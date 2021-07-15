At a glance
Pole-sitter Kyle Busch brings combative attitude to NHMS
He never apologizes for trading paint down the stretch, or throwing verbal jabs after the checkered flag. 21 minutes ago
Sports Log
Brad Keselowski out, Austin Cindric in at Penske Racing
Keselowski, who delivered Team Penske its first NASCAR Cup Series title, wanted an ownership stake and reportedly landed one with Roush Fenway Racing. 36 minutes ago
Among last to make the field, Andy Sullivan leads group of English hopefuls at British Open
Sullivan, Justin Rose and Danny Willett shot 67 and are three strokes off the lead. 44 minutes ago
Phil Mickelson didn’t break 80, so reasonable scoring not for everyone at Royal St. George’s
A total of 47 players posted rounds in the 60s on Day 1. 1 hour ago
British Open notebook
Bryson DeChambeau complains about his driver after an erratic day at the British Open
He said the driver built especially for him is not good on mis-hits. 1 hour ago
3rd fight for Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder postponed to Oct. 9
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet July 24 to complete their entertaining fight trilogy, but it was postponed after Fury tested positive for COVID-19.
British Open
Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth lead way as normalcy returns to British Open
Shane Lowry, the Open winner in 2019, shot 71 in front of a crowd that has a daily capacity of 32,000 this week.
Khris Middleton scores 40, Bucks tie Suns in NBA Finals
Middleton scored 10 straight points for the Bucks down the stretch in Game 4.