Latest news in Sports

NCAA Women's basketball tournament
Freshman Paige Bueckers (5), the newly-minted AP national player of the year, leads the Huskies into its 13th consecutive Final Four.

Paige Bueckers, Aari McDonald propel UConn and Arizona to Final Four

Bueckers became the first freshman to be named AP national player of the year this week. 18 minutes ago

The accusations keep piling up on Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Two more women sue Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

That brings the total number of women who have sued Watson over allegations of acting improperly with them to 21.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo did not identify any of the six members of the organization who are being quarantined.

Five Nationals players to miss Opening Day after one tests positive

The positive result came from a test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
No. 11 UCLA survived multiple potential game-winners to scrape past Michigan into the Final Four.

Juzang sends No. 11 seed UCLA past Michigan to Final Four

Johnny Juzang's 28 points led the Bruins into the Final Four.

NCAA women's basketball
Emmert and the NCAA have come under fire for gender inequities at the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

WBCA sends letter to Mark Emmert asking for independent review

Was it a foul? Baylor's DiJonai Carrington tried to shoot over UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa in the final seconds.

Baylor stunned a foul wasn’t called on UConn in waning seconds of Monday’s loss

Did the referees rob Baylor and hand UConn a victory and a ticket to the women's Final Four?

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey.

Baylor coach calls for end of COVID-19 testing at NCAAs

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey thinks the NCAA should do away with COVID-19 testing for the Final Four and implied Monday night that players should be able to participate in those games even if they’re infected with the coronavirus.

After team newcomers made the transition to the pros, the Boston Pride came through in the Isobel Cup championship. Boston Pride celebrate their 4-3 victory over the White Caps.

In a jumbled season, Boston Pride appreciate their fantastic finish in Isobel Cup

Mixing eight rookies in with veterans, Pride took time to find championship form.