jump (23 feet, 7 ¾ inches).

It capped what has been a terrific final season for the University of Connecticut recruit, who won the dash at the D1 and All-State meets while setting the state record (6.30) at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championships.

“It is amazing. I didn’t know I could run like this,” said Kwaateng.

He was not alone. North Reading senior Billy Lord won the hurdles (7.37) and Austin Prep senior Lauren Sablone captured gold in the 55 meters (7.14) and the 300 (39.55).

Last weekend, the Lexington boys’ 4x800 meter relay team was the the runner-up, by a hundredth of a second, to Wellesley, at the All-State meet.

When senior Josh Backert got the baton in the third leg of the relay Saturday’s, his goal was to carve out a sustainable lead for his team to help ensure victory.

“I got the baton from Evan [Eberle] in fourth,” Backert said. “I opened hard, past a few people and held on as best I could.”

Lexington won in 7:56.59, the second-best time in New England this season and seventh best in the country.

In addition, Billerica senior Nicole Anderson won the 1,000 (2:53.37), classmate Stephen Harris was tops in the 300 (34.30) and Newton North’s 4x400 relay quartet of Raghav Kadambi, David Bennett, Bruce Burba and Alex Sherman (3:23.48) won by two seconds.

BOYS

New England Championships

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Richmond Kwaateng, Lowell, 0:06.34; 2. Tristen Howard, Medford, 0:06.48; 3. Michael Rodia, Shelton (Conn.), 0:06.49.

55m hurdles — 1. William Lord, North Reading, 0:07.37; 2. David Peters, Stoughton, 0:07.41; 3. Otis Love, Newton North, 0:07.59.

300m — 1. Stephen Harris, Billerica, 34:30; 2. Steven Doss, La Salle (R.I.), 34:54; 3. Caleb Owen, Wilbur Cross (Conn.), 35:14.

600m — 1. Darius Kipyego, St. Raphael, 1:19.78; 2. Dante Radigonda, Exeter (N.H.), 1:20.18; 3. Peter Diebold, Weston, 1:20.19.

1000m — 1. Rhys Hammond, Stonington (Conn.), 2:28.12; 2. Shane Grant, Walpole, 2:28.38; 3. Matthew Jennings, Haddam-Killingworth (Conn.), 2:28.8.

Mile — 1. Jack Martin, Avon (Conn.), 4:16.9; 2. David Delbonis, Bishop Hendricken, 4:19.54; 3. Tyler Chambers, La Salle (R.I.), 4:22.04.

2-mile — 1. Gavin Sherry, Conard, 8:53.25; 2. Aidan Puffer, Manchester (Conn.), 8:58.1; 3. Luke Henseler, Bishop Hendricken, 9:12.16.

High jump — 1. John McNeil, Medfield, 6 feet 7 inches; 2. Samuel Cenescar, Brunswick (Maine), 6-5; 3. Mike Mazzocca, Xaverian, 6-5.

Long jump — 1. Richmond Kwaateng, Lowell, 23 feet 7.5 inches; 2. Javan Guevara-Cragwell, Derby (Conn), 22-6.5; 3. Paul Marchand, Nashua South (N.H.), 22-1.

Shot put — 1. Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan, Woonsocket (R.I.), 60 feet 10.25 inches; 2. Kyle Moison, Lincoln (R.I.), 59-4; 3. Michael Campbell, Bloomfield (Conn.), 58-10.75.

4 x 200 — 1. Lowell, 1:30.6; 2. Pinkerton (N.H.), 1:31.05; 3. La Salle (R.I.), 1:31.08.

4 x 400 — 1. Newton North, 3:23.48; 2. Daniel Hand (Conn.), 3:25.65; 3. Glastonbury (Conn.), 3:25.97.

4 x 800 — 1. Lexington, 7:56.59; 2. Newton North, 7:59.08; 3. Danbury (Conn.), 8:00.46.

GIRLS

New England Championships

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Lauren Sablone, Austin Prep, 0:07.14; 2. Madison Marsh, Shepherd Hill, 0:07.23; 3. Chelsea Mitchell, Canton (Conn.), 0:07.24.

55m hurdles — 1. Tess Stapleton, Fairfield Ludlowe (Conn.), 0:07.88; 2. Ella Grey, Plymouth South, 0:08.27; 3. Katharine Duren, Central Catholic, 0:08.28.

300m — 1. Lauren Sablone, Austin Prep, 0:39.55; 2. Victoria Bossong, Cheverus (Maine), 0:39.59; 3. India Ingemi, Beverly, 0:39.73.

600m — 1. Isabela Shepard, Amherst-Pelham, 1:35.49; 2. Olivia Dubuc, Mark T Sheehan (Conn), 1:35.81; 3. Emma Langis, Ridgefield (Conn.), 1:36.07.

1000m — 1. Nicole Anderson, Billerica, 2:53.38; 2. Emma Sullivan, Shepherd Hill, 2:55.91; 3. Julia Rosenberg, Weston (Conn), 2:56.1.

Mile — 1. Sophia Gorriaran, Moses Brown, 4:55.92; 2. Jenna Zydanowicz, Hall (Conn.), 4:58.78; 3. Kate Hedlund, Manchester (Conn.), 5:01.53.

2-mile — 1. Chloe Scrimgeour, Conard, 10:48.63; 2. Kate Tugman, Gorham (Maine), 10:51.24; 3. Emily Boutin, Pope Francis, 10:55.89.

High jump — 1. Sydney Garrison, Southington (Conn.), 5 feet 7 inches; 2. Samantha Schoenberg, Bromfield, 5-7; 3. Sarah Lavery, North Andover, 5-5.

Long jump — 1. Tess Stapleton, Fairfield Ludlowe (Conn.), 19 feet 6.5 inches; 2. Chelsea Mitchell, Canton (Conn.), 19-2.5; 3. Brooklyn Manna, Woburn, 18-7.5.

Shot put — 1. Trinity Cardillo, Southington (Conn.), 44 feet 3.25 inches; 2. Kendra Ezeama, Smithfield (R.I.), 42-2.5; 3. Alliyah Booth, Bloomfield (Conn.), 40-7.5.

4 x 200 — 1. Glastonbury (Conn.), 1:43.38; 2. Pentucket, 1:44.52; 3. Windsor (Conn.), 1:45.33.

4 x 400 — 1. Glastonbury (Conn.), 3:58.32; 2. Barrington (R.I.), 4:00.01; 3. Weston (Conn), 4:00.84.

4 x 800 — 1. Greenwich (Conn.), 9:17.27; 2. Hall (Conn.), 9:24.11; 3. Immaculate (Conn.), 9:30.79.

North Reading senior Billy Lord hurdled the competition in the 300 meters. JOHN HAND

John Hand can be reached at john.hand@globe.com.