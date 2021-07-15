fb-pixel Skip to main content

Latest news in Sports

Kyle Busch is introduced before a NASCAR Cup Series race July 11 in Hampton, Ga. He finished second after his brother Kurt.

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch brings combative attitude to NHMS

He never apologizes for trading paint down the stretch, or throwing verbal jabs after the checkered flag. 21 minutes ago

Sports Log
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski will part ways with Penske Racing as driver of the No. 2 Ford, making way for 22-year-old Austin Cindric to slide behind the wheel of Team Penske's flagship race car.

Brad Keselowski out, Austin Cindric in at Penske Racing

Keselowski, who delivered Team Penske its first NASCAR Cup Series title, wanted an ownership stake and reportedly landed one with Roush Fenway Racing. 36 minutes ago

Andy Sullivan went out with the first group, with two other Englishmen, to get the British Open underway.

Among last to make the field, Andy Sullivan leads group of English hopefuls at British Open

Sullivan, Justin Rose and Danny Willett shot 67 and are three strokes off the lead. 44 minutes ago

Phil Mickelson had his worst start in the 27 times he has played golf's oldest championship.

Phil Mickelson didn’t break 80, so reasonable scoring not for everyone at Royal St. George’s

A total of 47 players posted rounds in the 60s on Day 1. 1 hour ago

British Open notebook
Bryson DeChambeau was in the deep stuff en route to a 1-over-par 71 in the first round.

Bryson DeChambeau complains about his driver after an erratic day at the British Open

He said the driver built especially for him is not good on mis-hits. 1 hour ago

Tyson Fury, left, and Deontay Wilder faced off at a press conference last month promoting their third fight.

3rd fight for Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder postponed to Oct. 9

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet July 24 to complete their entertaining fight trilogy, but it was postponed after Fury tested positive for COVID-19.

British Open
Coming off runner-up finishes in the last two majors, Louis Oosthuizen took advantage of soft conditions on Thursday in the British Open at Royal St George's.

Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth lead way as normalcy returns to British Open

Shane Lowry, the Open winner in 2019, shot 71 in front of a crowd that has a daily capacity of 32,000 this week.

Khris Middleton was at the center of the Bucks' celebration in Game 4,

Khris Middleton scores 40, Bucks tie Suns in NBA Finals

Middleton scored 10 straight points for the Bucks down the stretch in Game 4.