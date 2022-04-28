At a glance
Carli Lloyd back with Gotham FC as minority owner
Carli Lloyd joins an ownership group led by Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. The other minority owners are Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant, and Ed Nalbandian.
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews becomes second American to reach 60 goals in a season
Matthews also became just the third player this century to reach the 60-goal milestone.
NCAA president Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023
The NCAA has become marginalized while college sports has undergone massive changes under his watch.
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend Wimbledon title
He missed this year’s Australian Open after having his visa canceled because he was not vaccinated.
Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday.
Women's Hockey
Former USA Hockey women’s director Reagan Carey named Premier Hockey Federation commissioner
Carey’s arrival comes with the six-team PHF preparing to add expansion teams in Montreal and a yet-to-be announced US location.
Mavericks 102, Jazz 77
Luka Doncic scores 33, Mavericks rout Jazz for 3-2 series lead
Doncic posted a double-double in his first home playoff game back from injury as the Mavericks took back the series lead.