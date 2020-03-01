Evan Phaneuf scored twice for Pope Francis, which beat the Eagles (14-4-4) for the second time this season following a 3-1 win on Jan. 18 in West Springfield.

Pope Francis 4, BC High 0 — With their second-round win at Gallo Arena, the third-seeded Cardinals (15-4-2) became the first foe to shut out BC High since December 2017. Ben Zaranek turning aside all 29 shots he faced as Pope Francis, which has lost back-to-back finals to BC High, advance to the winners’ bracket final.

Phaneuf’s first goal came 4:33 in, on just the second shot on goal for the Cardinals. His second strike didn’t come until 13:38 of the second period for a 2-0 lead, the first of two goals in a span of 53 seconds to deflate the Eagles’ momentum. Jack Moltenbrey added to the onslaught at 14:31.

Ryan Leonard completed the scoring for Pope Francis 7:59 into the third period, putting the finishing touch on a game the Cardinals needed if they want avoid the losers’ bracket en route to TD Garden.

Advertisement

“The way the tournament is designed, it’s such a huge game to win your first two,” Pope Francis coach Brian Foley said. “I felt this was a pivotal game for our chances to get back to the Garden.”

Framingham 4, Xaverian 3 (ot) — Trailing 2-0 after the first period was nothing for the eighth-seeded Flyers (15-5-2), who came all the way back and eliminated the fifth-seeded Hawks (13-6-3) at Gallo Arena when Will Trischitta scored on a give-and-go with teammate Hunter Balducci at 6:09 of the extra session.

“He’s one of my best friends off the ice,” Trischitta said. “I’ve been playing with him since I was about 6 years old. We actually had a goal similar to that earlier this year in a big game against Wellesley.”

Advertisement

Framingham erased a 3-0 deficit against Xaverian in December’s My Hockey Live Cup, winning in a shootout.

Jared Shimelman scored twice in the second period to tie the game before Trischitta gave them a 3-2 lead on the power play 6:18 into the third. Ryan Pomposelli scored twice for Xaverian, including the game-tying goal at 9:57 of the third to force overtime. Ty Marchi also scored for the Hawks.

Holmes reported from Stoneham and Levin from Buzzards Bay. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.