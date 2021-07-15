fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Latest news in Sports

British Open notebook
Bryson DeChambeau was in the deep stuff en route to a 1-over-par 71 in the first round.

Bryson DeChambeau complains about his driver after an erratic day at the British Open

He said the driver built especially for him is not good on mis-hits. 10 minutes ago

Tyson Fury, left, and Deontay Wilder faced off at a press conference last month promoting their third fight.

3rd fight for Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder postponed to Oct. 9

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet July 24 to complete their entertaining fight trilogy, but it was postponed after Fury tested positive for COVID-19. 1 hour ago

British Open
Coming off runner-up finishes in the last two majors, Louis Oosthuizen took advantage of soft conditions on Thursday in the British Open at Royal St George's.

Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth lead way as normalcy returns to British Open

Shane Lowry, the Open winner in 2019, shot 71 in front of a crowd that has a daily capacity of 32,000 this week.

Khris Middleton was at the center of the Bucks' celebration in Game 4,

Khris Middleton scores 40, Bucks tie Suns in NBA Finals

Middleton scored 10 straight points for the Bucks down the stretch in Game 4.

Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich.

Watchdog: FBI greatly mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics case

The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn’t treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department’s inspector general said Wednesday.

Ben Spitz of George Wright GC made six birdies and an eagle in his round of 66.

Ben Spitz, Michael Thorbjornsen lead the way at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur

Spitz shot 8 under for two days and Thorbjornsen was at 7 under as they head to the match play portion.

Best to avoid the high stuff at Royal St. George's, which defending champion Shane Lowry (left) did during practice Wednesday.

Royal St. George’s has seen British Open pain, agony, and surprise

The course is less revered than most of the others in the rotation, yet has seen 15 Opens.

Sports Log
Tadej Pogacar took the 17th stage of the Tour de France, increasing his lead in his attempt to defend his title.

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar beats rivals in Pyrenees

The defending champion took a big step toward a repeat title, winning in the yellow jersey to put some distance between himself and his rivals.