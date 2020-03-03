The Vikings (17-4-2) will face Lincoln-Sudbury in the D2 North final Monday (5:30 p.m.) at Tsongas Center in Lowell. Top-seeded Masconomet bows out at 18-4-1.

Vikings senior captain Tyler Godfrey streaked down the right wing during 4-on-4 overtime action and drove hard to the net. Junior Cael Kohan crashed the net and jammed the puck home just inside the right post with 6:09 left to give fifth-seeded Triton the 2-1 win Tuesday night at Chelmsford Forum.

For the second straight year, the Triton boys’ hockey team ended Masconomet’s season in the Division 2 North tournament, but this time it took overtime to do so.

“That was just a great effort against a really tough team,” Triton coach Ryan Sheehan said. “Everything was amplified and highly contested and the referees let the kids play. Our guys just shut their mouths and played hockey.”

Triton led 1-0 after one on a power-play goal from senior Brad Killon with 4:07 left in the first. With 5:18 to go in the second Masconomet tied it up on a goal from Logan Campbell.

From there it was up to Masco goalie Tucker Hanson (25 saves) and Vikings freshman Wesley Rollins (14 saves) to hold the fort until someone ultimately could get the game-winner.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, North Andover 2 — After the Warriors killed a penalty in overtime, senior Johnny Oblak scored the game-winning goal with 1:40 left in the extra frame — one second after a power play of their own expired — to propel second-seeded L-S (19-3-2) to the D2 North final with their victory over the sixth-seeded Scarlet Knights at Chelmsford Forum.

After a scoreless first period, both teams traded goals in the second with Jayden Cormier scoring a power play goal for the Warriors and T.J. Fredo answering for North Andover. Lincoln-Sudbury went up 2-1 with 6:56 left in the game on a goal by Angelo Venuto, but the Knights (14-4-6) tied it on the power play with 5:58 to go on a goal by Keegan Hughes.

Division 2 South

Bishop Feehan 2, Medway 1 — Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said that for each of the last three seasons, he has ramped up the nonleague schedule for the Shamrocks in anticipation of what was to come with this class of seniors.

The move continues to pay dividends, as 15th-seeded Bishop Feehan advanced to its first sectional final since 2004 with its win over sixth-seeded Medway at Gallo Arena.

“Every time they caught up to the competition, we gave them harder competition,” said Dunn, who was an assistant coach for the Shamrocks in 2004 when they lost to Bourne in the Division 3 South final. “We did it in anticipation of wanting to get better. Now, it’s a reward for all of the hard work they’ve put in over the last three years.”

A.J. Quetta scored the winner for Feehan (13-8-2) 8:48 into the third period on the power play on a pass from Peter Carriuolo behind the net.

The Shamrocks never trailed, taking a 1-0 lead on a Kevin Barrera goal 4:54 into the second period before Sean Murphy tied it for Medway (14-4-5) on the power play.

Canton 6, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Chris Lavoie scored four goals for the top-seeded Bulldogs in their win over the fourth-seeded Panthers at Gallo Arena.

Lavoie’s first goal came with 0:19 left in the first period, breaking open a game that still was scoreless to that point despite a 14-1 advantage in shots on goal for Canton (20-1-3). Colby Ciffolillo and Donny McNeice also scored for the Bulldogs, who won their eighth straight postseason game dating back to last winter.

Whitman-Hanson (17-6-1) managed just eight shots for the game against Canton netminder Joe Cammarata, who backstopped the ninth shutout of the season for the Bulldogs.

Jake Levin reported from Buzzards Bay and Stone from North Billerica.