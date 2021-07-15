At a glance
British Open notebook
Bryson DeChambeau complains about his driver after an erratic day at the British Open
He said the driver built especially for him is not good on mis-hits. 10 minutes ago
3rd fight for Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder postponed to Oct. 9
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet July 24 to complete their entertaining fight trilogy, but it was postponed after Fury tested positive for COVID-19. 1 hour ago
British Open
Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth lead way as normalcy returns to British Open
Shane Lowry, the Open winner in 2019, shot 71 in front of a crowd that has a daily capacity of 32,000 this week.
Khris Middleton scores 40, Bucks tie Suns in NBA Finals
Middleton scored 10 straight points for the Bucks down the stretch in Game 4.
Watchdog: FBI greatly mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics case
The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn’t treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department’s inspector general said Wednesday.
Ben Spitz, Michael Thorbjornsen lead the way at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur
Spitz shot 8 under for two days and Thorbjornsen was at 7 under as they head to the match play portion.
Royal St. George’s has seen British Open pain, agony, and surprise
The course is less revered than most of the others in the rotation, yet has seen 15 Opens.
Sports Log
Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar beats rivals in Pyrenees
The defending champion took a big step toward a repeat title, winning in the yellow jersey to put some distance between himself and his rivals.