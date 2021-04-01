At a glance
Latest news in Sports
Two more women sue Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
That brings the total number of women who have sued Watson over allegations of acting improperly with them to 21.
Five Nationals players to miss Opening Day after one tests positive
The positive result came from a test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
Juzang sends No. 11 seed UCLA past Michigan to Final Four
Johnny Juzang's 28 points led the Bruins into the Final Four.
NCAA women's basketball
WBCA sends letter to Mark Emmert asking for independent review
Emmert and the NCAA have come under fire for gender inequities at the men's and women's basketball tournaments.
Baylor stunned a foul wasn’t called on UConn in waning seconds of Monday’s loss
Did the referees rob Baylor and hand UConn a victory and a ticket to the women's Final Four?
Baylor coach calls for end of COVID-19 testing at NCAAs
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey thinks the NCAA should do away with COVID-19 testing for the Final Four and implied Monday night that players should be able to participate in those games even if they’re infected with the coronavirus.
In a jumbled season, Boston Pride appreciate their fantastic finish in Isobel Cup
Mixing eight rookies in with veterans, Pride took time to find championship form.
Sports Log
NBA sets key dates, including draft July 29
The NBA's other key dates included the draft combine scheduled for June 21-27, and the draft lottery June 22 and July 19.