At the conclusion of his 120-pound finals match, the quiet Red Raiders superstardisplayed a pleasing dichotomy to his personality.

So much so, it was difficult to hear the Melrose senior wrestler in his post-match interview amidst the cacophony of thousands of fans cheering, referee whistles blowing, and coaches screaming on multiple mats in the organized chaos that was Saturday’s All-State wrestling finals at Methuen High’s fieldhouse.

After the third-period whistle blew on his 9-3 win over Salem’s Calvin Dalton, Adrian received a loud standing ovation from those in the bleachers and sitting on the floor in front of the mats as he became only the third wrestler in state history to win four All-State titles.

“All the hard work I put in, it’s just special,” said Adrian, who heads into next weekend’s New England tournament with a 53-1 record and 211-6 career mark. “Finally accomplishing one of my goals I dreamed of when I was a freshman.”

Adrian, who will wrestle for Brown University next year, joins Central Catholic’s Joey Fendone (2001-04) and Methuen’s Christian Monserrat (2011-14) in the four-time champion club.

Adrian’s bout was a rematch of last year’s 113-pound All-State final. He pinned Dalton in the third period in 2019.

“He’s just so composed out there,” Melrose coach Larry Tremblay said. “It’s pretty amazing. He doesn’t get rattled. He hides it pretty well, nothing is showing.”

Sean Herbert of Melrose breaks free from Canton's Eddie Marinilli during his 7-2 decison over Marinelli in Sautrday’s MIAA All-State wrestling championships at Methuen High. Blake Nissen for the Globe

Adrian’s teammate, senior Sean Herbert, also won a title, defeating Canton’s Eddie Marinilli at 152 pounds. The 7-2 decision was redemption for Herbert, who was disqualified from last season’s 152-pound final for a lapse in judgement.

“People doubted me coming back into it this year,” Herbert said. “I put in so much work and I totally had to change everything about my style, my attitude toward every match.”

Danvers also had two champions. Junior Max Leete (126) earned his third title and senior Russell Canova won his first. Springfield Central repeated as team champion with 119 points, 48.5 ahead of runner-up Central Catholic. Springfield Central’s Mahari Miller (145 champion) was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weights and Herbert received the award for the upperweights.

The second annual girls’ state tournament took place alongside the second day of All-States. Chicopee’s Janiah Baez (108), Woburn’s Sophia Matthews (120), and Malden’s Yohanni Costa (149) repeated as champions. The continuation of the girls’ state tournament, which had 87 registered participants across 10 weight classes marks a 36 percent increase from last year as girls’ wrestling continues to grow across the country.

Stoughton's Ana DaSilva celebrates her win in the second annual girls’ state tournament, which took place alongside the boys’ All-States championship Saturday at Methuen High. Blake Nissen for the Globe

Connecticut also followed suit and hosted its first girls’ invitational tournament alongside its traditional state opens.

“It was really cool to see we grew in numbers,” said Matthews, who pinned Whitman-Hanson’s Bethany Ralph in 3:35. “The competition, I felt like, was better this year. The brackets were a lot bigger. Last year, I only had eight girls, this year I had [12].”

Whittier Tech’s Cat McNulty, the 177-pound champion, was named the girls’ tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.