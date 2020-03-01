Mansfield (21-4) will face second-seeded Brockton Friday (7:30 p.m.) at Taunton in the program’s fourth consecutive sectional final appearance.

His top-seeded Hornets put on an incredible exhibition of ball and player movement in Sunday’s Division 1 South semifinal, dominating the third quarter to pull away for a 73-52 victory over Needham.

Just a few towns over from his Mass Premier facility in Foxborough, Mansfield boys’ basketball coach Mike Vaughan ran another clinic at Taunton High.

“We get a little more excited every year to hear we’re playing at Taunton,” said senior forward Sam Stevens, who dropped a game-high 20 points.

“The amount of times we’ve played here, we’re comfortable with the balls, the rims, the depth perception, everything.”

Needham (18-5) used defensive pressure to jockey ahead in the second quarter and only trailed, 31-29, at halftime. But Mansfield hit another gear in the third, outscoring the Rockets, 24-4, with Stevens canning a pair of trifectas to cap a 16-0 run.

“Needham did a good job of closing out, and the only way you can play against that is to move the basketball, so it’s moving faster than the defenders,” said Vaughan. “Once we started doing that in the third quarter, we looked like an all-star team.”

Mansfield took a 55-33 lead into the fourth and finished with 20 assists on 29 made field goals. Junior forward T.J. Guy handed out five assists with his 17 points, and senior guard Matt Boen added 15 points with 12 rebounds. All five Mansfield starters tallied at least three assists.

“Based on the margin and what we did offensively and defensively, [the third] has to be one of the better quarters we’ve played,” said Vaughan. “We just did everything right. After the first minute, there were very few mistakes.

“We had to get to that point of trusting each other and once we did, that was the big difference.”

Brockton 70, BC High 60 — The second-seeded Boxers (18-4) used their depth to outlast the third-seeded Eagles in a semifinal at Taunton High, setting up a date with top-ranked Mansfield in the sectional final Friday.

BC High started hot and held a 25-14 lead early in the second quarter. The Boxers responded with a 10-0 run, but trailed, 38-32, by halftime when Korey Reynolds (10 points, 4 assists) beat the buzzer with a deep 3-pointer.

Brockton opened the second half on a 9-2 run to take its first lead, 41-40. Reserves Vanilton Xavier (9 points), Ray Bento (7 points, 5 rebounds) and Noah Olowu helped Brockton pull away for a 54-48 lead, cementing a 22-10 advantage in the third quarter.

‘‘I was scared in the first [quarter],’’ said Brockton coach Robert Boen. ‘‘We weren’t playing that badly, [the Eagles] were just making every shot. ‘‘The constant defense I think finally wore them down. I think we did a great job on [Mike Loughnane]. He’s a tremendous scorer and all our guys did a good job on him tonight.’’

Loughnane, a sophomore guard, finished with 13 points and senior Ozzy Trapilo added 13 points with 12 rebounds.

Drew Martin (15 points) hit a 3-pointer to trim the Boxers lead to 56-55 early in the fourth, but the Eagles’ offense struggled down the stretch. At the other end, Nayvon Reid (15 points, 9 rebounds), Todd Robinson (15 points), and Diamond Blakely (11 points) brought Brockton home.

‘‘Nayvon did what I've been telling him all year,’’ said Boen. ‘‘'Get yourself to the basket. You’re so big and quick nobody can stop you.’ Our starters were fresh because our bench had a great run and took the game over in the third. “They got the lead for us and then our starters were much calmer [down the stretch].’’

Division 2 South

Randolph 58, Dennis-Yarmouth 54 — Senior forward Jamarii Robinson (17 points) knocked down a pair of free throws to break a tie lead with 32.5 seconds remaining in double overtime and the eighth-seeded Blue Devils (16-6) held on to knock off top-seeded D-Y (21-3) in a tension-filled quarterfinal.

Senior Derek Revolus (16 points) and sophomore Fabrice Salvant (13) also helped propel Randolph into a semifinal matchup against Scituate Wednesday in Scituate.

‘‘We just tried to grind it out the best we could,’’ said Randolph coach Kalon Jenkins. ‘‘That was a real tough game. I thought both teams played super hard and I thought all three refs did a really good job, not only making calls, but talking to coaches and kids instead of overreacting.’’

Randolph missed two open looks at the end of the regulation to force a 4-minute overtime with the teams tied at 46. The Blue Devils took the final shot in the first overtime but Revolus missed a 3-pointer with the score tied at 52.

Scituate 74, Hingham 58 — Jack Poirier scored 21 points, Keegan Sullivan produced 17 and Nates Lopes added 16 as the fourth-seeded Sailors (20-2) surged into the semifinals with the win over the No. 5 Harbormen (17-7). Scituate will play the Dennis-Yarmouth/Randolph winner Wednesday in Taunton.

Whitman-Hanson 75, North Quincy 47 — Stevie Kelly (17 points), Nate Amado (15 points), Ben Rice (12 points) and Cole Levangie (10 points) propelled the third-seeded Panthers (22-2) to the quarterfinal win.

Division 3 North

Hamilton-Wenham 45, Watertown 41 — Behind double-doubles from Markus Nordin (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Ryan Monahan, (10 points, 12 rebounds), the fifth-seeded Generals (15-7) registered the gritty quarterfinal win in Watertown. Hamilton-Wenham will play top-seeded St. Mary’s (21-2) in the semifinals Wednesday night at 7 in Burlington.

Division 4 North

Snowden 51, Maimonides 46 — The second-seeded Cougars (16-4) rallied from a 6-point halftime deficit and then pulled out the quarterfinal win in overtime. Snowden will play Cristo Rey Tuesday at Madison Park.

Division 1 Central

St. Johns (Shrewsbury) 82, Leominster 69 — The Pioneers (20-2) trailed the Blue Devils (17-5) by 16 points in the first half, but completed the comeback by outscoring Leominster, 33-15, in the fourth quarter to advance to the Central final. St. John’s will face Franklin (17-5) Friday night at Worcester State University.

Girls’ basketball

Division 2 Central

Marlborough 43, St. Peter-Marian 31 — Trailing at the half, the top-seeded Panthers (20-2) limited SPM (19-4) to 2 points in the third quarter en route to the semifinal win. Marlborough will face Medway (20-2) in the D2 Central final Saturday at 5:15 p.m (site TBA).

Division 2 North

Wilmington 61, Dracut 56 — Olivia Almeida collected 17 points and eight rebounds and Kyle Ducharme was immense with 17 points and 23 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Wildcats (17-5) pulled out the quarterfinal win despite having five players foul out.

Division 3 South

Rockland 67, Dedham 43 — Sophomore Julia Elie netted 18 points to propel the second-seeded Bulldogs (21-2) to the semifinal win. Rockland will play Archbishop Williams in the South final Friday in Taunton (5:30 p.m.).

Division 4 South

Cathedral 78, Old Colony 30 — The third-seeded Panthers (15-2) corralled the Cougars (16-6) defensively, limiting Old Colony to 9 first-half points in the quarterfinal win. Cathedral will play the Holbrook/Westport winner in a D4 South semifinal Wednesday at Bridgewater-Raynham.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.