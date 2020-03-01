The 6-foot guard rattled off six first-half 3-pointers and nine for the game in a brilliant 35-point performance, while senior Pat Reilly added 13 points and six blocks, as second-seeded Westwood altered the landscape of the Division 2 tournament with a 78-62 win over two-time defending state champion Tech Boston.

McGowan spent the first half of Sunday’s Division 2 South quarterfinal running off screens and knocking down 3-pointers from the wing. When defenders were draped all over him, he pulled up and canned contested long balls from way behind the arc.

WESTWOOD — James McGowan was in heat-check mode before the capacity crowd at Westwood High even finished filing into the gym.

The Wolverines (22-2) move on to play third-seeded Whitman-Hanson in Wednesday’s sectional semifinal in Taunton, while Tech Boston (14-8) suffered its first postseason loss since March 2017.

Tre Norman led the Bears with 24 points and eight rebounds.

“We definitely felt like everybody portrayed us as underdogs, but we knew we had work to do,” said McGowan, the Tri-Valley League MVP. “I remember two years ago, we lost to them by 44 in the first round. That’s one of the best teams we’ve played all season, but we had that motivation to get back at them.”

McGowan had the gym buzzing when he made four 3-pointers in a row to start the game. When the Wolverines walked off the court with a 25-14 lead after the first quarter, the Westwood faithful gave them a standing ovation.

After McGowan made two more 3-pointers in the second quarter, junior forward Connor Danieli (8 points, 10 rebounds) chipped in six points and five rebounds off the bench to help Westwood lead 41-21 at halftime.

Tech Boston seized some momentum back in the third quarter, going on a 12-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 44-33 with 3:53 left in the third quarter. But after a Wolverines timeout, they responded with a 14-0 run of their own to stretch the lead back.

“They’re one of the best teams in the state, but we’re a great team too,” Westwood coach Steve St. Martin said. “All season long, the players have answered the ball every single time its rang. Tonight was no different.”

Senior Jonathan Ng (12 points, 6 rebounds) added the exclamation point in the early stages of the fourth quarter when he stole the ball at midcourt, raced down the floor, and rose up for a one-handed slam that made it 60-37.

McGowan, who finished 9 of 14 from three and 8 of 8 from the foul line, was serenaded with “MVP” chants as he closed out the game at the charity stripe, where Westwood went 18 of 18.

In his final game for Tech Boston, senior stalwart Shamar Browder finished with 10 points.

“Once you make one and then you make another, you keep feeling it,” McGowan said. “The fans would go crazy, the teammates would cheer me on. It just gave me confidence.”

Matthew Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com