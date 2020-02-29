On Friday, she was told by her physical therapist she would not be able to play. But, after a follow-up visit just a few hours before Saturday’s 1 p.m. tip, she received the OK.

The junior forward had sustained a severe sprain in the Rockets’ first-round win against Attleboro Wednesday night.

Hobbled by a sprained left ankle, Caroline Klemm was not sure if she would suit up for the Needham girls’ basketball team in Saturday’s Division 1 South quarterfinal against Bay State Conference rival Walpole.

“I was like, ‘No, I will’ . . . very determined, I was not going to lose to Walpole again,” Klemm said.

Playing through pain, the 5-foot-11-inch Klemm scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, pulled down 15 rebounds, and blocked 4 shots in a 57-47 victory.

“My ankle was starting to get sore, but the adrenaline kept me going,” Klemm said. “I was just determined. I was getting tired, but I tried my best.”

Senior guard Kiara McIntyre added a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets (20-2), who will play another BSC foe, Newton North, in a Division 1 South semifinal Tuesday (5:30) at Bridgewater-Raynham.

Following her final home game, McIntyre made a grand proclamation.

“I definitely know that is my last season, so I’m putting it all out there and definitely leaving with a state championship,” she said.

“She’s at a completely different level,” Needham coach Amanda Sheehy said of McIntyre. “She’s a completely different kid. It’s unbelievable.”

McIntyre scored 10 points in a tight first quarter as Needham took a 17-15 lead.

“Like coach said before, nobody can guard me when I’m dribbling fast,” McIntyre said. “I just get it, and when I drive a lot of people fill in and nobody can guard Klemm in the paint, so I just dish it off.”

McIntyre scored Needham’s first 6 points of the third, but Walpole (14-8) hung around and took a 27-26 lead on a 3-pointer by freshman Brooke Walonis (10 points) with three minutes left. Needham rallied for a narrow 34-31 advantage heading to the fourth, aided by a pivotal and-1 from sophomore Lucy Dorion with 30 seconds left.

Needham’s 2-3 zone defense forced Walpole to shoot threes, and the Rebels were just 5 of 26 from beyond the arc. That result came from an all-out effort to stop Walpole senior Sydney Scales (15 points).

“We pack the paint. Our goal was pack the paint and don’t let Sydney Scales score 30 points on us from inside the paint,” Sheehy said. “That meant by default they’d put up a lot of 3s.”

Klemm emerged late as Needham pulled away. Sophomore Avery Johnson made a 3-pointer in front of the Needham student section to make it 46-41 with 2:10 left. The Rockets converted on 16 of 24 free throws in the fourth quarter.

“It’s an ongoing joke, we’re one day on, one day off,” Sheehy said. “Today was our day, and hopefully we’re sticking to it the rest of the way.”

Bridgewater-Raynham 67, Whitman-Hanson 47 — Sophomore Shay Ballin scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds and junior Kenzie Matulonis added 16 points as the top-seeded Trojans (20-2) rolled to the quarterfinal win. Bridgewater-Raynham will face Bishop Feehan in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Division 1 North

Boys’ basketball

Andover 63, Central Catholic 55 — Tatum Shaw (16 points) and Shea Krekorian (15 points) paced the sixth-seeded Golden Warriors (16-6) to the D1 North quarterfinal win over the two-time defending sectional champion Raiders (18-4).

Division 3 South

Rockland 63, Martha’s Vineyard 38 — Junior Derek Williams (20 points) and senior Pierre Comeau (15 points) were among four Bulldogs (19-2) in double digits. Rockland advances to take on Norton in the Division 3 South semifinals Tuesday.

Wareham 67, Dedham 65 — Destine Haywood-Gomes converted a layup at the buzzer to give second-seeded Vikings (19-4) to the quarterfinal win. Wareham will play Burke in the semifinals Tuesday.

Division 4 North

Boys’ hockey

Cristo Rey 60, KIPP Academy 58 — Ray Bosquet scored 20 points to lead the sixth-seeded Knights (12-2). Cristo Rey will face either Snowden or Maimonides in a semifinal Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Madison Park.

Division 1 North

Belmont 1, St. Mary’s 0 — Ben Fici scored 1:53 into overtime and Nico Cicere earned the shutout as the fourth-seeded Marauders (11-5-5) edged the No. 5 Spartans.

