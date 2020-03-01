Pope Francis 4, BC High 0 — With their second-round win at Gallo Arena, the third-seeded Cardinals (15-4-2) became the first foe to shut out BC High since December 2017. Ben Zaranek turning aside all 29 shots he faced as Pope Francis, which has lost back-to-back finals to BC High, advance to the winners’ bracket final.
“It’s cool, definitely,” Zaranek said upon learning of the shutout streak.
Evan Phaneuf scored twice for Pope Francis, which beat the Eagles (14-4-4) for the second time this season following a 3-1 win on Jan. 18 in West Springfield.
Phaneuf’s first goal came 4:33 in, on just the second shot on goal for the Cardinals. His second strike didn’t come until 13:38 of the second period for a 2-0 lead, the first of two goals in a span of 53 seconds to deflate the Eagles’ momentum. Jack Moltenbrey added to the onslaught at 14:31.
Ryan Leonard completed the scoring for Pope Francis 7:59 into the third period, putting the finishing touch on a game the Cardinals needed if they want avoid the losers’ bracket en route to TD Garden.
“The way the tournament is designed, it’s such a huge game to win your first two,” Pope Francis coach Brian Foley said. “I felt this was a pivotal game for our chances to get back to the Garden.”
Framingham 4, Xaverian 3 (ot) — Trailing 2-0 after the first period was nothing for the eighth-seeded Flyers (15-5-2), who came all the way back and eliminated the fifth-seeded Hawks (13-6-3) at Gallo Arena when Will Trischitta scored on a give-and-go with teammate Hunter Balducci at 6:09 of the extra session.
“He’s one of my best friends off the ice,” Trischitta said. “I’ve been playing with him since I was about 6 years old. We actually had a goal similar to that earlier this year in a big game against Wellesley.”
Framingham erased a 3-0 deficit against Xaverian in December’s My Hockey Live Cup, winning in a shootout.
Jared Shimelman scored twice in the second period to tie the game before Trischitta gave them a 3-2 lead on the power play 6:18 into the third. Ryan Pomposelli scored twice for Xaverian, including the game-tying goal at 9:57 of the third to force overtime. Ty Marchi also scored for the Hawks.
