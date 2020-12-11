fb-pixel

Ace helps launch Amy Olson into first-round lead at US Women’s Open

The former star at North Dakota State fired a 4-under-par 67 that was highlighted by her second hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour.

Celtics notebook

Jayson Tatum plans to be more polished and more versatile in 2020-21 season

Heading into his fourth season with the Celtics, Tatum hoped to be more of a mentor to the newcomers on the team.

New Ben & Jerry’s flavor ‘Change the Whirled’ is inspired by Colin Kaepernick

“I’m honored to partner with Ben & Jerry’s on Change the Whirled,” Kaepernick shared in a press release.

Kevin Paul Dupont | On Second Thought

Breakdancing in the Olympics? Seems like a bad step

Dance is to Olympic sports what futbol is to a night at the opera. In those respective settings, they rightly deserve to be booed outta the house.

Chris Mueller scores twice as US men’s soccer team routs El Salvador in exhibition

The blowout raised confidence heading into a busy 2021 highlighted by the first eight World Cup qualifiers jammed into an 11-week span.

Big Ten changes rules to let Ohio State play for conference championship

The Big Ten was faced with the possibility of being shut out of the College Football Playoff, and the $6 million plus payday that comes with it.

Al Michaels, best known for his 1980 ‘Do you believe in miracles?’ call, wins baseball’s Ford C. Frick Award

Michaels has called some of the most compelling baseball broadcasts of the past 40 years, including Dave Henderson's stunning home run in the 1986 ALCS for the Red Sox.

Sports Log

Ray Perkins, who hired both Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick with the Giants, dies at 79

Perkins, who in 1982 left the NFL's New York Giants to succeed Bear Bryant as Alabama's head football coach, left an indelible impression as a college and NFL coach.