Division 1 South

Archbishop Williams 2, Wellesley 1 — Christian Koylion and Tommy Page scored as the 14th-seeded Bishops (10-8-4) knocked off the 11th-seeded Raiders.

Falmouth 3, Hingham 2 — Behind two third-period goals from Jake McKenzie and 17 saves from freshman goalie Jack Braga, the eighth-seeded Clippers (14-9-1) upset the top-seeded Harbormen (12-8-3) at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.

Division 2 South

Canton 6, Medfield 2 — Timmy Kelleher and Tommy Vaughn scored a pair of goals apiece and the top-seeded Bulldogs (19-1-3) rolled past the No. 9 Warriors.

Chris Lavoie and Tommy Ghostlaw also scored for Canton.

Girls’ hockey

Whitman-Hanson 2, Scituate 0 — Adam Solari scored both goals for the fourth-seeded Panthers (17-4-1) while Bob Siders earned the shutout at Gallo Ice Arena. W-H will take on top-seeded Canton in the Divison 2 South semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Division 1 State

Duxbury 3, Hingham 0 — Ayla Abban scored a power-play goal then found Molly Duvall on a beautiful one-timer later in the second period, and Grace High added a goal with 4:34 left in the third as Ali McArdle posted her second consecutive playoff shutout for the 17th-seeded Dragons (12-7-3).

Boston Latin 3, Peabody 0 — Colleen Goonan scored twice for the No. 8 seed Wolfpack (15-3-4).

Methuen/Tewksbury 5, Woburn 0 — Lucia DiGiromalo scored twice and Amanda Essigmann made 22 saves for the No. 4 seed Tanners (17-2-2).

Division 2 State

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Dedham 2 — Maddie Ferrullo scored 1:37 into overtime to lift the fourth-seeded Dolphins (13-2-3) past the No. 13 Marauders. Izzy O’Reilly got the tying goal with 1:24 left in regulation, and Georgie Snow also scored as D-Y overcame a 2-0 deficit.

Westwood 3, Algonquin/Hudson 2 — Senior captain Emma Conway, junior Abby Crowley and freshman Sophia Levering all scored for the Wolverines (15-5-3) in Watertown. They advance to a quarterfinal matchup against defending state champion Wellesley.

Canton 3, Norwood 1 — senior Caroline Tourgee, junior Lizzie Tassinari, and freshman Olivia Maffeo each scored a goal, while sophomore Tess Khoury had two assists for the third-seeded Bulldogs (17-1-4). Canton will play sixth-seeded Ursuline in the quarterfinals.

Ursuline 4, Winchester 3 — Eighth-grader Kayla Rice had two goals and an assist for the Bears (13-3-4), including the game-winning score just over six minutes into overtime. Bridget Popkin and M.K. Rusnock added goals, with Popkin tallying three assists.

ISL

Nobles 2, Milton Academy 1 — Sophomore forward Emmy O’Leary and junior forward Katie Pyne both scored in the second period as the Bulldogs (29-0-1) clinched the Independent School League title.

Track and field

New England championships

Lowell senior Richmond Kwaateng realigned after two aborted starts in the boys’ 55 meters, set for the third time, and then sprinted to the New England title in 6.34 seconds.

His dash to victory was the start of a stellar day at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.

He teamed with Aaron Morris, Franco Recto, and Jalen Dibbles to win the 4x200 relay (1:30.6) and also broke his own school record in the long jump (23 feet, 7¾ inches).

It capped a terrific final season for the University of Connecticut recruit, who won the dash at the Division 1 and All-State meets while setting the state record (6.30) at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championships.

“It is amazing. I didn’t know I could run like this,” said Kwaateng.

North Reading senior Billy Lord won the hurdles (7.37) and Austin Prep senior Lauren Sablone captured gold in the 55 meters (7.14) and the 300 (39.55).

The Lexington boys’ 4x800 meter relay team, runner-up to Wellesley by 0.01 seconds at the All-State meet last weekend, submitted the second-best time in New England this season —and seventh best in the country — by winning in 7:56.59.

In addition, Billerica senior Nicole Anderson won the 1,000 (2:53.37), classmate Stephen Harris won the 300 (34.30), and Newton North’s 4x400 relay won by two seconds (3:23.48).

Globe correspondents Jake Levin reported from Bourne, and John Hand from Roxbury.