“I told them after North Quincy I was scratching my head,” Abban said. “I didn’t know what team was going to show up today. Now they’re starting to believe in themselves that we can play some really good hockey if we put our minds to it.”

Given the Indians’ 3-1 win over Norwell, it appears that the Hanover team Abban knows is fully capable of applying a relentless forecheck for three periods made its way to Gallo Arena for the Division 3 South quarterfinals.

Less than 48 hours after Friday night’s 5-4 double-overtime contest against North Quincy, Hanover boys’ hockey coach Jonny Abban said he wasn’t sure which version of his team was going to show up Sunday.

The Indians (18-3-3) draw seventh-seeded Foxborough in the sectional semifinals later this week.

After giving up four goals — its most since Dec. 21 – on Friday against the Red Raiders, Hanover yielded just 14 shots on net against Norwell (17-4-3).

John Benevides scored 9:06 into regulation for the Indians, which surrendered an equalizer to Griffin Vetrano at 11:26 of the frame.

But after Thao Lanagan’s power play tally 6:12 into the second, Hanover was seemingly never in danger of surrendering its lead, making life impossible for the Clippers both in their own end and in the neutral zone.

“We knew they were gonna come out hard, so we had to come out harder,” Hanover co-captain Manning Morris said. “We told our guys we needed to forecheck hard and not let up.”

Morris added an empty net strike for the Indians in the final minute of regulation. John Aidonidis made his first start of the postseason for Hanover, taking his turn in what’s been a regular rotation between the pipes with Matt Rowe and Ben Young.

The win for the Indians avenged a 3-2 loss to the Clippers in their regular season finale on Feb. 19.

Division 3 South

Bishop Stang 5, Hopkinton 2 — The top-seeded Hillers (19-2-0) had a commanding 37-17 edge in shots, but No. 9 Stang (11-5-5) took advantage of its limited opportunities for the quarterfinal upset at the Canton Ice House.

‘‘We don’t think it is an upset, to be honest with you,’’ said Bishop Stang coach Ken Gouveia. ‘‘That wasn’t a (1 vs. 9 seed game), that was more of a 1-4 game. We just did what we had to do against a very good team.”

Senior Collin Walsh scored for Stang just 2:30 in, then Hopkinton scored the equalizer. However, as the Hillers struggled to finish their chances, Stang surged ahead on second-period goals from senior William Lafrance and sophomore Justin Gouveia.

Lafrance and junior Brandon Cardelli had empty-net strikes in the third period and sophomore Matt Dore closed out his 35-save performance with key stops.

Dartmouth 7, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Angelo Nicolosi scored twice in the first period and later dished out three assists for the fourth-seeded Indians (18-3-1) in their quarterfinal win over the 12th-seeded Vineyarders at Gallo Arena.

Payton Allen, Damien Medeiros, Jared Sousa, Nick Howarth and JC Frates also scored for Dartmouth, which will face crosstown rival Bishop Stang in the sectional semifinals Thursday at Gallo Arena.

The teams split their regular-season series, 1-1. Cam Geary scored the lone goal for Martha’s Vineyard (12-8-2).

Foxborough 3, St. John Paul II 0 — The Warriors (11-4-5) advanced to the sectional semifinals for the first time behind a 24-save shutout from senior Espen Reager at the Canton Ice House.

‘‘Two [shutouts] in the playoffs is pretty good,’’ said Reager, who also blanked Abington, 4-0, in the first round. ‘‘Hopefully we can keep that going because it is hard to lose when you don’t give up any goals. [The defense] kept a lot of the shots outside, which made it a lot easier for me to put rebounds in the corner and only face one shot.’’

Foxborough took a 1-0 lead on a first-period strike from senior Matt Grace and then put the game away in the third on a pair of tallies from sophomore Jack Watts, including an empty-netter.

‘‘[The defense] kept a lot of the shots outside, which made it a lot easier for me to put rebounds in the corner and only face one shot,’’ said Reager. JPII, the second seed, finished 16-3-2.

Girls’ hockey

Division 2 State

Notre Dame (Hingham) 5, Natick 1 — The seventh-seeded Cougars (14-4-3) erupted for three goals in the second period on the way to the first-round win over No. 10 Natick (14-7-0) at the Canton Ice House.

Part of the Cougars’ success in the second period came from their ability to break out of their own zone, generating odd-man rushes. Two minutes into the second period, sophomore Cameron Bourassa skated down the left side of the ice on a breakaway and fired a shot on net. The puck bounced off the goalie’s pads onto the stick of freshman Ava O'Donahue, who buried the rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Bourassa added a goal of her own and O'Donahue added a pair of assists.

“At the end of the first period we were getting caught with the center down low all the time,’’ said Notre Dame coach John Findley. ‘‘So, when the puck came up the wall our weak side forward wasn’t cutting to the middle to break out.’’

NDA made the necessary adjustments, leading to multiple breakout opportunities. The full force of the Notre Dame offense was on display with all five goals coming from different players.

Falmouth 1, Sandwich 0 — Abby McDonald scored the only goal in double overtime to lead the 12th seeded Clippers (12-4-5) to the first-round win over the No. 5 Blue Knights (17-6-0) at Gallo Arena.

John Hand reported from the Canton Ice House.